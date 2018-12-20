Blocktrade token (BTT) targets $0.04592984 while having 16.68% increase during a day

It was good day for Blocktrade token (BTT), as it jumped by $0.005967824 or 16.68%, touching $0.0417544. International Crypto Experts believe that Blocktrade token (BTT) is looking for the $0.04592984 goal. According to 9 analysts could reach $0.104817994107838. The highest price was $0.0417544 and lowest of $0.035786576 for December 19-20. The open was $0.035786576. It last traded at LAToken exchange.

For a month, Blocktrade token (BTT) tokens went up 6.41% from $0.03924 for coin. For 100 days BTT is up 30.89% from $0.0319. It traded at $0.00 (non existent) 200 days ago. Blocktrade token (BTT) has 57.75M coins mined with the market cap $2.41M. It has 57.75M coins in circulation. It was founded on 17/05/2018. The Crypto BTT has proof type and operates under algorithm.

Blocktrade token (BTT) is a continuation of the Hedge Project (HDG). BTT is an ERC20 payment token powering the Blocktrade.com exchange ecosystem. BTT has one primary, but not the only, function: it is to be used for membership fees on Blocktrade.com Exchange. Exchange Members will be able to pay the membership fees with EUR or BTT. The pricing, and consequently the amount of BTT spent on the fees, is dynamic. Startups/projects that are issuing security tokens and would like to list them at Block.Trade can pay the listing fees with BTTs and ensure themselves a faster way to go through the process. A full membership comparison is available on the website.