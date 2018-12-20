Independent Franchise Partners Llp decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 0.69% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Independent Franchise Partners Llp sold 24,415 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.49M shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $788.60 million, down from 3.52M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Independent Franchise Partners Llp who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $744.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.52% or $4.06 during the last trading session, reaching $156.83. About 64.19 million shares traded or 63.33% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 04/04/2018 – Apple is reportedly working on a redesign of its iPhone. via @cnbctech; 11/03/2018 – The Chinese yuan is growing in purchasing power, making Apple, Boeing and Delta more enticing to Chinese buyers. But if U.S. regulators raise more red flags about such transactions, it could start to stir some serious threats to capitalism; 31/03/2018 – Apple wants to sell more iPads to schools, but Google already owns the education market:; 08/03/2018 – Apple also issued its conflict minerals report; 10/05/2018 – Apple to Invest C$13M and Provide Technical Support for Elysis Ventur; 12/03/2018 – POLL: Which will hit $1 trillion first? $AMZN or $AAPL?; 28/03/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O : GOLDMAN SACHS SAYS REDUCING IPHONE ESTIMATES FURTHER TO REFLECT DEMAND DETERIORATION; 11/05/2018 – Aluminum is used in most of Apple’s popular products, including the iPhone, iPad and iMac; 12/03/2018 – APPLE TO BUY DIGITAL-MAGAZINE DISTRIBUTOR TEXTURE: RECODE; 11/04/2018 – Apple Music appoints new head, hits 48 mln subscribers

Boston Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Broadridge Finl Solutions Inc (BR) by 71.61% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Advisors Llc sold 274,825 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 108,976 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $14.38 million, down from 383,801 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Advisors Llc who had been investing in Broadridge Finl Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $95.66. About 1.37 million shares traded or 20.14% up from the average. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) has risen 11.33% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.33% the S&P500. Some Historical BR News: 09/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE BUYS FUNDASSIST; NO TERMS; 03/05/2018 – Broadridge Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.365 Per Share; 05/03/2018 BROADRIDGE SEES FY17-FY20 ADJ. EPS GROWTH UP 14% TO 18%; 03/05/2018 – Broadridge Teams Up With Morningstar to Offer Asset Managers Retirement Plan Investment Data; 14/05/2018 – Broadridge Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE FINANCIAL – RAISING FY2018 GUIDANCE FOR ADJUSTED EPS GROWTH TO 31-35% , REAFFIRMING OUTLOOK FOR REVENUE GROWTH & MARGIN EXPANSION; 18/04/2018 – New Investor Communications Technology Portal Announced by Broadridge; 14/03/2018 – Investors Support Say-on-Pay and Environmental Proposals Broadridge and PwC ProxyPulse™ Report Shows; 03/04/2018 – VP Liberatore Disposes 85 Of Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc; 10/04/2018 – VP Carey Disposes 47 Of Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.04, from 0.71 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 54 investors sold AAPL shares while 1030 reduced holdings. 151 funds opened positions while 577 raised stakes. 2.68 billion shares or 3.22% less from 2.77 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Lincoln Natl Corp reported 0.67% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Poplar Forest Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Albert D Mason Inc invested in 2,345 shares. Cedar Hill Associates Ltd Liability Corp has invested 2.75% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Hillhouse Mgmt Limited invested in 0.38% or 64,287 shares. Bluestein R H Communication reported 5.75% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). F&V Mngmt Ltd owns 0.81% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 6,701 shares. Tiedemann Limited Liability Company has 0.86% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Leisure Cap Management owns 19,216 shares. Cullinan Associates holds 263,564 shares. Lee Danner Bass holds 3.2% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 143,032 shares. Benjamin F Edwards Com Incorporated reported 1.24% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Greenwood Cap Assocs Limited Liability Company accumulated 35,898 shares or 1.77% of the stock. Welch Ltd Com has invested 0.56% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). The Missouri-based Smith Moore And has invested 1.97% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Among 58 analysts covering Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), 34 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 23 Hold. Therefore 59% are positive. Apple Inc. had 459 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, November 21 by Rosenblatt. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Friday, September 11. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 1 by BTIG Research. The firm has “Hold” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Monday, June 5. The firm has “Buy” rating by Guggenheim given on Thursday, January 18. The firm has “Buy” rating by Guggenheim given on Tuesday, January 30. Rosenblatt downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, January 6 report. BMO Capital Markets maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) rating on Friday, November 2. BMO Capital Markets has “Market Perform” rating and $213 target. The company was maintained on Tuesday, June 6 by Oppenheimer. Monness maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, May 2 report.

Since July 9, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $3.62 million activity. KONDO CHRIS sold $647,520 worth of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) on Monday, November 19.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $4.74 earnings per share, up 21.85% or $0.85 from last year’s $3.89 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $22.49B for 8.27 P/E if the $4.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.91 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 62.89% EPS growth.

Independent Franchise Partners Llp, which manages about $13.30 billion and $10.41 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in News Corp New (NASDAQ:NWS) by 1.81M shares to 3.91 million shares, valued at $53.12M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 2.76M shares in the quarter, for a total of 21.67M shares, and has risen its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

Among 7 analysts covering Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 14% are positive. Broadridge Financial Solutions had 19 analyst reports since August 14, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by DA Davidson with “Neutral” on Wednesday, March 28. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, August 10. Zacks upgraded the shares of BR in report on Friday, August 14 to “Sell” rating. The stock of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, November 2 by Barclays Capital. Raymond James downgraded the stock to “Market Perform” rating in Tuesday, June 7 report. On Thursday, September 29 the stock rating was downgraded by Sandler O’Neill to “Hold”. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, February 9 by Barclays Capital. On Tuesday, September 13 the stock rating was initiated by Atlantic Securities with “Overweight”. The stock of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, February 15 by Sandler O’Neill. The stock of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) earned “Market Outperform” rating by Avondale on Friday, January 8.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.12, from 1.06 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 20 investors sold BR shares while 231 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 92.65 million shares or 3.27% less from 95.79 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 31,257 shares. Omers Administration Corp holds 0.05% or 42,100 shares in its portfolio. Twin Cap has invested 0.06% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Moreover, Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com has 0.01% invested in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) for 306 shares. Blair William And Il accumulated 17,371 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Virginia Retirement Et Al, Virginia-based fund reported 17,800 shares. Cipher Cap Lp has invested 0.21% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Fred Alger Management holds 185 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ami Asset Mngmt holds 2.42% of its portfolio in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) for 269,531 shares. 5,500 were reported by Howland Cap Mgmt Lc. Price T Rowe Associates Md reported 700,972 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset, Massachusetts-based fund reported 132,038 shares. Cadence Capital Ltd Liability Co holds 13,274 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Bartlett & Limited Liability Company has 200 shares for 0% of their portfolio. King Luther Mgmt Corp holds 53,051 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) to report earnings on February, 14. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, down 10.13% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.79 per share. BR’s profit will be $82.89 million for 33.68 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual earnings per share reported by Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.13% negative EPS growth.

