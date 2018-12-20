Thompson Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Northern Trust Corp (NTRS) by 4.59% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Investment Management Inc sold 3,176 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.12% with the market. The institutional investor held 65,977 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.74 million, down from 69,153 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Northern Trust Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.91% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $82. About 2.19M shares traded or 55.99% up from the average. Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) has declined 9.37% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.37% the S&P500. Some Historical NTRS News: 12/04/2018 – MOVES- Northern Trust, Cavendish, Exotix Capital; 12/04/2018 – Northern Trust Announces Leadership Appointments in Global Family Office & Investment Practice Group; 17/04/2018 – NORTHERN TRUST CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE ON FTE BASIS WAS $ 1,484.7 MLN VS $ 1,293.3 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 16/04/2018 – Northern Trust Strengthens New York Wealth Management Team; 14/03/2018 – SLT: Deutsche Bank, Euroclear and Northern Trust launch T2S solution; 06/03/2018 – Northern Trust Strengthens Florida Wealth Advisory Team; 08/05/2018 – Chmn Waddell Gifts 242 Of Northern Trust Corp; 21/05/2018 – Northern Trust at Roadshow Hosted By Loop Capital Markets Today; 16/04/2018 – NORTHERN TRUST: PAHLAVI JOINS WEALTH MGMT PRIVATE BANKING TEAM; 17/04/2018 – NORTHERN TRUST CORP – QTRLY RETURN ON AVERAGE COMMON EQUITY WAS 16.0 PCT VS 11.6 PCT REPORTED LAST YEAR

Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa decreased its stake in Great Lakes Dredge And Dock Corp (GLDD) by 25.9% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa sold 680 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.83% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 1,945 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $12.06M, down from 2,625 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa who had been investing in Great Lakes Dredge And Dock Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $428.61 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $6.86. About 357,010 shares traded or 21.08% up from the average. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) has risen 39.80% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.80% the S&P500. Some Historical GLDD News: 24/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Great Lakes Dredge & Dock ‘B-‘ Rtg Otlk To Neg; 22/03/2018 – Navy News Stand: SWOSU Great Lakes Hosts EM Occupational Standards Workshop; 15/05/2018 – Great Lakes Caring, National Home Health Care, and Jordan Health Services Combine to Become One of the Nation’s Largest Home-Based Care Providers; 26/04/2018 – Rep. Walberg: Walberg Presses EPA Administrator Pruitt on Great Lakes Funding, Asian Carp; 16/05/2018 – Great Lakes Graphite Announces Resumption of Trading and Corporate Update; 29/05/2018 – Michigan Great Lakes Virtual Academy to Hold Commencement Ceremony; 25/04/2018 – DoD – US Navy: SWOSU Great Lakes Holds Denim Day Event; 19/03/2018 – International Big Data Partnership Helps Position Great Lakes Region as a Global Leader in Data Science and the Digital Economy; 04/05/2018 – BMO Economics Report: Great Lakes-St. Lawrence Region Expansion to Accelerate; 21/05/2018 – MOZAMBIQUE, GREAT LAKES AFRICA ENERGY SIGN MOU ON ROVUMA GAS

Among 4 analysts covering Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation had 7 analyst reports since October 19, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, August 5 the stock rating was maintained by DA Davidson with “Neutral”. Imperial Capital maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, February 24 report. As per Friday, March 18, the company rating was upgraded by Stephens. The rating was maintained by Imperial Capital with “Outperform” on Wednesday, November 4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.11, from 1.2 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 8 investors sold GLDD shares while 21 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 43.37 million shares or 6.70% more from 40.65 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. California Employees Retirement Sys holds 172,527 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Street reported 1.07M shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% of its portfolio in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) for 164,760 shares. 707,315 are owned by Northern Tru. Walthausen & owns 2.37M shares. Boston Partners reported 0.01% stake. Alliancebernstein Lp owns 40,800 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Goldman Sachs Gru owns 12,639 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Putnam Invs Limited Liability Corp accumulated 333,503 shares. Deutsche Bankshares Ag owns 116,206 shares. North Star Inv Mgmt reported 550 shares stake. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability holds 64,100 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Picton Mahoney Asset Mngmt holds 0.08% or 175,000 shares in its portfolio. Quantum Management holds 61,350 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Harvey Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 2.34% or 271,500 shares.

Analysts await Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) to report earnings on February, 19. They expect $0.01 EPS, up 108.33% or $0.13 from last year’s $-0.12 per share. GLDD’s profit will be $624,794 for 171.50 P/E if the $0.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual EPS reported by Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -94.44% negative EPS growth.

Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa, which manages about $67736.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) by 1,381 shares to 5,397 shares, valued at $247.61M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Safeguard Scientifics Inc (NYSE:SFE) by 286 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1,042 shares, and has risen its stake in Topbuild Corp.

Since August 14, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 insider sale for $676,650 activity. Levenson Ryan had sold 125,000 shares worth $941,495 on Thursday, December 13.

Among 17 analysts covering Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS), 10 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 59% are positive. Northern Trust Corporation had 88 analyst reports since August 6, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. maintained Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) on Monday, October 10 with “Hold” rating. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, September 2 by Citigroup. The stock of Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, December 12 by Keefe Bruyette & Woods. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $105 target in Friday, December 7 report. On Monday, June 19 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy”. As per Tuesday, June 28, the company rating was upgraded by Citigroup. Goldman Sachs upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Monday, April 2 report. As per Tuesday, October 13, the company rating was upgraded by Raymond James. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, October 19 with “Underweight”. Keefe Bruyette & Woods maintained it with “Hold” rating and $9500 target in Friday, May 26 report.

Analysts await Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) to report earnings on January, 23. They expect $1.70 earnings per share, up 25.93% or $0.35 from last year’s $1.35 per share. NTRS’s profit will be $376.36 million for 12.06 P/E if the $1.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.58 actual earnings per share reported by Northern Trust Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.59% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.24, from 1.03 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 20 investors sold NTRS shares while 180 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 171.17 million shares or 0.29% more from 170.67 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Guardian Life Insurance Co Of America invested in 628 shares. Webster Retail Bank N A, a Connecticut-based fund reported 493 shares. Benin Mngmt has invested 0.77% in Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS). State Farm Mutual Automobile Ins Co reported 5.66M shares stake. 10,483 are held by Pub Sector Pension Invest Board. Kentucky Retirement System reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS). Inv Counselors Of Maryland Ltd Liability accumulated 1,117 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Veritable Lp reported 0.02% in Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS). Arcadia Management Mi has invested 0.01% in Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS). Suntrust Banks invested in 0.01% or 12,848 shares. 7,000 are owned by North American Mgmt Corporation. 108 are owned by Dubuque Fincl Bank. Boston Common Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co invested in 78,849 shares or 1% of the stock. Pictet Asset Mgmt Limited invested in 0.02% or 115,601 shares. Delta Asset Limited Liability Company Tn stated it has 1,413 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

Thompson Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.99 billion and $560.75 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hanesbrands Inc Com (NYSE:HBI) by 19,400 shares to 134,240 shares, valued at $2.47M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Smucker J M Co Com New (NYSE:SJM) by 6,075 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,348 shares, and has risen its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Since July 18, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 sales for $3.37 million activity. St Clair Joyce sold $354,592 worth of stock or 3,166 shares. Thomas Shundrawn A also sold $511,351 worth of Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) on Friday, July 20. MORRISON WILLIAM L sold $1.54M worth of stock or 13,886 shares. On Friday, July 20 Parker Teresa sold $606,737 worth of Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) or 5,606 shares.