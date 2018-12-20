Bokf Has Decreased Its Pg&E (PCG) Holding; 4 Bullish Analysts Covering Envestnet, Inc. (ENV)

Bokf decreased Pg&E Corp (PCG) stake by 57.91% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Bokf sold 9,289 shares as Pg&E Corp (PCG)’s stock declined 44.02%. The Bokf holds 6,752 shares with $311,000 value, down from 16,041 last quarter. Pg&E Corp now has $12.25B valuation. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $23.62. About 5.11M shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 51.11% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.11% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 03/05/2018 – PG&E 1Q EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 03/05/2018 – PG&E 1Q Adj EPS 91c; 03/05/2018 – PG&E CEO SEES MANY DIFFERENT CALIFORNIA FIRE BILLS EMERGING; 24/04/2018 – PG&E, EDISON WOULD STILL BE SUBJECT TO CIVIL ACTION FROM FIRES; 30/03/2018 – PG&E CORP-3 SEPARATE FILINGS REQUESTING TO PASS ALONG ABOUT $325 MLN/ YEAR IN FEDERAL TAX SAVINGS FROM FEDERAL TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT FOR 2018, 2019; 23/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/23/2018 08:25 AM; 03/05/2018 – PG&E SEES INVERSE CONDEMNATION DECIDED BY APPELLATE COURTS; 26/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/26/2018 03:01 PM; 04/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/04/2018 02:05 PM; 21/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/21/2018 03:08 AM

Among 4 analysts covering Envestnet (NYSE:ENV), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Envestnet had 4 analyst reports since July 12, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. DA Davidson upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Thursday, November 8 report. The firm earned “Market Outperform” rating on Tuesday, November 13 by JMP Securities. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Friday, August 10. See Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) latest ratings:

13/11/2018 Broker: JMP Securities Old Rating: Market Outperform New Rating: Market Outperform Old Target: $76 New Target: $67 Maintain

08/11/2018 Broker: DA Davidson Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Upgrade

10/08/2018 Broker: UBS Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $62 New Target: $68 Maintain

12/07/2018 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Overweight New Target: $70 Initiates Coverage On

Among 9 analysts covering PG\u0026E (NYSE:PCG), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. PG\u0026E had 18 analyst reports since July 9, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, September 4 by Evercore. The stock of PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has “Sell” rating given on Wednesday, November 14 by Edward Jones. The stock of PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, August 6 by Wells Fargo. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, September 21. The stock of PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, July 9 by Bank of America. As per Thursday, November 15, the company rating was downgraded by Morgan Stanley. Citigroup maintained PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) rating on Monday, July 9. Citigroup has “Neutral” rating and $45 target. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, September 11. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, September 4 by Bank of America. Argus Research maintained PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) rating on Friday, November 16. Argus Research has “Buy” rating and $36 target.

More notable recent PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “PG&E Will Take a Big Hit from California’s Wildfires — but How Big? – The Motley Fool” on November 23, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “PG&E up another 7%, continuing to recoup heavy losses following wildfire – Seeking Alpha” published on November 27, 2018, Streetinsider.com published: “CPUC Opens Case Against PG&E (PCG) for Potential Natural Gas Safety Violations – StreetInsider.com” on December 17, 2018. More interesting news about PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “PG&E customers brace for higher power prices after California fires – Seeking Alpha” published on December 13, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Report: PG&E gas storage system enters heating season well below average – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 14, 2018.

Bokf increased Ishares Tr (IJH) stake by 13,142 shares to 505,762 valued at $101.81M in 2018Q3. It also upped Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ) stake by 15,387 shares and now owns 259,870 shares. Ishares Tr (EFG) was raised too.

