Gator Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Suntrust Bks Inc (STI) by 10.05% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gator Capital Management Llc sold 6,686 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.91% with the market. The institutional investor held 59,823 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.00M, down from 66,509 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gator Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Suntrust Bks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $48.78. About 3.97 million shares traded. SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) has declined 14.19% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.19% the S&P500. Some Historical STI News: 27/03/2018 – Ekso Bionics Holdings Field Trip Set By SunTrust for Mar. 29; 03/04/2018 – Mercury Systems at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 14/03/2018 – Civitas Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 21; 30/05/2018 – SUNTRUST EFFICIENCY RATIO TO FALL BELOW 60% IN NEXT 12 MOS: CEO; 09/05/2018 – Travelport Worldwide Access Event Set By SunTrust for May. 16; 12/03/2018 – SunTrust: Americans Plan to Boost Savings with Tax Refunds; 22/04/2018 – DJ SunTrust Banks Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STI); 26/03/2018 – Civitas Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 29; 07/04/2018 – Earthstone Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Apr. 10; 21/05/2018 – SunTrust Mortgage: Kids Help Make the Pick in Half of Home Buying Decisions

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by 22.46% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc sold 20,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 72,160 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.33 million, down from 93,060 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.16% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $22.47. About 4.36M shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 27.88% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.88% the S&P500. Some Historical WY News: 09/05/2018 – Weyerhaeuser CDS Widens 12 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Wood Products Revenue $1.309; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Adj EPS 36c; 23/05/2018 – Columbia Bank Appoints Craig Eerkes as Chairman of Board to Succeed William Weyerhaeuser; 27/04/2018 – WEYERHAEUSER CO SAYS – CONTINUE TO EXPECT FY 18 ADJUSTED EBITDA FOR REAL ESTATE, ENERGY & NATURAL RESOURCES SEGMENT WILL BE APPROXIMATELY $250 MLN; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Cash Flows From Operations $136; 23/05/2018 – Columbia Bank Appoints Craig D. Eerkes As Chairman Of The Board To Succeed William T. Weyerhaeuser; 18/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Distribution will be adding Owens Corning® FOAMULAR® XPS to Select West Coast Markets; 22/03/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Co. CDS Widens 8 Bps; 05/03/2018 Weyerhaeuser Distribution Adds Fiberon® Decking to its Houston and Phoenix Facilities

More recent Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Top Lumber Stocks to Consider Buying in 2019 – Motley Fool” on December 15, 2018. Also Seekingalpha.com published the news titled: “An Update On Lumber And Weyerhaeuser – Seeking Alpha” on December 19, 2018. Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Lumber Recovers Marginally While WY Sits Near The Lows – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 26, 2018 was also an interesting one.

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc, which manages about $960.65M and $744.08M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 223 shares to 2,129 shares, valued at $4.26 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Mun Bd Fd Inc by 15,576 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,806 shares, and has risen its stake in Tenneco Inc (NYSE:TEN).

Among 14 analysts covering Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY), 8 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Weyerhaeuser Company had 41 analyst reports since September 11, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, October 6 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock has “Buy” rating by Argus Research on Tuesday, March 15. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of WY in report on Tuesday, November 17 with “Outperform” rating. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Strong Buy” rating in Monday, October 29 report. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Dundee Securities on Friday, December 18. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, November 2 by Argus Research. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, August 12 by Dundee Securities. BMO Capital Markets maintained Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) rating on Sunday, October 29. BMO Capital Markets has “Hold” rating and $36.0 target. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, September 27 by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was downgraded by Bank of America to “Neutral” on Wednesday, July 5.

Analysts await Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) to report earnings on February, 1. They expect $0.13 EPS, down 58.06% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.31 per share. WY’s profit will be $97.38M for 43.21 P/E if the $0.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual EPS reported by Weyerhaeuser Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -53.57% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.07, from 0.93 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold WY shares while 292 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 214 raised stakes. 544.04 million shares or 1.95% less from 554.88 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Focused Wealth has invested 0% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). 9,727 are held by Mcrae Cap. Carroll Financial Assoc holds 0.02% or 5,185 shares. 2,388 are held by Interactive Financial Advsrs. Blume Capital Management has 121,350 shares. Colonial Tru Advsr has 0.36% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 60,120 shares. Ntv Asset Mgmt Lc has 49,854 shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. Mason Street Advsrs Limited Co invested in 106,514 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Sasco Ct reported 1.00 million shares. Archford Capital Strategies Ltd Co owns 0.01% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 750 shares. The New York-based Schafer Cullen Capital Management has invested 0.01% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Old Point Tru And Serv N A reported 1.62% stake. 274,612 were accumulated by Td Asset. Twin Capital Mngmt has 80,520 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Edgestream Lp stated it has 0.22% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.16, from 1.07 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 32 investors sold STI shares while 234 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 233 raised stakes. 356.40 million shares or 4.46% less from 373.05 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Aviance Ptnrs Limited Com has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Illinois-based Blair William And Il has invested 0.01% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). British Columbia Investment has 0.11% invested in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Bartlett And Ltd Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) for 1,053 shares. Cetera Ltd Liability reported 4,215 shares. Amalgamated Retail Bank invested 0.1% of its portfolio in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Oppenheimer And Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) for 8,952 shares. Alberta – Canada-based Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv has invested 0.01% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Moreover, Community Bancorporation Na has 0.01% invested in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) for 1,120 shares. 6,038 were reported by Financial Services Corp. Calamos Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 82,579 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Ameritas Prns holds 0.03% or 8,463 shares. First Western Capital Management holds 2.91% or 9,701 shares in its portfolio. Cornerstone Advsr has invested 0.2% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Trust Department Mb Bancshares N A owns 100 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) to report earnings on January, 18. They expect $1.40 earnings per share, up 28.44% or $0.31 from last year’s $1.09 per share. STI’s profit will be $629.00M for 8.71 P/E if the $1.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual earnings per share reported by SunTrust Banks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.41% negative EPS growth.

Gator Capital Management Llc, which manages about $113.87M and $95.91M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ubs Group Ag (NYSE:UBS) by 152,700 shares to 169,200 shares, valued at $2.66 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Among 38 analysts covering Suntrust Banks Inc. (NYSE:STI), 20 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 18 Hold. Therefore 53% are positive. Suntrust Banks Inc. had 130 analyst reports since July 20, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Susquehanna maintained SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) on Friday, January 19 with “Hold” rating. Susquehanna maintained it with “Hold” rating and $68.0 target in Thursday, January 4 report. Keefe Bruyette & Woods maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, December 21 report. The company was maintained on Tuesday, January 2 by Barclays Capital. The stock of SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) earned “Neutral” rating by Compass Point on Wednesday, November 23. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Neutral” on Friday, December 7. As per Friday, January 19, the company rating was maintained by Sandler O’Neill. The firm has “Hold” rating by FBR Capital given on Tuesday, October 10. Jefferies maintained it with “Buy” rating and $7700 target in Sunday, April 22 report. As per Friday, January 19, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets.

More notable recent SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Atlanta bank hires former Chase exec to lead new Houston commercial banking office – Houston Business Journal” on November 27, 2018, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Brokers: WeWork’s reported interest in SunTrust Center is ‘significant’ for downtown – Orlando Business Journal” published on November 27, 2018, Bizjournals.com published: “Stocks of Georgia banks battered Tuesday as Dow plunges – Atlanta Business Chronicle” on December 04, 2018. More interesting news about SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “JLL on the hunt for bigger space in downtown Orlando – Orlando Business Journal” published on December 13, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Favorable Trade Winds? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 01, 2018.