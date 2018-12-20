Bluzelle (BLZ) plunges -3.49% on December 19-20

It was bad day for Bluzelle (BLZ), as it declined by $-0.0015837024 or -3.49%, touching $0.043740352. Global Cryptocoin Experts believe that Bluzelle (BLZ) is looking for the $0.0481143872 goal. According to 8 analysts could reach $0.119666360588313. The highest price was $0.0459273696 and lowest of $0.04336328 for December 19-20. The open was $0.0453240544. It last traded at HuobiPro exchange.

For a month, Bluzelle (BLZ) tokens went down -28.22% from $0.06094 for coin. For 100 days BLZ is down -58.42% from $0.1052. It traded at $0.4414 200 days ago. Bluzelle (BLZ) has 500.00M coins mined with the market cap $21.87 million. It has 500.00M coins in circulation. It was founded on 01/11/2017. The Crypto BLZ has proof type and operates under algorithm.

Bluzelle is an Ethereum-based database service for dApps. Bluzelle’s protocol allows renting individuals’ computer storage space to earn tokens while dApp developers use tokens to have their dApp’s data stored and managed.