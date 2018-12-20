Among 7 analysts covering Celanese (NYSE:CE), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Celanese had 11 analyst reports since July 11, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, October 11 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. On Wednesday, July 11 the stock rating was maintained by Nomura with “Neutral”. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Monday, July 30. As per Monday, October 22, the company rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird. As per Monday, July 23, the company rating was maintained by JP Morgan. Citigroup maintained Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) on Wednesday, July 11 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Tuesday, July 24 by Citigroup. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $145 target in Monday, July 23 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Monday, October 22. As per Monday, October 15, the company rating was maintained by Nomura. See Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) latest ratings:

11/12/2018 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Rating: Hold New Target: $100 Initiates Coverage On

22/10/2018 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $145 New Target: $135 Maintain

22/10/2018 Broker: Robert W. Baird Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $130 New Target: $125 Maintain

15/10/2018 Broker: Nomura Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $120 New Target: $108 Maintain

11/10/2018 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $134 New Target: $118 Maintain

30/07/2018 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $140 New Target: $145 Maintain

24/07/2018 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $131 New Target: $134 Maintain

23/07/2018 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $110 New Target: $114 Maintain

23/07/2018 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $141 New Target: $145 Maintain

11/07/2018 Broker: Nomura Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $111 New Target: $120 Maintain

Greif (NYSE:GEF) was decreased by BMO Capital Markets from a “Outperform” rating to a “Underperform” rating in a analysts note sent to clients and investors on Thursday, 20 December.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, makes and sells value-added chemicals, thermoplastic polymers, and other chemical products worldwide. The company has market cap of $12.06 billion. The companyÂ’s Advanced Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics. It has a 9.38 P/E ratio. The Company’s Consumer Specialties segment provides cellulose acetate flakes, films, and tows for use in filter products applications; food protection ingredients, such as potassium sorbate and sorbic acid for food and beverage industry; Sunett, a sweetener for use in various beverages, confections, and dairy products; and Qorus, a sweetener system designed for low-to no-calorie carbonated and non-carbonated beverages, flavored waters, energy drinks, and milk and dairy products.

The stock increased 6.36% or $5.39 during the last trading session, reaching $90.16. About 2.18 million shares traded or 59.75% up from the average. Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) has declined 15.23% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.23% the S&P500. Some Historical CE News: 30/04/2018 – Celanese Demonstrates the Art of Material Selection at Chinaplas 2018, Asia’s Largest Plastics Trade Show; 23/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Tate & Lyle, Celanese; 01/05/2018 – Celanese Expects Annual Adjusted EBIT in Acetate Tow to Remain Stable Through 2020; 16/05/2018 – CELANESE PRICE INCREASES FOR LONG-FIBER THERMOPLASTIC PRODUCTS; 03/05/2018 – Celanese Announces Acetyl lntermediates Price Increases; 18/04/2018 – Celanese Raises Dividend to 54c Vs. 46c; 01/05/2018 – Celanese Sees Engineered Materials Ops Delivering Annualized Adjusted EBIT Increase of About 15% From 2017 Through 2020; 19/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE AND CELANESE ABANDON JV ON EU OPPOSITION; 20/04/2018 – Celanese Appoints Benita Casey as Chief Acctg Officer; 20/04/2018 – Celanese Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

More notable recent Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Celanese Corp. (CE) to Replace Express Scripts (ESRX) in S&P 500 – StreetInsider.com” on December 19, 2018, also Gurufocus.com with their article: “Celanese Set to Join S&P 500 – GuruFocus.com” published on December 20, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Equifax, Celanese, McKesson, ManpowerGroup, NewMarket, and Phillips 66 â€” Fundamental Analysis, Key Performance Indications – Nasdaq” on December 07, 2018. More interesting news about Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “After-Hours Movers 12/19: (TLRY) (SB) (MLHR) Higher; (SPPI) (GTHX) (MNKD) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” published on December 19, 2018 as well as Stockhouse.com‘s news article titled: “Celanese Announces Price Increases for Engineered Material GUR® and GHR® UHMW-PE Polymers – Stockhouse” with publication date: December 18, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.31, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 27 investors sold Celanese Corporation shares while 133 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 120.88 million shares or 0.39% more from 120.41 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0.03% stake. Proshare Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 10,655 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 9,000 are held by Coastline. Geode Management Ltd Liability invested in 0.04% or 1.13M shares. 7.34M are held by Blackrock Incorporated. Daiwa Sb Investments owns 780 shares. Connecticut-based Verition Fund Mgmt Lc has invested 0.28% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Westfield Cap Management Communications Limited Partnership reported 967,365 shares. Raymond James Fin Serv, Florida-based fund reported 16,975 shares. Neuberger Berman Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Co owns 14,041 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement System reported 0% stake. Zpr Management invested in 4.16% or 24,103 shares. Federated Inc Pa stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). 16,231 were accumulated by Bluecrest Management Ltd.