Analysts await PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) to report earnings on February, 8. They expect $0.61 EPS, down 3.17% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.63 per share. PCG’s profit will be $316.39 million for 9.68 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual EPS reported by PG&E Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -46.02% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.06, from 1.07 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 53 investors sold PCG shares while 174 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 396.22 million shares or 1.17% less from 400.93 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Ltd holds 0.13% or 30,038 shares in its portfolio. Fmr Limited Liability Company reported 12.27 million shares. Liberty Mutual Grp Asset Mngmt accumulated 20,643 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Adage Cap Ptnrs Gru Inc Ltd Liability accumulated 667,377 shares. Gam Holdg Ag holds 0.02% or 9,801 shares in its portfolio. Hoertkorn Richard Charles owns 0.02% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 622 shares. Rare Ltd reported 1.16M shares. British Columbia Mngmt reported 0.05% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Hsbc Hldgs Public stated it has 0.04% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Hudock Capital Gru Ltd Liability Com has 0.01% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 600 shares. Kbc Nv holds 0.02% or 43,653 shares. Advisers Limited Liability reported 0% stake. Barclays Public Ltd Liability has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Kepos Capital LP reported 0.03% stake. Laurion Management LP holds 5,800 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

The stock decreased 3.26% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $48.7. About 330,484 shares traded or 8.56% up from the average. Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) has risen 4.09% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.09% the S&P500. Some Historical ENV News: 10/04/2018 – LJPR Financial Advisors Selects Envestnet | Tamarac Technology to Enhance Client Service and Create Efficiencies; 16/05/2018 – Envestnet Announces New Enterprise Data Management Solution at Annual Advisor Summit; 09/05/2018 – Envestnet Sees FY18 Adj EPS $1.78-Adj EPS $1.83; 09/05/2018 – ENVESTNET INC ENV.N : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $52 FROM $50; 03/04/2018 – Envestnet Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – ENVESTNET SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 37C, EST. 42C; 09/05/2018 – ENVESTNET INC SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE OF $1.78-$1.83; 09/05/2018 – ENVESTNET INC SEES FY 2018 TOTAL GAAP REVENUE OF $811.0 MLN TO $821.0 MLN; 22/05/2018 – Envestnet, Inc. Announces Pricing of Convertible Notes Offering; 05/04/2018 – Envestnet | Tamarac Takes Top Honors at Family Wealth Report Awards for Best Portfolio Management Application

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.56, from 1.77 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 19 investors sold Envestnet, Inc. shares while 56 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 43.40 million shares or 1.86% more from 42.61 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Loomis Sayles And Ltd Partnership has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV). First Personal Finance accumulated 0% or 82 shares. Summit Creek Advsr Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 260,581 shares. 1.09 million are held by Price T Rowe Associate Md. Aqr Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 15,237 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) for 3.46 million shares. Blackrock Inc reported 3.20M shares. Mckinley Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation Delaware has invested 0.01% in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV). Victory Mgmt holds 0.08% or 659,518 shares. Moreover, Df Dent & Inc has 1.39% invested in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) for 1.09 million shares. 646,662 are held by Northern Tru. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV). Ftb holds 367 shares. Tower Rech Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc) reported 0.01% stake. Texas-based Dimensional Fund Advsrs L P has invested 0.01% in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV).

Envestnet, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial and wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $2.23 billion. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee business divisions. It has a 97.99 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, and sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides a portfolio of accounting, rebalancing, trading, performance reporting, and client relationship management software, primarily to high-end registered investment advisers; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions , which offers a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | PMC (Portfolio Management Consultants) that provides research due diligence and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services.

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 16 selling transactions for $4.37 million activity. Crager William sold $731,866 worth of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) on Wednesday, September 26. Another trade for 4,551 shares valued at $283,982 was made by Arora Anil on Friday, October 5. Mayer Joshua sold 2,606 shares worth $143,330. Shares for $470,256 were sold by Roame Charles. CROWELL GAYLE A sold $7,854 worth of stock. 25,000 shares were sold by Bergman Judson, worth $1.48M. O’Brien Shelly sold $219,240 worth of stock.