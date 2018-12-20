Allen Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) by 38.06% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Allen Investment Management Llc sold 194,566 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.27% with the market. The hedge fund held 316,690 shares of the company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.65M, down from 511,256 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Allen Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 7.23% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $13.14. About 1.42M shares traded or 95.92% up from the average. Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) has declined 5.37% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.37% the S&P500.

Summit Securities Group Llc increased its stake in Bp Plc (BP) by 18723.53% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Securities Group Llc bought 50,928 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.46% with the market. The institutional investor held 51,200 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.36M, up from 272 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Securities Group Llc who had been investing in Bp Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $126.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $37.24. About 5.11M shares traded. BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has risen 0.15% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.15% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 10/04/2018 – BP SAYS BRAZIL PRE-SALT MORE PROMISING THAN GULF OF MEXICO; 10/04/2018 – BP RAN A BLOCKCHAIN TRADING PILOT FOR 6 MONTHS; 17/04/2018 – Aker BP ASA: AKERBP: First quarter 2018 production; 11/05/2018 – BP, China’s NIO Capital to Explore Opportunities in Advanced Mobility; 24/05/2018 – BP HAS APPETITE TO INVEST MORE IN RUSSIA IN RIGHT CIRCUMSTANCES; 07/05/2018 – Aker BP ASA: Kjetel Digre appointed SVP Operations of Aker BP; 27/04/2018 – BP PLC BP.L : MACQUARIE RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM UNDERPERFORM; 19/03/2018 – BENEFIT SYSTEMS SA BFT.WA – SIGNS INVESTMENT AGREEMENT OF UP TO 100 MLN ZLOTYS WITH PKO BP SA; 27/04/2018 – Norway’s Mr Oil to ease BP’s shift away from fossil fuels; 24/05/2018 – BP CEO SAYS U.S. OIL PRODUCTION RISING FAST

Among 33 analysts covering BP (NYSE:BP), 25 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 76% are positive. BP had 67 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Hold” on Tuesday, February 6. Credit Agricole initiated BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) on Tuesday, December 15 with “Buy” rating. The stock of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, April 5 by Deutsche Bank. BMO Capital Markets initiated the stock with “Outperform” rating in Monday, September 28 report. The company was initiated on Friday, March 18 by Nomura. The rating was downgraded by Bank of America to “Underperform” on Friday, September 4. The stock of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, October 24 by Cowen & Co. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Buy” on Tuesday, January 23. Jefferies maintained BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) rating on Friday, January 19. Jefferies has “Hold” rating and $41.8 target. Societe Generale upgraded BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) on Monday, February 12 to “Buy” rating.

Summit Securities Group Llc, which manages about $269.16M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 9,800 shares to 1,900 shares, valued at $318,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackstone Group LP (Call) (NYSE:BX) by 15,358 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 642 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.7 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.92, from 0.78 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 12 investors sold KYN shares while 32 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 28.11 million shares or 8.84% more from 25.83 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Commerce Bancorp has invested 0.01% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Cedar Hill Assoc Ltd Liability Co owns 2.2% invested in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) for 549,034 shares. Rmb Limited Liability Company owns 133,285 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. First Manhattan Co reported 4,672 shares stake. Fiduciary Fincl Svcs Of The Southwest Tx has 0.16% invested in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) for 33,088 shares. M&R Cap holds 0.02% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) or 5,560 shares. Lpl Fincl Ltd Co stated it has 71,514 shares. 299,080 are held by Raymond James Assoc. Arete Wealth Advsr Limited Company owns 14,053 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Ltd Company holds 0% or 421 shares in its portfolio. D L Carlson Invest has 12,110 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Next Financial Grp Inc Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) for 50 shares. Camelot Portfolios Ltd Com owns 22,209 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Da Davidson And, Montana-based fund reported 77,733 shares. 5.89 million were reported by Morgan Stanley.

