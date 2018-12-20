Blume Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Cvs Corp (CVS) by 10.04% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blume Capital Management Inc bought 4,625 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 50,670 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.99 million, up from 46,045 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cvs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $86.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.32% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $67. About 6.05M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has risen 3.17% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.17% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 13/04/2018 – MinuteClinics are a key part of CVS’ $69 billion plan to acquire health insurer Aetna; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: ROBBINS OF GLENVIEW RECOMMENDS EXPRESS SCRIPTS ESRX.O , CVS HEALTH CVS.N AND MCKESSON CORP MCK.N; 14/03/2018 – CVS Health Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend; 04/04/2018 – CVS Health Plans Initiative on Kidney Care and Dialysis Treatment; 16/04/2018 – CVS Health Appoints Kevin Hourican as Pres of CVS Pharmacy; 23/04/2018 – Glenview’s Robbins says talk of Amazon’s entering pharma is overblown; 16/04/2018 – Amazon Effect Works in Reverse as CVS Investors Get Over Fears; 07/03/2018 – CVS Health Awarded Pharmacy Benefit Management Institute Excellence Award for ScriptPath™ Prescription Schedule; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades CVS Health To ‘BBB’; Debt Rated ‘BBB’; 14/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH CORP CVS.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.50/SHR

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in A T & T Inc (New) (T) by 52.94% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp sold 45,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 40,000 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.34M, down from 85,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp who had been investing in A T & T Inc (New) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $208.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.16% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $28.58. About 38.35 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 17.31% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.31% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 06/03/2018 – AT&T: 2018 Plans Include Improved Profitability in Wireless Ops in Mexico; 09/05/2018 – AT&T SAYS IT FULLY COOPERATED WITH MUELLER RE COHEN: CNBC; 13/04/2018 – Economides on AT&T, Time Warner Trial (Audio); 20/04/2018 – BNN: U.S. Justice Dept. to probe AT&T, Verizon wireless contracts; 15/05/2018 – AT&T INC – IS HOPEFUL CO CAN RETURN TO WIRELESS SERVICE REVENUE GROWTH ON A COMPARABLE BASIS IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 22/03/2018 – WV MetroSources: WV Department of Ag takes part in AT&T distracted driving campaign; 30/05/2018 – AT&T to Webcast Keynote by David Christopher at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Conference on June 6; 09/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S CHINA STEEL 2002.TW SAYS FEB SALES AT T$26.7 BLN; 20/03/2018 – AT&T-Time Warner Trial Tip-Off Postponed by Snow; 07/03/2018 – VRIO CORP SAYS GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC, J.P. MORGAN, CITIGROUP AND MORGAN STANLEY ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO

Blume Capital Management Inc, which manages about $302.15M and $191.40 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) by 12,350 shares to 98,608 shares, valued at $6.01 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Glaxosmithkline Plc Adr (NYSE:GSK) by 47,980 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 113 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Since August 27, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 6 insider sales for $6.93 million activity. 14,229 CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares with value of $1.17M were sold by Brennan Troyen A. Another trade for 8,564 shares valued at $642,300 was made by Hourican Kevin on Monday, August 27. 21,534 CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares with value of $1.72 million were sold by Bisaccia Lisa. 13,311 shares were sold by Boratto Eva C, worth $1.03 million.

Among 28 analysts covering CVS Health (NYSE:CVS), 22 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 79% are positive. CVS Health had 85 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Loop Capital maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, November 7 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Leerink Swann on Tuesday, April 10. The company was downgraded on Thursday, February 2 by Robert W. Baird. On Friday, September 15 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Hold”. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, November 29 by Goldman Sachs. The stock of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) earned “Hold” rating by Needham on Friday, September 8. The stock of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Thursday, October 6. Wolfe Research downgraded the shares of CVS in report on Wednesday, August 16 to “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by Leerink Swann on Tuesday, November 7 with “Outperform”. The company was downgraded on Thursday, December 17 by Goldman Sachs.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.05, from 1.07 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 76 investors sold CVS shares while 459 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 456 raised stakes. 828.14 million shares or 1.36% more from 816.99 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Regions Fincl Corporation has 0.14% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Baldwin Brothers Ma holds 0.12% or 11,134 shares. Gofen Glossberg Lc Il accumulated 26,609 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Burt Wealth accumulated 587 shares. Atwood Palmer Incorporated accumulated 0.05% or 5,166 shares. California-based Intersect Ltd Liability has invested 0.4% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Tcw Grp Inc, California-based fund reported 10,163 shares. Livingston Grp Asset Mngmt Com (Operating As Southport Cap Management) has 57,586 shares for 1.92% of their portfolio. Reliance Tru Of Delaware holds 24,970 shares. Insight 2811 owns 0.54% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 10,231 shares. Shamrock Asset Mngmt Llc reported 0.23% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Daiwa Gp reported 0.05% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Pacific Glob Mgmt Communications holds 4,626 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Whittier Trust Com owns 0.39% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 159,917 shares. Laurion Management LP has invested 0.06% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS).

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $0.84 EPS, up 7.69% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.78 per share. T’s profit will be $6.11B for 8.51 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual EPS reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.67% negative EPS growth.

