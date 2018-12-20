Bowling Portfolio Management Llc increased Boise Cascade Llc (BCC) stake by 470.47% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc acquired 31,804 shares as Boise Cascade Llc (BCC)’s stock declined 43.36%. The Bowling Portfolio Management Llc holds 38,564 shares with $1.42 million value, up from 6,760 last quarter. Boise Cascade Llc now has $921.75M valuation. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $23.69. About 579,883 shares traded or 10.83% up from the average. Boise Cascade Company (NYSE:BCC) has declined 37.15% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.15% the S&P500. Some Historical BCC News: 15/03/2018 – BOISE CASCADE CO BCC.N : SEAPORT GLOBAL SECURITIES STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s: No Rating Impact On Bcc Funding Xiv Llc, Series 2018-1 Abs Following Addition Of Receivables; 04/05/2018 – BOISE CASCADE 1Q EPS 94C, MAY NOT COMPARE WITH EST. 45C; 04/05/2018 – BOISE CASCADE – STRONG COMMODITY PRICES PROVIDED NOTABLE TAILWINDS TO FINANCIAL RESULTS; 02/05/2018 – Boise Cascade: Acquisition Expected to Be Complete in Coming Weeks; 02/05/2018 – BOISE CASCADE BUYING ASSETS OF NORMAN DISTRIBUTION; NO TERMS; 03/05/2018 – REG-Boise Cascade Company Announces Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Reflectance Confocal Microscopy to Diagnose BCC; 04/05/2018 – REG-Boise Cascade Company Reports 2018 First Quarter Net Income of $37.1 Million on Sales of $1.2 Billion; 08/03/2018 – U.K. SHADOW CHANCELLOR MCDONNELL SPEAKS AT BCC CONF.: LIVE

Ingevity Corporation (NYSE:NGVT) had a decrease of 15.83% in short interest. NGVT’s SI was 948,100 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 15.83% from 1.13 million shares previously. With 260,500 avg volume, 4 days are for Ingevity Corporation (NYSE:NGVT)’s short sellers to cover NGVT’s short positions. The SI to Ingevity Corporation’s float is 2.26%. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $79.25. About 358,108 shares traded or 18.24% up from the average. Ingevity Corporation (NYSE:NGVT) has risen 13.07% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.07% the S&P500. Some Historical NGVT News: 02/05/2018 – Ingevity Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – INGEVITY SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $293M TO $307M, EST. $297.7M; 16/05/2018 – INGEVITY – REPRESENTING AN INVESTMENT OF $35-40 MLN, PROJECT IS EXPECTED TO BE OPERATIONAL BY FALL OF 2019; 20/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Ingevity Corp. at ‘BB’; Outlook Stable; 02/05/2018 – INGEVITY SEES FY REV. $1.10B TO $1.13B, EST. $1.10B; 09/05/2018 – Ingevity at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Ingevity to increase carbon activation capacity in Covington, Virginia; 16/05/2018 – INGEVITY TO BOOST CARBON ACTIVATION CAPACITY IN COVINGTON, VIRG; 26/04/2018 – Ingevity Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 07/05/2018 – Ingevity at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and carbon materials in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $3.33 billion. It operates through two divisions, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. It has a 20.06 P/E ratio. The Performance Materials segment engineers, makes, and sells wood chemically activated carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems.

Ingevity Corporation (NYSE:NGVT) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: "Ingevity (NGVT) Reports Acquisition of CapaTM Caprolactone Division of Perstorp Holding AB for Approx. $675M – StreetInsider.com" on December 10, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: "48 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga" published on December 12, 2018, Zacks.com published: "CE vs. NGVT: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Zacks.com" on December 11, 2018.

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc decreased Korn Ferry Intl (NYSE:KFY) stake by 13,023 shares to 28,974 valued at $1.43M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Schwab U.S. Large (SCHX) stake by 13,083 shares and now owns 184,517 shares. Vishay Intertechnology Inc (NYSE:VSH) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.7 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.43, from 1.27 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 22 investors sold BCC shares while 54 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 35.26 million shares or 1.28% less from 35.72 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Amer International Group reported 30,537 shares stake. Price T Rowe Associates Incorporated Md has 0% invested in Boise Cascade Company (NYSE:BCC) for 7,049 shares. Sterling Capital Management Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Boise Cascade Company (NYSE:BCC). Mutual Of America Cap Lc accumulated 122,097 shares. Martingale Asset Management Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Boise Cascade Company (NYSE:BCC) for 16,127 shares. Laurion Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in Boise Cascade Company (NYSE:BCC). California State Teachers Retirement System holds 0% of its portfolio in Boise Cascade Company (NYSE:BCC) for 59,392 shares. Art Advisors Ltd Com holds 0.01% or 7,530 shares in its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Boise Cascade Company (NYSE:BCC) for 12,202 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Com reported 832 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 90,723 are owned by Guggenheim Capital Ltd Company. Asset Mngmt One Communications Limited holds 0% in Boise Cascade Company (NYSE:BCC) or 12,298 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky holds 36,157 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas has 0% invested in Boise Cascade Company (NYSE:BCC). Qs Invsts Ltd Llc owns 113,209 shares.

Boise Cascade Company (NYSE:BCC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Boise Cascade declares $0.09 dividend – Seeking Alpha" on November 06, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: "Fatality under investigation at Boise Cascade plywood manufacturing facility – GlobeNewswire" published on November 19, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: "Boise Cascade Company 2018 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha" on August 07, 2018.

Since August 23, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $442,779 activity. $442,779 worth of Boise Cascade Company (NYSE:BCC) was sold by RANCOURT WAYNE M.