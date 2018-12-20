Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp decreased Itron Inc (ITRI) stake by 0.97% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp sold 9,832 shares as Itron Inc (ITRI)’s stock declined 20.87%. The Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp holds 1.00M shares with $64.21M value, down from 1.01M last quarter. Itron Inc now has $1.89 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $47.88. About 243,541 shares traded. Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) has declined 25.51% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ITRI News: 15/05/2018 – ltron to Monitor Electric System in New Zealand; 11/05/2018 – ITRON INC FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-Q – SEC FILINT; 14/03/2018 – Romanian Utility Selects ltron’s Water Solution to Reduce Water Loss; 27/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Electro Scientific Industries, Worthington Industries, Navigant Consulting, Itron, Sout; 04/04/2018 – NorthWestern Energy Signs Contract with Itron to Modernize Energy Grid; 15/05/2018 – Itron to Monitor Electric System in New Zealand; 14/05/2018 – Itron 1Q Rev $607.2M; 11/05/2018 – Itron Confirms First Quarter 2018 Results to be Released on May 14, 2018; 22/03/2018 – Utilidata and ltron Join Forces to Modernize Electric Grid; 14/05/2018 – ITRON INC – NEW AGREEMENT WITH MISSISSIPPI POWER-A SUBSIDIARY OF SOUTHERN COMPANY

Boston Partners decreased Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (FDP) stake by 10.2% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Boston Partners sold 77,975 shares as Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (FDP)’s stock declined 15.61%. The Boston Partners holds 686,276 shares with $23.26M value, down from 764,251 last quarter. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc now has $1.42 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.47% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $29.43. About 224,396 shares traded or 0.57% up from the average. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) has declined 33.58% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.58% the S&P500. Some Historical FDP News: 07/05/2018 – FRESH DEL MONTE PRODUCE INC – ACQUIRED AN EQUITY INVESTMENT IN PURPLE CARROT, A PLANT-BASED MEAL KIT PROVIDER; 01/05/2018 – Fresh Del Monte 1Q Adj EPS 85c; 15/03/2018 Fresh Del Monte Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FDP); 07/05/2018 – FRESH DEL MONTE \BUYS STAKE IN PLANT-BASED MEAL KIT PROVIDER; 04/04/2018 – Fresh Del Monte Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Fresh Del Monte 1Q Net $41.5M; 01/05/2018 – Fresh Del Monte 1Q EPS 85c; 07/05/2018 – FRESH DEL MONTE PRODUCE BUYS EQUITY INVESTMENT IN PURPLE CARROT; 01/05/2018 – FRESH DEL MONTE 1Q REV. $1.11B

Since June 28, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 13 insider sales for $2.82 million activity. 3,740 Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) shares with value of $133,521 were sold by Tenazas Marissa R. CONTRERAS RICHARD had sold 3,379 shares worth $130,362 on Friday, August 10. $48,976 worth of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) was sold by Zakharia Youssef. Shares for $67,813 were sold by Pelaez Reyes Jorge. Gordon Marlene sold $4,278 worth of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) on Thursday, June 28. Rivera Hector had sold 2,484 shares worth $94,367 on Wednesday, August 29. $92,948 worth of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) was sold by LAZOPOULOS EMANUEL on Tuesday, July 31.

More notable recent Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Global Threat of Cyber Attacks Is Spurring the Fraud Detection and Prevention Market Growth – PRNewswire” on December 13, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Fresh Del Monte missed Q3 estimates – Seeking Alpha” published on October 30, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Fresh Del Monte drops to multi-year low – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2018. More interesting news about Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Doubling Down On Fresh Del Monte – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (FDP) CEO Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh on Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 30, 2018.

Boston Partners increased Servicemaster Global Hldgs I (NYSE:SERV) stake by 388,047 shares to 535,535 valued at $33.22 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) stake by 5.30M shares and now owns 6.89M shares. Itt Inc was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.03, from 0.91 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 20 investors sold FDP shares while 38 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 28.90 million shares or 4.65% less from 30.31 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Citadel Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 69,566 shares. New York-based American Gru Incorporated Inc has invested 0% in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP). Cim Inv Mangement Inc holds 0.09% or 7,408 shares in its portfolio. Federated Pa owns 0% invested in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) for 17,920 shares. 200 are owned by Prelude Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag holds 0% in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) or 155,704 shares. Caxton Assoc Lp stated it has 16,979 shares. Int owns 300,000 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 27,334 are owned by Baker Ellis Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation. Kbc Group Nv has invested 0.01% in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP). Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors stated it has 0.51% of its portfolio in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP). Clarivest Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 40,100 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System stated it has 0% in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP). State Street has invested 0% in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP). State Common Retirement Fund invested in 34,900 shares or 0% of the stock.

Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp increased Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) stake by 87,531 shares to 747,351 valued at $44.82M in 2018Q3. It also upped Donnelley Finl Solutions Inc stake by 73,306 shares and now owns 1.34 million shares. Bioscrip Inc (NASDAQ:BIOS) was raised too.

Since July 2, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 6 sales for $8.11 million activity. Shares for $4.11 million were sold by SCOPIA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP on Thursday, November 8. On Wednesday, November 14 Pruitt Gary E bought $1.06 million worth of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) or 20,000 shares. 16,694 Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) shares with value of $1.09 million were sold by MEZEY PHILIP. Ziegler Lynda L. sold 350 shares worth $20,983.

More notable recent Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Recent Analysis Shows Microsoft, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, F5 Networks, Green Plains Partners LP, Itron, and Progress Software Market Influences â€” Renewed Outlook, Key Drivers of Growth – Nasdaq” on December 06, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Itron to Provide Forecasting-as-a-Service Solution in Mexico – Business Wire” published on December 12, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Itron (ITRI) Q3 Earnings Preview: What to Expect – Nasdaq” on October 29, 2018. More interesting news about Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Itron reports mixed Q3, lowers FY guide on supply chain headwinds – Seeking Alpha” published on November 05, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Itron’s (ITRI) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 07, 2018.

Analysts await Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) to report earnings on February, 27. They expect $0.68 EPS, down 32.67% or $0.33 from last year’s $1.01 per share. ITRI’s profit will be $26.80 million for 17.60 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual EPS reported by Itron, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -39.82% negative EPS growth.