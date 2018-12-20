Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 39.6% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookstone Capital Management bought 1,254 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,421 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.64 million, up from 3,167 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookstone Capital Management who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $181.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.59% or $8.51 during the last trading session, reaching $319.55. About 4.87M shares traded or 15.85% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 15.74% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.74% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 15/03/2018 – Look inside Boeing’s race against SpaceX to launch the next generation of human spaceflight; 13/03/2018 – RPT-FOCUS-New Boeing jet to accelerate services shake-up; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Boeing May Benefit, Industry Best in Almost 3 Yrs; 13/03/2018 – BOEING COMMERCIAL CEO SAYS CONTINUES TO STUDY POSSIBLE NEW MID-MARKET JET, NO DECISION YET; 25/04/2018 – Airbus confirms plans to raise A320 output to 63 a month; 23/05/2018 – Boeing and Motorola Solutions Foundation present inaugural Chicago STEM Signing Day; 05/03/2018 – BOEING EXEC SAYS COMPANY HAS SIGNIFICANT SCOPE TO GROW IN COMMERCIAL SERVICES; 15/05/2018 – BA/@wto: Appellate Body issues report on EU compliance in Airbus dispute #TradeDisputes; 12/04/2018 – BOEING DEAL AIMS TO PRESERVE ENGINEERING CAPACITY AT EMBRAER, WHICH RETAINS DEFENSE AND BUSINESS JET OPS; 07/03/2018 – Trump tariffs would barely raise Boeing’s prices but could hurt sales

Alpine Partners Vi Llc decreased its stake in Ares Mgmt Lp (ARES) by 52.91% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Partners Vi Llc sold 13,228 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.94% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 11,772 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $273,000, down from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Partners Vi Llc who had been investing in Ares Mgmt Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.26% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $19.18. About 2.21M shares traded or 201.15% up from the average. Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES) has risen 16.15% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ARES News: 23/04/2018 – Ares Management Announces New Partnership With Ares Management Private Equity Group; 06/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Ares Mgmt Rtgs Unchgd On Prop Equity Offering; 30/04/2018 – ARES CEO MICHAEL AROUGHETI SPEAKS ON BLOOMBERG TELEVISION; 04/05/2018 – Oaktree Releases an Open Letter to Ranger Shareholders following Proposal from RDL Board to Appoint Ares as Investment Manager; 04/05/2018 – ARES MANAGEMENT LP ARES.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $31 FROM $30; 30/04/2018 – AROUGHETI: RISING RATES IS A GOOD THING FOR ARES; 03/05/2018 – Ares Management Declares Dividend of 28c; 15/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES IG INVESTMENT HOLDINGS, LLC’S CFR TO B2; OUTLOOK STABLE; 28/03/2018 – Infra investor taps Ares EIF vet for U.S. push; 10/05/2018 – EPIC Secures Strategic Partnerships for Permian Basin-to-Corpus Christi Crude Oil Pipeline

Since October 29, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $2.35 million activity. Sands Diana L sold $1.75M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Monday, October 29.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.12, from 0.88 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 65 investors sold BA shares while 540 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 476 raised stakes. 347.06 million shares or 1.84% less from 353.55 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Needham Inv Management Limited Co reported 3.42% stake. Endurance Wealth, Rhode Island-based fund reported 295 shares. Hamel Assocs owns 955 shares. State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0.77% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 880,629 shares. 2,558 were reported by Retail Bank Pictet And Cie (Asia) Ltd. Keybank National Association Oh stated it has 132,387 shares. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel stated it has 1.49% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Shamrock Asset Management Ltd Llc holds 0.01% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 42 shares. Massachusetts Finance Ser Commerce Ma owns 0.17% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 1.11 million shares. 3,035 were accumulated by Kistler. Asset Strategies reported 0.24% stake. At Natl Bank has invested 0.24% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Sageworth holds 1,128 shares. Crosspoint Strategies Limited Liability Co reported 16 shares stake. Connecticut-based Northeast Fincl Consultants has invested 0.3% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Brookstone Capital Management, which manages about $975.50M and $1.31B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (SHY) by 29,757 shares to 27,066 shares, valued at $2.25 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 9,694 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 125,986 shares, and cut its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM).

Alpine Partners Vi Llc, which manages about $522.85 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aetna Inc New (NYSE:AET) by 62,020 shares to 100,300 shares, valued at $20.35 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enbridge Energy Partners LP (NYSE:EEP) by 82,489 shares in the quarter, for a total of 347,489 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr.

Analysts await Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES) to report earnings on February, 21. They expect $0.40 EPS, down 25.93% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.54 per share. ARES’s profit will be $40.60M for 11.99 P/E if the $0.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual EPS reported by Ares Management Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.33% EPS growth.

