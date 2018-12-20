Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc decreased Boeing Co (BA) stake by 7.05% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc sold 998 shares as Boeing Co (BA)’s stock declined 4.54%. The Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc holds 13,165 shares with $4.90 million value, down from 14,163 last quarter. Boeing Co now has $181.47B valuation. The stock decreased 2.59% or $8.51 during the last trading session, reaching $319.55. About 4.87M shares traded or 15.85% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 15.74% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.74% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 28/03/2018 – BOEING SAYS MALWARE AFFECTED A SMALL NUMBER OF SYSTEMS; 25/04/2018 – BOEING UPDATED 787 PRODUCTION COST BALANCE ON WEBSITE; 08/03/2018 – flydubai Selects AstroNova’s ToughWriter® 5 Flight Deck Printer for 75 Boeing 737 MAXs; 18/05/2018 – CPA, AAL, BA: @StevenCejas Cubana doesn’t operate 737s – so it’s another airline or the wrong type of plane. – ! $CPA $AAL $BA; 20/04/2018 – TURKISH AIRLINES MAKES STATEMENT TO BOURSE ON BOEING ORDER; 04/05/2018 – AMAG AUSTRIA METALL AG AMAV.Vl – AMAG RENEWS MULTI-YEAR SUPPLY CONTRACT WITH BOEING; 03/04/2018 – Boeing, Air Lease Corp Sign Order for Eight 737 MAX Airplanes; 17/04/2018 – One dead after engine breaks apart on Southwest flight; 06/03/2018 – BOEING FACES U.S.-ASIA CARGO CLASH IN DESIGN OF NEW ‘797’ JET; 10/05/2018 – Washington has said Boeing licenses to sell aircraft to Iran would be revoked

Among 3 analysts covering Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Radius Health had 4 analyst reports since July 23, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, October 11. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Wednesday, July 25. JP Morgan maintained Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) on Friday, November 2 with “Overweight” rating. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Monday, July 23 report. See Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) latest ratings:

02/11/2018 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $59 New Target: $52 Maintain

11/10/2018 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $59 New Target: $57 Maintain

25/07/2018 Broker: Bank of America Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $51 New Target: $47 Maintain

23/07/2018 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $60 New Target: $59 Maintain

The stock decreased 3.12% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $15.21. About 24 shares traded. Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) has declined 41.81% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.81% the S&P500. Some Historical RDUS News: 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys 5.4% Position in Radius Health; 22/03/2018 – RADIUS HEALTH PROVIDES UPDATE ON CHMP OPINION FOR ABALOPARATIDE; 22/03/2018 – RADIUS HEALTH: CHMP WILL ADOPT A NEGATIVE OPINION ON MAA; 22/03/2018 – Radius Health Provides Update on CHMP Opinion for Abaloparatide-SC; 25/05/2018 – Radius Health Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 12; 23/03/2018 – CHMP ADOPTED NEGATIVE OPINION FOR ELADYNOS (ABALOPARATIDE); 22/03/2018 – RADIUS HEALTH INTENDS TO APPEAL, SEEK RE-EXAMINATION; 11/04/2018 – Radius Health at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 22/03/2018 – RADIUS HEALTH INC – EMA INFORMED CO THAT CHMP WILL ADOPT A NEGATIVE OPINION ON MAA ON THURSDAY; 22/03/2018 – RADIUS HEALTH – INTENDS TO APPEAL AND IMMEDIATELY SEEK A RE-EXAMINATION OF CHMP OPINION

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.4 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.32, from 1.72 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 18 investors sold Radius Health, Inc. shares while 27 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 47.19 million shares or 8.92% less from 51.82 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board holds 0% in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) or 67,595 shares. Geode Ltd reported 0% of its portfolio in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS). Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Corp reported 24,505 shares. Voya Investment Management Ltd Co holds 16,566 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins New York, New York-based fund reported 2,737 shares. Alps Inc owns 80,476 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 189,400 shares. 3,200 were accumulated by Great West Life Assurance Can. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada stated it has 4,528 shares. Deutsche Bankshares Ag reported 363,206 shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 74,210 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 81,366 shares or 0% of the stock. Exane Derivatives accumulated 1 shares. Jefferies Gp Ltd Llc owns 0% invested in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) for 17,883 shares. Verition Fund Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 11,679 shares.

Radius Health, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis, oncology, and endocrine diseases primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $692.66 million. The Company’s product candidates include Abaloparatide-SC, an injectable subcutaneous formulation of abaloparatide, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with postmenopausal osteoporosis; and Abaloparatide-TD, a transdermal patch for use as a short wear-time transdermal patch. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is also involved in developing RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator/degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of postmenopausal vasomotor symptoms; and RAD140, a nonsteroidal selective androgen receptor modulator for the treatment of breast cancer.

Since July 25, 2018, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $8.30 million activity. $938,256 worth of Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) was bought by BIOTECH GROWTH N V. Kelly Joseph Francis had bought 3,000 shares worth $47,130.

Among 7 analysts covering Boeing (NYSE:BA), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Boeing had 8 analyst reports since June 25, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, October 25 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform”. On Monday, November 26 the stock rating was maintained by Tigress Financial with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Thursday, August 16. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Thursday, November 29. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Hold” on Tuesday, June 26. Canaccord Genuity maintained it with “Hold” rating and $360 target in Thursday, October 25 report. The company was maintained on Monday, June 25 by Barclays Capital. The stock of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, July 26 by UBS.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $4.51 earnings per share, down 6.04% or $0.29 from last year’s $4.8 per share. BA’s profit will be $2.56 billion for 17.71 P/E if the $4.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.58 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.98% EPS growth.

Since October 29, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $2.35 million activity. The insider RAMOS JENETTE E sold 1,640 shares worth $602,733. The insider Sands Diana L sold 5,000 shares worth $1.75 million.