Blair William & Company increased International Business Machs (IBM) stake by 9.54% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Blair William & Company acquired 14,283 shares as International Business Machs (IBM)’s stock declined 16.83%. The Blair William & Company holds 164,037 shares with $24.80 million value, up from 149,754 last quarter. International Business Machs now has $102.73 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.91% or $3.39 during the last trading session, reaching $113.04. About 5.30 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 21.12% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.12% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 15/05/2018 – Berkshire Exits IBM, Cuts Wells Fargo, Buys More Apple: 13F; 30/05/2018 – Fujitsu, IBM Join Actifio Data Driven 2018 As Premier Sponsors; 08/03/2018 – IBM CFO JIM KAVANAUGH SPEAKS ON INVESTOR WEBCAST; 18/04/2018 – International Business Machines Corp: Doc re 8-K; 17/04/2018 – IBM Debt Totaled $46.4 Billion at End of 1Q; 23/04/2018 – The Daily Swig: IBM launches open-source toolkit for #AI developer; 11/04/2018 – CA Senate Dems: Senator Portantino & IBM’s Proposal to Strengthen the High School Career Pathway Passes Education Committee; 04/05/2018 – Buffett says Berkshire has ended a difficult chapter in its investment in IBM while ramping up its stake in Apple; 20/04/2018 – SC Magazine: IBM Security launches open-source AI; 14/05/2018 – Zerto Wins Big at The Channel Company’s Annual Midsize Enterprise Summit

Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc decreased Ford Motor Co (F) stake by 24.88% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc sold 2.40M shares as Ford Motor Co (F)’s stock declined 9.17%. The Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc holds 7.26 million shares with $67.13M value, down from 9.66M last quarter. Ford Motor Co now has $33.02 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $8.3. About 34.91M shares traded. Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has declined 31.24% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.24% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 08/05/2018 – If production is halted, Ford will likely temporarily lay off thousands of workers until it can get assembly lines running again; 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. launches probe into auto imports; 16/05/2018 – Ford says lucrative F-Series truck production coming back online; 25/04/2018 – FORD CEO SAYS EBIT MARGIN WILL ‘BOTTOM OUT’ IN 2018; 30/05/2018 – INSIGHT-At Beijing security fair, an arms race for surveillance tech; 03/04/2018 – Strong economy, discounts boost automakers U.S. March sales; 20/04/2018 – SlashGear: Ford Mustang Hybrid tipped for 2020; 05/04/2018 – KEMC FUND IV GP SAYS BELIEVES CARRIZO OIL SHOULD COMPLETELY DIVEST EAGLE FORD POSITION TO PAY DOWN DEBT, BECOME PERMIAN PURE-PLAY; 19/04/2018 – Largest Display of Original Shelby Cobras in California Comes to Martinez on June 2; 09/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: RPT-EXCLUSIVE-Red light: Ford facing hold-ups at China ports amid trade friction

Among 8 analysts covering Ford Motor (NYSE:F), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 38% are positive. Ford Motor had 13 analyst reports since July 26, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Friday, October 19 by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Thursday, July 26 by UBS. Goldman Sachs upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Monday, October 29 report. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, October 4 by Citigroup. Barclays Capital maintained Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) rating on Wednesday, September 26. Barclays Capital has “Equal-Weight” rating and $11 target. The rating was maintained by Nomura on Tuesday, August 14 with “Neutral”. The company was maintained on Monday, September 10 by Citigroup. As per Thursday, July 26, the company rating was maintained by Buckingham Research. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, August 1 by Morgan Stanley. Buckingham Research maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $9 target in Thursday, October 25 report.

Analysts await Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) to report earnings on January, 23 after the close. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, down 15.38% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.39 per share. F’s profit will be $1.31 billion for 6.29 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.29 actual earnings per share reported by Ford Motor Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.79% EPS growth.

Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc increased A P Mollar (AMKBY) stake by 181,531 shares to 1.90M valued at $13.35 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) stake by 61,305 shares and now owns 1.02 million shares. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) was raised too.

