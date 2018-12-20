Capital Advisors Inc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 9.56% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Advisors Inc bought 5,543 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 63,519 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $10.47M, up from 57,976 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $347.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $2.03 during the last trading session, reaching $135.11. About 23.96M shares traded or 14.75% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 13.21% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.21% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 04/05/2018 – Alibaba’s Profit Falls as E-Commerce Giant Ramps Up Investments; 09/04/2018 – XPENG TO COLLABORATE WITH INVESTOR ALIBABA IN CLOUD PRODUCTS; 26/04/2018 – Alibaba Cloud Receives MySQL Corporate Contributor Award; 30/05/2018 – MEDIA-Jack Ma’s Ant Financial lifts funding to over $12 billion – Bloomberg; 09/04/2018 – SEMTECH – ALIBABA CLOUD AND ZHEJIANG PROVINCIAL COMPANY OF CHINA UNICOM JOINTLY DEPLOYED PRE-COMMERCIAL SERVICE FOR IOT BASED ON LORA TECHNOLOGY; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA TO BUILD PAYMENT, LOGISTICS INFRASTRUCTURE IN SE ASIA; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba buys out Chinese food delivery app Ele.me; 15/05/2018 – RONGYU GROUP, ALIBABA SIGN COOPERATION AGREEMENT; 12/04/2018 – WARBURG PINCUS WP.UL IN TALKS TO INVEST IN $8 BLN FUNDRAISING ROUND FOR CHINA’S ANT FINANCIAL; 28/03/2018 – NXP Semiconductors, Alibaba’s AliOS Enter Partnership for New In-Vehicle Experiences

Blue Chip Partners Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 7.12% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Chip Partners Inc sold 10,703 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.64% with the market. The hedge fund held 139,658 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $15.97M, down from 150,361 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $779.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.10% or $2.18 during the last trading session, reaching $101.51. About 69.93M shares traded or 86.57% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 30.43% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 22/05/2018 – Conduent to Host Analyst Day on June 8, 2018; 16/05/2018 – Terrestrial Energy Names McMaster University Research Chair in Nuclear Safety Analysis John Luxat to Advisory Board; 29/05/2018 – Stratasys Announces Resignation of Ilan Levin as CEO and Director; 07/05/2018 – lnvoice2go partners with Microsoft to showcase a new way for small businesses to get paid faster; 17/04/2018 – MICROSOFT: 34 COS. STAND UP FOR CYBERSECURITY WITH A TECH; 23/05/2018 – CFSC wins Microsoft 2018 IMPACT Citizenship Award; 07/03/2018 – Starmind Selected for Microsoft ScaleUp Program for its Technological Innovations in Al; 27/03/2018 – Unifi Software Available Through the Microsoft Azure Marketplace; 16/03/2018 – MICROSOFT: WORKING ON UPDATES TO MAKE SKYPE MORE ACCESSIBLE; 17/05/2018 – Microsoft Favored by 39 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show

Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $1.68B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (DON) by 9,056 shares to 111,813 shares, valued at $4.12 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (AMJ) by 17,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,241 shares, and cut its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY).

Blue Chip Partners Inc, which manages about $214.43 million and $410.13 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 35,444 shares to 190,509 shares, valued at $6.75 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Inc (IEMG) by 14,219 shares in the quarter, for a total of 199,804 shares, and has risen its stake in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, up 13.54% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.96 per share. MSFT’s profit will be $8.37B for 23.28 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.39% negative EPS growth.

Since August 31, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 10 sales for $54.07 million activity. $4.45M worth of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) was sold by Hogan Kathleen T. $13.09 million worth of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) was sold by Hood Amy on Friday, August 31. On Friday, October 26 the insider Nadella Satya sold $21.70 million. 4,000 shares valued at $432,000 were sold by Capossela Christopher C on Thursday, December 6.