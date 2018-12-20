United Services Automobile Association increased Henry Schein Inc (HSIC) stake by 379.13% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. United Services Automobile Association acquired 78,259 shares as Henry Schein Inc (HSIC)’s stock rose 6.88%. The United Services Automobile Association holds 98,901 shares with $8.41 million value, up from 20,642 last quarter. Henry Schein Inc now has $11.69B valuation. The stock decreased 2.23% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $76.67. About 682,744 shares traded. Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) has risen 26.61% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.61% the S&P500. Some Historical HSIC News: 03/04/2018 – Henry Schein: Expects Transaction to Be Neutral to Balance of Its 2018 Earnings Per Share; 23/04/2018 – Henry Schein To Spin Off And Merge Its Animal Health Business With Vets First Choice, Creating An Innovative Approach To Advanc; 23/04/2018 – Henry Schein to Spin off and Merge Its Animal Health Business With Vets First Choice; 03/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC – HENRY SCHEIN ONE CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER WILL BE JAMES HARDING; 15/05/2018 – Henry Schein Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 23/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Henry Schein, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 7, 2018; 06/03/2018 – Henry Schein Cares Global Student Outreach Program Supports Student-Led Missions To Underserved Communities Around The World; 03/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC – 2018 EPS WILL HAVE IMPACT OF ONE-TIME TRANSFER TAXES OF ABOUT $0.03 PER SHARE, RELATED TO COMPLETING TRANSACTION; 23/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN TO SPIN OFF & MERGE ANIMAL HEALTH WITH VETS FIRST; 04/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC HSIC.O : LEERINK SAYS CO’S CLIENT BASE IS LOYAL, AND DOES NOT BELIEVE THAT AMZN WILL TAKE SIGNIFICANT SHARE IN MEDIUM TERM

Bp Wealth Management Llc decreased Procter & Gamble (PG) stake by 1.81% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Bp Wealth Management Llc sold 5,291 shares as Procter & Gamble (PG)’s stock rose 12.93%. The Bp Wealth Management Llc holds 287,226 shares with $23.91M value, down from 292,517 last quarter. Procter & Gamble now has $224.97 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.59% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $90.3. About 7.80M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 3.25% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.25% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Pledges More Change as Sales Start to Climb; 05/04/2018 – PG FOILS LTD PGFL.BO – THERE WAS FIRE ACCIDENT IN FACTORY STORE OF PLANT OF CO SITUATED AT PIPALIA KALAN, DISTRICT, RAJASTHAN; 11/04/2018 – Vicks® ZzzQuil™ Expands Offering with New Vicks ZzzQuil PURE Zzzs™ Melatonin Gummies; 13/03/2018 – Seclore Named Winner in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 03/04/2018 – CORRECTED-PFIZER CONSIDERING OPTIONS, INCLUDING JOINT VENTURE WITH OTHER DRUG MAKERS – CNBC, CITING SOURCES (NOT “WITH P&G”); 20/04/2018 – Consumer giant Procter & Gamble may have faced a similar issue after it reported strong revenues on Thursday; 19/04/2018 – P&G acquires Merck’s consumer health business for about $4.21 bln; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER CONSIDERING OPTIONS WITH P&G INCLUDING JOINT VENTURE FOR CONSUMER BUSINESS – CNBC, CITING; 19/04/2018 – P&G – PGT PRODUCT ASSETS WILL RETURN TO ORIGINAL PARENT COMPANY TO REESTABLISH INDEPENDENT OTC BUSINESSES; 05/04/2018 – PG FOILS LTD PGFL.BO SAYS FIRE CONTROLLED WITHIN TIME CAUSING NO EFFECT ON PLANT AND MACHINERY

More notable recent Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC Reminds Investors that it is Investigating the Board of Directors of Henry Schein, Inc. (HSIC) and Encourages HSIC Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” on December 18, 2018, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “CareCredit Now Integrated Into Henry Schein’s Dental And Veterinary Practice Management Software Solutions – PRNewswire” published on December 17, 2018, Prnewswire.com published: “Henry Schein’s 20th Annual Holiday Cheer For Children Program Spreads Joy To Families Around The World – PRNewswire” on December 12, 2018. More interesting news about Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “HSIC vs. WST: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Nasdaq” published on November 05, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Can Dental Growth Drive Henry Schein’s (HSIC) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 02, 2018.

Since November 30, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $8.60 million activity. Another trade for 21,110 shares valued at $1.90M was made by PALADINO STEVEN on Monday, December 3. $738,655 worth of stock was sold by McKinley David on Friday, November 30. $5.96M worth of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) shares were sold by BERGMAN STANLEY M.

