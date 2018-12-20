Ashmore Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co/The (BA) by 7.26% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashmore Wealth Management Llc sold 15,228 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% with the market. The institutional investor held 194,642 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $72.39 million, down from 209,870 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashmore Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co/The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $181.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.59% or $8.51 during the last trading session, reaching $319.55. About 4.87M shares traded or 15.85% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 15.74% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.74% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 06/04/2018 – AAL: ORDER FOR 47 NEW BOEING 787 WIDEBODY AIRCRAFT; 19/05/2018 – Cuba in mourning after worst plane crash in nearly 30 years; 08/05/2018 – Boeing, Lufthansa Group Complete Order for Four 777 Airplanes; 25/04/2018 – Boeing’s Gain Leads Dow as Forecast Boost Eases Trade-War Alarms; 01/05/2018 – Boeing: All-Cash Transaction Is for $63 a Share; 07/03/2018 – JET AIRWAYS’ 787 ORDER ‘HASN’T GONE ANYWHERE’: BOEING’S KESKAR; 24/04/2018 – JAPAN SEEKING ROLE IN DEVELOPMENT OF FRENCH-GERMAN MARITIME SURVEILLANCE AIRCRAFT; 08/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Boeing has ‘cash horsepower’ for targeted acquisitions-CEO; 18/04/2018 – FRANCE’S BEA SAYS TO HELP WITH INVESTIGATION INTO ENGINE BLOWOUT ON SOUTHWEST BOEING 737; 18/05/2018 – IAG CEO SAYS ALSO IN TALKS WITH BOEING BA.N FOR ADDITIONAL 777-30ER PLANES, OR COULD LEASE SECOND HAND ONES

Arcadia Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 19.49% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arcadia Investment Management Corp bought 4,090 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 25,074 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.12 million, up from 20,984 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $382.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 7.25% or $10.42 during the last trading session, reaching $133.24. About 69,815 shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 21.26% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.26% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 25/04/2018 – FACEBOOK INC FB.O – CFO WEHNER SAYS THERE IS ‘POTENTIAL FOR SOME IMPACT ON REVENUE’ FROM EU LAW GDPR – CONF CALL; 16/05/2018 – ISS recommends votes against Facebook CEO Zuckerberg, 4 other directors; 12/04/2018 – CMO Today: Zuckerberg Returns From Washington; Facebook Time Spent Slips; E-Cig Ads Recall Big Tobacco Creative; 19/03/2018 – Red Deer Advocate: Facebook whistleblower pushed data-mining boundaries in Canada; 25/04/2018 – The Interpreter: Does Facebook Just Harbor Extremists? Or Does It Create Them?; 22/03/2018 – CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA SAYS IN AUGUST 2013 CHRISTOPHER WYLIE BEGINS PART-TIME AT SCL ELECTIONS; 11/05/2018 – Alex Heath: FB’s crypto efforts will take years to materialize, sources tell me. But the company doesn’t plan to hold an; 21/03/2018 – FB: #Mozilla chairwoman Mitchell Baker tells me her company has stopped advertising on #Facebook. This comes after the company launched a petition asking Facebook to ensure users’ privacy; 15/05/2018 – Senator Investment Adds Facebook, Exits Bank of America: 13F; 05/04/2018 – Tobacco products are promoted across Facebook, Stanford University researchers found

Arcadia Investment Management Corp, which manages about $587.00M and $378.88M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 13,193 shares to 70,171 shares, valued at $6.64M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in State Str Corp (NYSE:STT) by 4,895 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,800 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHX).

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 75 sales for $1.73 billion activity. $9.13 million worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) was sold by Sandberg Sheryl. The insider Wehner David M. sold 10,000 shares worth $2.00 million. $132,075 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) was sold by Stretch Colin. Taylor Susan J.S. had sold 2,268 shares worth $308,017. Schroepfer Michael Todd also sold $7.74M worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Tuesday, July 10. 5,300 Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares with value of $871,068 were sold by Cox Christopher K.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q2.

Since October 29, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $2.35 million activity. 1,640 shares were sold by RAMOS JENETTE E, worth $602,733.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.12, from 0.88 in 2018Q2.

