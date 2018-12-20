Blue Fin Capital Raised Its Amazon Com Com (AMZN) Holding; Petiq – Class A (PETQ) Shorts Up By 10.44%

Blue Fin Capital Inc increased Amazon Com Inc Com (AMZN) stake by 6.54% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Blue Fin Capital Inc acquired 333 shares as Amazon Com Inc Com (AMZN)’s stock declined 15.37%. The Blue Fin Capital Inc holds 5,423 shares with $10.86M value, up from 5,090 last quarter. Amazon Com Inc Com now has $709.44 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.96% or $44.2 during the last trading session, reaching $1450.88. About 6.00 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 41.49% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.49% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 14/05/2018 – Watch this rare Jeff Bezos interview on one of Amazon’s early failures; 07/03/2018 – SMS Assist Continues to Build World-Class Executive Team with Hiring of Amazon Veteran Peter Commons as Chief Product Officer; 02/05/2018 – Amazon reportedly makes offer for a majority stake in Indian e-commerce player Flipkart; 25/04/2018 – EBay Gives Disappointing Outlook, Highlighting Threat of Amazon; 13/03/2018 – U.S. CONSUMER PRODUCT SAFETY COMMISSION SAYS AMAZON RECALLS PORTABLE POWER BANKS DUE TO FIRE AND CHEMICAL BURN HAZARDS; 31/03/2018 – Trump is taking on Amazon over its tax treatment; 17/04/2018 – AMZN: Amazon, Azul in talks for shipping in Brazil, Reuters repo; 30/04/2018 – Fitch: Amazon’s ‘A+’/Stable Long-Term IDR Reflects Leading Positions in Global E-Commerce and Cloud Computing Services; 29/03/2018 – New York Post: Trump slams Amazon for putting retailers out of business; 08/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Amazon.com readies move to sell electronics directly in Brazil

Petiq Inc – Class A (NASDAQ:PETQ) had an increase of 10.44% in short interest. PETQ’s SI was 3.95 million shares in December as released by FINRA. Its up 10.44% from 3.57 million shares previously. With 773,500 avg volume, 5 days are for Petiq Inc – Class A (NASDAQ:PETQ)’s short sellers to cover PETQ’s short positions. The SI to Petiq Inc – Class A’s float is 42.23%. The stock decreased 5.59% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $23.96. About 192,248 shares traded. PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) has risen 40.44% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.44% the S&P500. Some Historical PETQ News: 05/04/2018 – PetIQ at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 15/03/2018 – PetIQ Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 22; 19/03/2018 – PetIQ: Expansion of Bd to Eight Members From Six; 15/05/2018 – PetIQ Sees 2018 Sales $450M-$500M; 02/04/2018 – PETIQ INC PETQ.O FY2018 REV VIEW $474.3 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 02/04/2018 – PetlQ, Inc. Files Pro Forma Financial Results for the Acquisition of VIP Petcare; 15/05/2018 – PetIQ 1Q Loss/Shr 14c; 02/04/2018 – PetIQ, Inc. Files Pro Forma Financial Results for the Acquisition of VIP Petcare; 19/03/2018 – PetIQ, Inc. Expands Its Bd of Directors; 13/03/2018 PETIQ INC PETQ.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $450 MLN TO $500 MLN

PetIQ, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells pet medications, and health and wellness products for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company has market cap of $674.87 million. It offers pet prescription medications, including products for arthritis, thyroid, and diabetes and pain treatments, as well as heartworm preventatives, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; over-the-counter medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products in various forms comprising spot on treatments, chewables, and collars; and health and wellness products consisting of specialty treats and other pet products, which include dental treats and nutritional supplements. It currently has negative earnings. The firm provides its products under the PetIQ, PetAction, Advecta, PetLock, Heart Shield, TruProfen, Betsy Farms, Minties, Vera, Delightibles, vetGuard, MimiÂ’s Market, PAWS IQ, VET + CHOICE, VET WORKS, TEX RANCH and VetIQ brands.

Since August 15, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 22 sales for $92.11 million activity. Reynolds Shelley had sold 437 shares worth $687,447 on Thursday, November 15. Zapolsky David sold $3.66M worth of stock. Shares for $2.31 million were sold by STONESIFER PATRICIA Q on Friday, November 2. $4.01 million worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) shares were sold by WILKE JEFFREY A. Olsavsky Brian T had sold 2,030 shares worth $3.21M. Shares for $3.90M were sold by Blackburn Jeffrey M on Wednesday, August 15. The insider BEZOS JEFFREY P sold $5.31 million.

Among 19 analysts covering Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), 19 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amazon had 25 analyst reports since June 21, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, October 26 report. The company was maintained on Monday, September 10 by Citigroup. Cowen & Co maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Friday, July 13 report. On Friday, July 27 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform”. JMP Securities maintained it with “Market Outperform” rating and $2075 target in Friday, July 27 report. The company was maintained on Monday, July 16 by Credit Suisse. JP Morgan maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $2200 target in Friday, July 27 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, November 27 by Loop Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 27 by Loop Capital Markets. Wedbush maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Friday, July 27 report.