The stock decreased 13.98% or $5.88 during the last trading session, reaching $36.19. About 370,064 shares traded or 148.17% up from the average. Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) has declined 31.17% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.17% the S&P500. Some Historical GEF News: 30/05/2018 – GREIF NIGERIA PLC VANLEER.LG – HY ENDED APRIL 2018 PROFIT BEFORE TAXATION OF 5.2 MLN NAIRA VS 73.7 MLN NAIRA YEAR AGO; 19/04/2018 – DJ Greif Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GEF); 23/04/2018 – DJ Greif Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GEF.B); 09/05/2018 – GREIF NIGERIA – IN CONSULTATION WITH LARGER GREIF SUB-SAHARA AFRICA AND EMEA MANAGEMENT TEAM HAVE APPROVED TOTAL BUSINESS RESTRUCTURING PLAN FOR LOCAL OPERATION; 07/05/2018 – Greif Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – Greif, Inc. Releases 2017 Sustainability Report, Announces 2025 Goals and Gasser Award Winner; 02/04/2018 – GREIF INC GEF.N : BMO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 11/05/2018 – Global Flexible Industrial Packaging Market, 2022 – Key Vendors are Berry Global, Greif, LC Packaging, Mondi Group & Sonoco Products Company – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/05/2018 – GREIF NIGERIA – EMBARK ON APAPA FACTORY SITE IMPROVEMENT, CAPITAL EXPENDITURE AND OVERHAUL TO MEET MINIMUM STANDARD OF GREIF OPERATION WORLDWIDE; 09/05/2018 – GREIF NIGERIA – CLOSURE OF THE FACTORY BRANCH NETWORK IN BOTH KOKO, DELTA STATE AND KADUNA, KADUNA STATE

Among 2 analysts covering Greif (NYSE:GEF), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Greif had 2 analyst reports since July 16, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Bank of America on Monday, July 16 to “Underperform”. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $53 target in Friday, December 7 report.

More notable recent Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Greif to acquire Caraustar Industries – Seeking Alpha” on December 20, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Greif, Inc. 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on December 06, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Greif, Inc. (GEF) CEO Peter Watson on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on December 06, 2018. More interesting news about Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Greif Bros. Corporation (GEF) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call Transcript – Motley Fool” published on December 06, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Top NYSE Dividend Paying Companies – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: March 13, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.04, from 1.33 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 15 investors sold Greif, Inc. shares while 50 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 22.64 million shares or 2.94% more from 21.99 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Shell Asset has 0.02% invested in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) for 16,413 shares. Principal Fincl Group Incorporated accumulated 0.01% or 118,640 shares. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Com reported 491 shares. First Mercantile Tru Communications reported 5,469 shares stake. 20,702 are held by Raymond James And. Renaissance Tech Limited Liability Company reported 19,600 shares. Amer Group holds 0.01% or 69,233 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has 17,030 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Commonwealth Bancorporation Of Aus holds 4,500 shares. Financial Architects Inc has 400 shares. Riverhead Capital Management Ltd Liability accumulated 3,986 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Enterprise Fin, Missouri-based fund reported 22 shares. 162,176 were reported by Aqr Management. Swiss Bancshares stated it has 0% in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF). State Street reported 896,735 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Greif, Inc. produces and sells industrial packaging services and products worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.77 billion. It operates in four divisions: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. It has a 8.3 P/E ratio. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.