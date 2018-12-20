Blair William & Company increased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (CCI) by 476.59% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blair William & Company bought 106,066 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.08% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 128,321 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $14.29M, up from 22,255 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blair William & Company who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $110.26. About 2.32 million shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 5.82% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.82% the S&P500.

Cypress Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (GD) by 13.74% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Asset Management Inc sold 2,067 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.00% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,980 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.66M, down from 15,047 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc who had been investing in General Dynamics Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.35% or $3.82 during the last trading session, reaching $158.99. About 2.09M shares traded or 21.58% up from the average. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 13.97% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.97% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 21/03/2018 – General Dynamics at AUSA Global Force 2018: Modernizing and Equipping the Army for Today and Tomorrow; 03/04/2018 – General Dynamics Awarded $126 Million for Continued Columbia-Class Submarine Development; 01/05/2018 – NBC Connecticut: BREAKING: Governor announces partnership that will grow workforce at General Dynamics Electric Boat by nearly; 20/03/2018 – General Dynamics Boosts Offer for CSRA–Update; 28/03/2018 – While CACI has been trying to scale up through acquisitions, General Dynamics expects a deal with CSRA to help grab more of the U.S. defense budget; 22/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SECURITIES, GUARANTEES OF DEBT SECURITIES OFFERING; SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP CEO SAYS U.S. CORPORATE TAX REFORM HAS HELPED DEMAND FOR BUSINESS JETS; 27/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS SAYS UNDER AGREEMENT WELLS FARGO BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION APPOINTED ADMINISTRATIVE AGENT UNDER 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT-SEC FILING; 20/03/2018 – General Dynamics raises bid for sector peer CSRA to fend off CACI; 28/03/2018 – General Dynamics Wins CSRA Bidding Fight as Competitor Backs Out

More notable recent General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “General Dynamics says canceling Saudi arms deal would cost Canada billions – Seeking Alpha” on December 17, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “US Army to Proceed with Iron Fist Light APS Supported by RADA’s Software-Defined Radars – GlobeNewswire” published on December 20, 2018, Streetinsider.com published: “General Dynamics (GD) Declares $0.93 Quarterly Dividend, 2.1% Yield; Authorizes Additional 10M Share Buyback – StreetInsider.com” on December 06, 2018. More interesting news about General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Market Trends Toward New Normal in General Dynamics, At Home Group, STMicroelectronics NV, TOTAL SA, EQT, and Hilton Worldwide â€” Emerging Consolidated Expectations, Analyst Ratings – GlobeNewswire” published on December 10, 2018 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Bombardier delivers Global 7500 jet as corporate travel race intensifies – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: December 20, 2018.

Cypress Asset Management Inc, which manages about $340.68 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in S&P Global Inc by 3,430 shares to 4,855 shares, valued at $949,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.18, from 0.9 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 57 investors sold GD shares while 286 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 278 raised stakes. 229.88 million shares or 0.59% more from 228.52 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh stated it has 6,789 shares. Inv Lc reported 3,214 shares. Cohen Lawrence B invested 0.81% of its portfolio in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Thrivent Finance For Lutherans accumulated 158,962 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Switzerland-based Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.03% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Stonebridge Capital Management Inc stated it has 29,323 shares. Moreover, Amica Pension Fund Board Of Trustees has 0.4% invested in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) for 14,908 shares. Farmers Trust Company reported 1,017 shares stake. Tdam Usa reported 4,167 shares stake. Moors And Cabot reported 5,303 shares. Chevy Chase Tru Holding Inc has invested 0.2% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Stevens First Principles Advisors has invested 0.86% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Vident Inv Advisory Limited Co holds 2,022 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Johnson Invest Counsel has 0.01% invested in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) for 2,266 shares. Bb&T has invested 0.18% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD).

Since September 14, 2018, it had 2 insider buys, and 2 sales for $19.29 million activity. $15.55M worth of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) was sold by Johnson S. Daniel. 3,000 shares were bought by Malcolm Mark, worth $509,612 on Friday, October 26. $100,585 worth of stock was bought by Reynolds Catherine B on Friday, December 7.

Analysts await General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) to report earnings on January, 23. They expect $2.97 earnings per share, up 18.80% or $0.47 from last year’s $2.5 per share. GD’s profit will be $879.57 million for 13.38 P/E if the $2.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.89 actual earnings per share reported by General Dynamics Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.77% EPS growth.

Since August 29, 2018, it had 2 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $396,868 activity. Melone Anthony J. had bought 5,478 shares worth $580,610 on Tuesday, October 23. 2,451 shares valued at $279,310 were sold by GARRISON ROBERT E II on Wednesday, August 29.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.02, from 1.06 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 29 investors sold CCI shares while 234 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 198 raised stakes. 377.74 million shares or 1.71% less from 384.32 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Metropolitan Life Insur Co owns 76,196 shares. Cap Rech Glob Investors holds 0.23% or 7.13M shares in its portfolio. Private Harbour Inv Mngmt Counsel Lc owns 11,817 shares for 1.18% of their portfolio. Pictet Asset Mgmt Limited holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 414,393 shares. Whittier Tru Company Of Nevada, Nevada-based fund reported 539 shares. Sei Invs accumulated 510,180 shares. Osterweis Capital Management owns 278,616 shares or 1.98% of their US portfolio. Winslow Evans And Crocker stated it has 2,708 shares. America First Advisors Lc invested in 0% or 62 shares. Td Asset Mngmt reported 585,267 shares. Brown Advisory Lc invested in 6,838 shares. Cap Fund Mgmt invested 0.01% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Jennison Limited Liability Company stated it has 2.17M shares. Girard Prtnrs Ltd holds 0.02% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) or 824 shares. Pub Sector Pension Investment Board reported 19,511 shares.

More notable recent Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT declares $0.34 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on December 11, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Spirit MTA REIT Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend and Special Dividend for Common Stock and Authorization of $50 Million Stock Repurchase Program – Business Wire” published on December 05, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Spirit MTA REIT declares $0.33 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on December 06, 2018. More interesting news about Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Granite Real Estate Investment declares CAD 0.233 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on December 17, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Kimco Realty Corp.: 7.2% Yield And Upside – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 26, 2018.

Blair William & Company, which manages about $16.32B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Heico Corp New (NYSE:HEI) by 13,454 shares to 267,037 shares, valued at $24.73M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 15,370 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 63,591 shares, and cut its stake in Union Pac Corp (NYSE:UNP).