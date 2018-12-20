Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc increased General Mls Inc (GIS) stake by 1.75% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc acquired 10,884 shares as General Mls Inc (GIS)’s stock declined 18.74%. The Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc holds 633,819 shares with $27.20M value, up from 622,935 last quarter. General Mls Inc now has $22.62 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.61% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $37.93. About 1.72 million shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has declined 32.02% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.02% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 21/03/2018 – General Mills 3Q EPS $1.62; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC -ACTIONS INCLUDE, INCREASINGLY TIGHT CONTROL OF ALL EXPENDITURES IN BALANCE OF FISCAL 2018; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Borrows $6 Billion to Fund Blue Buffalo Purchase; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Announces Proposed Public Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes in Connection with Pending Acquisition of Blue Buffa; 26/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS – TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO FINANCE ACQUISITION OF BLUE BUFFALO PET PRODUCTS; 24/04/2018 – General Mills: Completed Acquisition of Blue Buffalo Pet Products for $40 a Shr in All-Cash Deal; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Venezuela seizes Kellogg plant; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Announces Public Offering of About $6B Aggregate Principal Amount of Senior Unsecured Notes; 19/03/2018 – General Mills Quarterly Dividend Declared; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sees FY Constant-Crrency Adjusted Diluted EPS Now Expected to Range Between Flat and Up 1%

Bp Plc increased Mosaic Co/The (MOS) stake by 34.38% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Bp Plc acquired 55,000 shares as Mosaic Co/The (MOS)’s stock rose 9.57%. The Bp Plc holds 215,000 shares with $6.98M value, up from 160,000 last quarter. Mosaic Co/The now has $11.45B valuation. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $29.71. About 747,207 shares traded. The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has risen 39.09% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.09% the S&P500. Some Historical MOS News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Mosaic Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MOS); 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO SEES FY 2018 SALES VOLUME (FINISHED PRODUCT) OF PHOSPHATES 8.2 MILLIONS OF TONNES – 9.0 MILLIONS OF TONNES; 07/05/2018 – Mosaic Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.20-Adj EPS $1.60; 10/05/2018 – Mosaic Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.025 Per Share; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC 1Q ADJ EPS 20C, EST. 28C; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC EXPECTS PRICES WILL STAY FIRM LATER IN 2018; 18/04/2018 – Mosaic Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC: RESTRUCTURING PACE IN CHINA PHOSPHATE TO CONTINUE; 14/05/2018 – Mosaic: Excess Capacity Exists at Spaces in Plymouth, Minn., and FishHawk and Highland Oaks Locations in Florida; 10/05/2018 – Mosaic Names Oscar Bernardes to Board

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.09, from 1.1 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 44 investors sold MOS shares while 158 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 270.90 million shares or 0.40% less from 272.00 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Among 11 analysts covering Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 45% are positive. Mosaic Co had 13 analyst reports since June 21, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Underperform” rating on Wednesday, August 8 by Credit Suisse. The stock of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, December 12 by JP Morgan. The firm earned “Positive” rating on Wednesday, June 27 by Susquehanna. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, July 18 by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was upgraded by Bank of America on Tuesday, July 24 to “Buy”. As per Wednesday, July 11, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Wednesday, August 8. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, August 9. The stock of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) earned “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Thursday, June 21. The rating was upgraded by Citigroup to “Buy” on Thursday, October 11.

Since August 16, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $59,360 activity. Pires Luciano Siani bought $59,360 worth of stock or 2,000 shares.

Bp Plc decreased Welltower Inc stake by 54,000 shares to 45,000 valued at $2.89M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Intuit Inc (NASDAQ:INTU) stake by 16,000 shares and now owns 30,000 shares. Wells Fargo Co (NYSE:WFC) was reduced too.

Among 4 analysts covering General Mills (NYSE:GIS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. General Mills had 4 analyst reports since June 27, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was reinitiated by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Monday, September 17. The stock of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Friday, June 29. The firm has “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo given on Wednesday, June 27.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 49 investors sold GIS shares while 338 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 393.52 million shares or 3.42% less from 407.46 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Since June 28, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 4 selling transactions for $4.63 million activity. SASTRE MARIA had bought 1,000 shares worth $47,370. $105,919 worth of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) was sold by Williams-Roll Jacqueline. The insider MILLER HEIDI sold $604,321. Another trade for 82,244 shares valued at $3.74 million was sold by OGrady Shawn P. Nudi Jonathon also sold $225,155 worth of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) shares.