More notable recent Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Ford: November Sales Leave Reasons For Optimism – Seeking Alpha” on December 09, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Ford Truck Sales Slow – Seeking Alpha” published on December 04, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “It Is Finally Time To Buy Ford Motor Co. – Seeking Alpha” on December 19, 2018. More interesting news about Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Ford China sales plummet 55% in November – Seeking Alpha” published on December 14, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Buy Ford Stock For Its Attractive Valuation – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 15, 2018.

Since August 2, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 sale for $25,163 activity. Shares for $124,053 were sold by Armstrong Steven R.. LECHLEITER JOHN C also bought $98,890 worth of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.08, from 0.92 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 84 investors sold F shares while 316 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 1.87 billion shares or 1.37% less from 1.90 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Pinnacle Fin holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) for 9,186 shares. Westpac reported 568,164 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Steinberg Glob Asset Mngmt accumulated 368,238 shares. Intact Invest owns 325,600 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Blb&B Advisors Limited has 200,769 shares. Td Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) or 152 shares. Focused Wealth stated it has 23,629 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. 11,038 are held by Guardian Life Insurance Of America. Portland Advisors Limited Liability owns 10,293 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Mountain Pacific Advisers Inc Id holds 400 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Sentinel Trust Communications Lba reported 0.45% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Gabalex Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 2.54% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) or 1.00 million shares. 596 were reported by Blume Cap. Wellington Shields Management Limited Liability Company holds 77,420 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Aperio Ltd invested 0.05% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F).

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “IBM taps Samsung for 7nm processes – Seeking Alpha” on December 20, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “How Safe Is IBM’s Dividend? – Seeking Alpha” published on November 23, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “IBM: Follow Buffett? – Seeking Alpha” on November 22, 2018. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Crash Protection Kicks In For IBM – Seeking Alpha” published on November 25, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “IBM Raises Cash Ahead of Megadeal – The Motley Fool” with publication date: December 07, 2018.

Among 10 analysts covering IBM (NYSE:IBM), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. IBM had 13 analyst reports since June 28, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus maintained International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) on Thursday, July 19 with “Buy” rating. The stock of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has “Market Perform” rating given on Thursday, July 19 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, October 30 by UBS. The stock of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, July 19 by Morgan Stanley. On Monday, December 17 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Outperform”. Argus Research downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Thursday, October 18 report. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Wednesday, October 17 report. UBS upgraded the shares of IBM in report on Wednesday, September 26 to “Buy” rating. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the shares of IBM in report on Wednesday, October 17 with “Neutral” rating. RBC Capital Markets maintained International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) on Monday, November 26 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 65 investors sold IBM shares while 594 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 492.69 million shares or 0.61% more from 489.70 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Td Asset Inc has invested 0.17% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Ltd has 0% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 1,355 shares. Moreover, Kingfisher Cap Limited Liability Company has 0.55% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 6,760 shares. Pillar Pacific Capital Mgmt Ltd Co reported 0.64% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Augustine Asset Mgmt Inc owns 31,713 shares for 2.66% of their portfolio. Hendershot Invs reported 1,561 shares. 25,823 were accumulated by First Personal. Hays Advisory Llc reported 1,637 shares. Prudential Financial owns 1.03M shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Old Second Comml Bank Of Aurora holds 0.12% or 2,207 shares. Oarsman Cap has 0.35% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 5,810 shares. Salem Cap Mngmt holds 0.22% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 2,776 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Hawaii reported 5,939 shares. Gargoyle Invest Advisor Limited Co invested 0.65% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Shine Advisory Serv reported 360 shares stake.

Since August 3, 2018, it had 5 buys, and 1 insider sale for $426,695 activity. 8,500 shares valued at $998,835 were bought by Rometty Virginia M on Friday, November 2. 4,311 shares were bought by TAUREL SIDNEY, worth $495,846. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $232,838 was made by Swedish Joseph on Thursday, November 1. On Friday, August 3 the insider Gherson Diane J sold $1.67M. 2,153 shares were bought by WADDELL FREDERICK H, worth $249,722. OWENS JAMES W bought 1,000 shares worth $114,673.