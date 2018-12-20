Premier Asset Managment Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 3.38% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Premier Asset Managment Llc sold 1,785 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% with the market. The institutional investor held 50,986 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $18.96M, down from 52,771 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Premier Asset Managment Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $182.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $1.88 during the last trading session, reaching $321.43. About 567,821 shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 15.74% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.74% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 25/04/2018 – Orlando Bus Jrnl: Exclusive: 4 cool things about Boeing’s Starliner space capsule (Video); 14/03/2018 – Dow drops 300 points, led by Boeing on fears of a China trade war; 25/04/2018 – BOEING – FOR 2018 ABOUT $1.4 BLN OF PENSION EXPENSE IS EXPECTED TO BE ALLOCATED TO BUSINESS SEGMENTS; 25/04/2018 – BOEING, GERMAN AEROSPACE COMPANIES PARTNER FOR BUSINESS OPPORTUNITIES ON THE H-47 CHINOOK, A CONTENDER IN STH HEAVY-LIFT HELICOPTER COMPETITION; 05/03/2018 – BOEING SEES `797′ HAVING 40% LOWER TRIP COSTS VS COMPETITION; 01/05/2018 – Qantas Orders Six More Boeing Dreamliners for International Fleet; 27/04/2018 – EMBRAER EXECUTIVE SAYS CO IS CAUTIOUSLY OPTIMISTIC ABOUT OPPORTUNITY FOR SUPER TUCANO SALES TO U.S. AIR FORCE; 09/03/2018 – Boeing has ‘cash horsepower’ for targeted acquisitions: CEO; 22/03/2018 – Boeing Says It Didn’t File Appeal in Bombardier Case at U.S. ITC; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CEO ON TRADE ISSUES: A STRONG AND VIBRANT AERO INDUSTRY IS IMPORTANT TO GLOBAL ECONOMIC PROSPERITY – CONF CALL

Covey Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 15.75% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covey Capital Advisors Llc bought 15,942 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 117,185 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.48M, up from 101,243 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covey Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $15.86. About 1.74 million shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has risen 20.92% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.92% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR INC – FIBERLIGHT IS SEEKING AN AMENDMENT TO ITS $255 MLN SENIOR DEBT FACILITY WITH COBANK; 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK SAYS PERRY TO REMAIN CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 14/03/2018 – Department of Justice approves CenturyLink’s proposed sale of former Level 3 metro network assets in Boise area to Syringa Networks; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink CEO to Retire Sooner Than Expected; 29/03/2018 – TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LIMITED HAD PREVIOSULY REPORTED 8.7 PCT STAKE IN CENTURYLINK INC AS OF FEBRUARY 5, 2018 – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of Globalstar, Inc. on Behalf of Stockholders – GSAT; 13/03/2018 – North American FTTH and Advanced Broadband Market Report 2017 Forecast to 2021 – Projected Record Level Growth Being Driven by AT&T, CenturyLink and Google – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 19/04/2018 – CenturyLink strengthens connections between Boys Town National Hotline and individuals seeking help; 09/05/2018 – CenturyLink 1Q Rev $5.95B; 05/04/2018 – CenturyLink Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Among 23 analysts covering Centurylink Inc. (NYSE:CTL), 8 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 35% are positive. Centurylink Inc. had 66 analyst reports since July 31, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, August 7 by Citigroup. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, February 15 by Cowen & Co. The stock has “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Wednesday, January 25. The rating was downgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Underweight” on Monday, July 18. On Monday, May 15 the stock rating was downgraded by Raymond James to “Underperform”. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Hold” rating and $25 target in Friday, May 26 report. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Hold” rating and $2500 target in Friday, July 7 report. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Buy” on Thursday, August 3. As per Wednesday, October 4, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Thursday, November 9.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.22, from 1.1 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 39 investors sold CTL shares while 182 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 198 raised stakes. 785.39 million shares or 2.54% less from 805.85 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Nuveen Asset Management Limited Liability Com accumulated 0.13% or 1.18 million shares. Moreover, Skba Mngmt Llc has 1.04% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Sit Invest Associate Inc holds 0.31% or 570,750 shares in its portfolio. 43,825 were reported by Thomasville Bancshares. Mitsubishi Ufj And has invested 0.06% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). The Massachusetts-based Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.07% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). 340 are held by Heritage Wealth Advisors. Ww Asset Management holds 0.07% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) or 73,757 shares. 2,266 are owned by Kistler. Moreover, Hanson Mcclain Incorporated has 0% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 0.04% or 390,077 shares in its portfolio. Us Bank De reported 0.01% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Cetera Ltd Llc holds 0.03% or 25,629 shares in its portfolio. Fiduciary owns 0.01% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 10,606 shares. Alpha Cubed Invs Limited Com has invested 0.03% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL).

Since August 13, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 3 sales for $7.76 million activity. The insider Trezise Scott sold 53,164 shares worth $1.00M. CLONTZ STEVEN T bought $141,160 worth of stock or 8,207 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.12, from 0.88 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 65 investors sold BA shares while 540 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 476 raised stakes. 347.06 million shares or 1.84% less from 353.55 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Thomasville Natl Bank owns 8,997 shares or 0.54% of their US portfolio. 2,348 are owned by Cadence Natl Bank Na. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada invested in 1.92M shares. Granite Prtn has 0.01% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Charter Tru reported 9,187 shares or 0.39% of all its holdings. Palisade Asset Ltd Llc owns 3,380 shares. Bancorporation Of Mellon accumulated 5.14M shares. 1,901 were reported by Tower Bridge Advsrs. Triangle Securities Wealth Management has 3,216 shares for 0.64% of their portfolio. Fiduciary Tru Company owns 16,252 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. 1,852 were reported by Aspiriant Lc. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 15,676 shares stake. Allen Investment Management Ltd Liability holds 0.03% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 2,428 shares. Moors And Cabot reported 21,799 shares or 0.99% of all its holdings. Eastern Bancorporation, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 9,426 shares.

Among 27 analysts covering Boeing (NYSE:BA), 20 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 74% are positive. Boeing had 126 analyst reports since August 26, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, July 7 by Canaccord Genuity. On Thursday, January 28 the stock rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy”. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Friday, December 18 by Wells Fargo. Standpoint Research initiated The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) rating on Wednesday, August 26. Standpoint Research has “Buy” rating and $160.0 target. On Thursday, April 26 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Hold”. Canaccord Genuity maintained The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) rating on Monday, January 8. Canaccord Genuity has “Hold” rating and $290.0 target. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, February 1 by Canaccord Genuity. Berenberg maintained The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) rating on Monday, February 5. Berenberg has “Buy” rating and $415.0 target. The rating was upgraded by Vertical Research to “Buy” on Wednesday, April 25. The company was reinitiated on Thursday, August 16 by UBS.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $4.51 earnings per share, down 6.04% or $0.29 from last year’s $4.8 per share. BA’s profit will be $2.56B for 17.82 P/E if the $4.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.58 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.98% EPS growth.

Since October 29, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $2.35 million activity. RAMOS JENETTE E sold $602,733 worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Friday, November 9.