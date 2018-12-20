Alliancebernstein Lp increased its stake in H & E Equipment Services Inc (HEES) by 26.53% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alliancebernstein Lp bought 306,269 shares as the company’s stock declined 44.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.46 million shares of the company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $55.18 million, up from 1.15M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alliancebernstein Lp who had been investing in H & E Equipment Services Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $715.07M market cap company. The stock increased 1.88% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $20.01. About 88,377 shares traded. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) has declined 49.90% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.90% the S&P500. Some Historical HEES News: 16/03/2018 – IN GENES T H E; 16/05/2018 – JIANGSU BROADCASTING CABLE INFORMATION 600959.SS SAYS BOARD ELECTS GU HANDE AS CHAIRMAN; 26/04/2018 – H&E Equipment Services 1Q EPS 26c; 03/04/2018 – H&E Equipment Services Completes Acquisition Of Rental Inc.; Will Expand Presence In Alabama, Florida And Western Georgia; 04/05/2018 – Kraft Heinz CEO Bernardo Hees said Warren Buffett stepping down from its board hasn’t “really changed anything.”; 02/05/2018 – VEI – VEIDEKKE BUYS HANDE AS OF OSLO; 06/04/2018 – FUTURE FOOD T H E O F; 16/05/2018 – H&E EQUIPMENT SERVICES INC HEES.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.275/SHR; 02/05/2018 – VEI – VEIDEKKE BUYS HANDE AS I OSLO; 09/03/2018 RISE ROBOTS O F T H E

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp increased its stake in Lincoln Natl Corp Ind (LNC) by 7.12% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp bought 20,051 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.49% with the market. The institutional investor held 301,469 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $20.32M, up from 281,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Lincoln Natl Corp Ind for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.02 billion market cap company. It closed at $51.6 lastly. It is down 28.51% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.51% the S&P500. Some Historical LNC News: 16/04/2018 – Lincoln Fincl Group Names Chris Neczypor as Senior Vice Pres, Head of Investment Risk and Strategy

Alliancebernstein Lp, which manages about $153.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qts Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:QTS) by 102,317 shares to 167,859 shares, valued at $7.16M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in New Residential Invt Corp (NYSE:NRZ) by 150,636 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 432,397 shares, and cut its stake in Oasis Pete Inc New (NYSE:OAS).

More notable recent H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “H&E Equipment Services, Inc. 2018 Q3 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on October 25, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Caterpillar (CAT) Is Not Only a Strong Buy Stock, It’s Cheap – Nasdaq” published on May 17, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “CAT vs. HEES: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2018. More interesting news about H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “H&E Equipment Services Announces Changes to Executive Management and the Board of Directors – Business Wire” published on November 09, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “These 2 Warren Buffett Stocks Made Berkshire Hathaway $4.6 Billion This Week – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 03, 2018.

Among 7 analysts covering H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. H&E Equipment Services had 22 analyst reports since July 31, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) earned “Sell” rating by UBS on Friday, October 7. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $3000 target in Monday, July 10 report. The company was upgraded on Monday, January 18 by Longbow. The company was maintained on Monday, February 26 by Bank of America. The stock of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, July 31 by UBS. The stock has “Sell” rating by UBS on Friday, February 23. The stock has “Neutral” rating by UBS on Wednesday, June 27. As per Friday, January 15, the company rating was upgraded by Longbow. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, January 11 by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Hold” on Tuesday, September 12.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.19, from 0.8 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 27 investors sold HEES shares while 43 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 26.67 million shares or 0.79% more from 26.46 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 500 are owned by Winch Advisory Ser Ltd Liability Corp. Lifeplan Fincl Group Inc invested in 0.02% or 1,224 shares. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES). Janney Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 35,498 shares. Bluemountain Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES). Moreover, Parametric Port Associate Ltd has 0% invested in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) for 106,992 shares. Mcf Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0% of its portfolio in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES). James Rech stated it has 244,097 shares. Moreover, Ameritas Partners Incorporated has 0% invested in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES). Moreover, Ny State Teachers Retirement has 0% invested in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES). Hsbc Holding Public Limited Liability has invested 0% in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES). 23,356 were reported by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership has invested 0.02% in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES). One Trading Lp invested in 0% or 400 shares. 329,222 were accumulated by Geode Mngmt Limited Liability Co.

Since July 26, 2018, it had 2 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $222,152 activity. 10,000 shares were bought by ARNOLD PAUL, worth $205,000. BRUCKMANN BRUCE had bought 5,000 shares worth $101,250 on Monday, October 29.

Since December 6, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $124,821 activity.

Among 19 analysts covering Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 58% are positive. Lincoln National had 70 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, April 3 report. The stock of Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, August 15 by Keefe Bruyette & Woods. The company was maintained on Friday, November 2 by Bank of America. The stock of Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) earned “Overweight” rating by Piper Jaffray on Tuesday, September 29. The company was downgraded on Wednesday, June 29 by Bank of America. Morgan Stanley maintained Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) rating on Wednesday, July 11. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $78 target. On Monday, November 5 the stock rating was upgraded by Wood to “Outperform”. On Wednesday, December 14 the stock rating was downgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Equal-Weight”. The stock of Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) earned “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, April 6. The company was maintained on Thursday, December 21 by Keefe Bruyette & Woods.