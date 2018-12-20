Gruss & Co Inc increased its stake in Blackstone Group LP (BX) by 12.12% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gruss & Co Inc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 92,500 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.52M, up from 82,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gruss & Co Inc who had been investing in Blackstone Group LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $27.74. About 16.25 million shares traded or 168.64% up from the average. The Blackstone Group L.P. (NYSE:BX) has declined 4.51% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.51% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 13/03/2018 – Blackstone to Make Strategic Minority Investment in Rockpoint; 01/04/2018 – MEDIA-Blackstone buys India’s Comstar at a valuation of 10 bln rupees – Mint; 05/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE CONFIRMS GSO CAPITAL SOLUTIONS FUND III RAISED $7B; 22/03/2018 – Tripp Smith, Co-Founder of Blackstone’s GSO, to Leave Firm; 09/05/2018 – Nordic Aviation Is Said to Get Interest From Carlyle, Blackstone; 13/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE FUND IS SAID TO BUY STAKE IN PROPERTY FIRM ROCKPOINT; 22/04/2018 – DJ Blackstone Group LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BX); 19/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE HIRES MICHAEL MCRAITH, FORMER DIRECTOR OF THE U.S. TREASURY’S FEDERAL INSURANCE OFFICE, AS MANAGING DIRECTOR IN BLACKSTONE INSURANCE SOLUTIONS; 23/03/2018 – KOHLBERG:BLACKSTONE ACQUIRED PASSIVE, MINORITY EQUITY INTEREST; 21/03/2018 – Zentiva binding bids due 9 April with strategics in pole position

Cibc World Markets Corp decreased its stake in Citizens Finl Group Inc Com (CFG) by 88.38% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc World Markets Corp sold 477,247 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 62,724 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.42M, down from 539,971 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp who had been investing in Citizens Finl Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $28.85. About 6.04M shares traded or 13.69% up from the average. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) has declined 22.64% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CFG News: 04/04/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC CFG.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 20/04/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL 1Q EPS 78C; 26/03/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – $750 MLN NOTES CONSIST OF $500 MLN 3.700% FIXED-RATE NOTES DUE 2023, $250 MLN FLOATING-RATE NOTES DUE 2023; 31/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Sees Acquisition Total Estimated After-Tax Integration Costs of $30M-$45M; 24/05/2018 – Citizens Fincl Group Announces Redemption of Subordinated Notes; 20/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Group 1Q Rev $1.5B; 20/04/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $1,091 MLN VS $1,005 MLN; 18/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Inc expected to post earnings of 76 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 19/03/2018 – BARNIER: FULL AGREEMENT ON CITIZENS, FINANCIAL SETTLEMENT; 20/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Group, Inc. Reports First Quarter Net Income of $388 Million and Diluted EPS of $0.78

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.24, from 1.04 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 37 investors sold BX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 157 raised stakes. 300.87 million shares or 0.72% more from 298.71 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Leavell Inc reported 0.18% stake. 230,684 are held by Levin Strategies Lp. 7,844 were accumulated by Alpha Cubed Investments Ltd Liability. First Finance Corporation In, Indiana-based fund reported 500 shares. 2,843 are held by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. City Tru Com Fl reported 0.12% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group L.P. (NYSE:BX). Guinness Asset Mngmt stated it has 9,840 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Cwm invested in 0% or 1,011 shares. Augustine Asset Mgmt Incorporated has 0.36% invested in The Blackstone Group L.P. (NYSE:BX). Moreover, Tower Rech Cap Lc (Trc) has 0.05% invested in The Blackstone Group L.P. (NYSE:BX) for 16,643 shares. Ashford Mgmt reported 10,800 shares. Northeast Invest Management owns 64,229 shares. Chilton Inv Com Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 1.68% in The Blackstone Group L.P. (NYSE:BX). Livingston Group Inc Asset Management Communication (Operating As Southport Cap Management) invested in 4,600 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Palisade Cap Llc Nj stated it has 0.01% in The Blackstone Group L.P. (NYSE:BX).

Since August 16, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $24.60 million activity.

Among 19 analysts covering The Blackstone Group L.P. (NYSE:BX), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 79% are positive. The Blackstone Group L.P. had 77 analyst reports since August 9, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, October 23 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. Wood maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Monday, July 11 report. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, November 14. Goldman Sachs initiated it with “Buy” rating and $43 target in Tuesday, August 11 report. On Tuesday, February 6 the stock rating was downgraded by JP Morgan to “Neutral”. As per Thursday, July 20, the company rating was maintained by JMP Securities. The firm has “Buy” rating by Argus Research given on Tuesday, October 27. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, October 22 report. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Tuesday, August 14 by Morgan Stanley. Bank of America downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $33 target in Tuesday, December 8 report.

Gruss & Co Inc, which manages about $101.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6,400 shares to 35,850 shares, valued at $8.09M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 12,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,500 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Cibc World Markets Corp, which manages about $11.73B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Edison Intl Com (NYSE:EIX) by 157,025 shares to 265,594 shares, valued at $17.98 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 4,972 shares in the quarter, for a total of 84,010 shares, and has risen its stake in Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST).

Since October 23, 2018, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $614,440 activity. Subramaniam Shivan S. bought $105,960 worth of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) on Wednesday, November 21.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.26, from 1.13 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 38 investors sold CFG shares while 207 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 151 raised stakes. 431.19 million shares or 2.09% less from 440.37 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. M&T Bankshares has 0.01% invested in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) for 51,829 shares. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Ca has 0.42% invested in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Bb&T, a North Carolina-based fund reported 160,454 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund invested in 0.07% or 129,327 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Ltd holds 0.04% or 77,114 shares in its portfolio. Enterprise Financial Svcs Corp holds 1,507 shares. Moreover, Ejf Capital Ltd Liability Company has 8.82% invested in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Asset Mgmt One invested in 0.07% or 884,051 shares. Axa has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). The Japan-based Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Limited has invested 0.02% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Limited Liability Company invested in 0.02% or 8,033 shares. Fiera Cap Corporation holds 8,749 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Smith Asset Mngmt Gp Limited Partnership reported 300 shares. 13,105 were accumulated by Srb. Schwab Charles Investment Management reported 2.45 million shares.

Among 26 analysts covering Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG), 17 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 65% are positive. Citizens Financial Group had 102 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Keefe Bruyette & Woods maintained Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) rating on Thursday, October 12. Keefe Bruyette & Woods has “Buy” rating and $40.0 target. The stock of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) earned “Buy” rating by Keefe Bruyette & Woods on Tuesday, December 12. The company was maintained on Wednesday, June 21 by Oppenheimer. Robert W. Baird maintained Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) on Friday, January 19 with “Hold” rating. The stock of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, October 12 by Ladenburg Thalmann. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, November 29 by Keefe Bruyette & Woods. Zacks upgraded Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) on Friday, August 21 to “Sell” rating. Robert W. Baird maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, January 2 report. Piper Jaffray maintained Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) rating on Tuesday, February 27. Piper Jaffray has “Buy” rating and $48.0 target. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Friday, May 13.