United Services Automobile Association decreased Vanguard Total Stock Market Etf (VTI) stake by 105,819 shares to 124,537 valued at $18.64M in 2018Q3. It also reduced H&R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) stake by 420,810 shares and now owns 217,348 shares. Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PGNX) was reduced too.

Among 4 analysts covering Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Henry Schein had 4 analyst reports since August 7, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Underweight” rating in Tuesday, October 9 report. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) on Tuesday, August 7 with “Hold” rating. Robert W. Baird maintained Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) rating on Tuesday, August 7. Robert W. Baird has “Outperform” rating and $90 target. The rating was downgraded by Edward Jones on Thursday, October 25 to “Sell”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.23, from 0.77 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 22 investors sold HSIC shares while 170 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 153.30 million shares or 5.65% less from 162.48 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Ltd Llc has invested 0.04% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Bp Public Ltd reported 19,000 shares. Peddock Capital Advsr holds 0.02% or 454 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt holds 17,009 shares. Hoplite Cap Ltd Partnership reported 328,932 shares stake. Brown Advisory reported 0.12% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Element Cap Mgmt Limited Company has 0.02% invested in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) for 11,356 shares. Gam Ag reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Next Gru owns 1,208 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Tiedemann Advsrs Lc holds 0.02% or 3,000 shares in its portfolio. Fisher Asset Mngmt Lc reported 101,265 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) or 84,913 shares. Clark Capital reported 9,366 shares. Assetmark holds 300 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Since August 13, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 58 insider sales for $98.11 million activity. Taylor David S sold $2.78 million worth of stock. The insider Coombe Gary A sold 11,000 shares worth $1.01 million. 3,227 shares were sold by Magesvaran Suranjan, worth $269,526. On Friday, November 2 Keith R. Alexandra sold $131,509 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 1,463 shares. 10,000 shares were sold by Jejurikar Shailesh, worth $941,206 on Friday, November 16. Another trade for 4,177 shares valued at $348,872 was made by Schomburger Jeffrey K on Wednesday, August 22. Majoras Deborah P had sold 71,372 shares worth $6.52 million.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on January, 22. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, up 1.68% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.19 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.01 billion for 18.66 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.04% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.79 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.01, from 0.78 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 37 investors sold PG shares while 756 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.41 billion shares or 1.36% less from 1.43 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Hollencrest Capital Management holds 0.24% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 23,129 shares. Marble Harbor Counsel Ltd Llc stated it has 2.88% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Farmers Trust stated it has 2.14% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Oakbrook Invests Ltd Liability Com reported 90,575 shares. Financial Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 5,945 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. And Invest Limited holds 0.24% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 8,883 shares. Choate Invest Advisors owns 88,435 shares. 22,395 were accumulated by Endurance Wealth Inc. Horrell Cap Mngmt owns 668 shares. Guggenheim Lc holds 0.35% or 642,901 shares in its portfolio. 110,130 were reported by Usca Ria Limited Liability Company. Waters Parkerson & Co Limited Liability Co owns 1.91% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 281,259 shares. Kwmg Lc reported 5,066 shares stake. Psagot Invest House Ltd reported 197,463 shares. Lynch And In holds 104,037 shares.

Bp Wealth Management Llc increased Bp (NYSE:BP) stake by 27,036 shares to 98,695 valued at $4.55M in 2018Q3. It also upped Heritage Commerce Corp Com (NASDAQ:HTBK) stake by 23,125 shares and now owns 46,997 shares. Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) was raised too.

Among 8 analysts covering Procter \u0026 Gamble (NYSE:PG), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Procter \u0026 Gamble had 15 analyst reports since July 9, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Thursday, August 16. Jefferies downgraded the shares of PG in report on Monday, July 9 to “Hold” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Wednesday, August 1 with “Equal-Weight” rating. As per Monday, December 10, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The stock of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, August 1 by Deutsche Bank. The stock of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, July 20 by Citigroup. As per Thursday, December 13, the company rating was upgraded by Bank of America. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Macquarie Research on Monday, October 22. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, July 19 by UBS. The stock of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, December 14 by Morgan Stanley.

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “P&G settles class-action lawsuit – Cincinnati Business Courier” on December 20, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Morgan Stanley sees upside for Procter & Gamble – Seeking Alpha” published on December 14, 2018, Bizjournals.com published: “P&G upgrades benefits for working moms and dads – Cincinnati Business Courier” on December 20, 2018. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next 50 Years – The Motley Fool” published on December 20, 2018 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “P&G ranks second in advertising (Video) – Cincinnati Business Courier – Cincinnati Business Courier” with publication date: December 03, 2018.