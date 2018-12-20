Brant Point Investment Management Cut By $610,000 Its Flir Sys (FLIR) Holding; CDW (CDW) Has 1.01 Sentiment

Brant Point Investment Management Llc decreased Flir Sys Inc (FLIR) stake by 15.49% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Brant Point Investment Management Llc sold 10,000 shares as Flir Sys Inc (FLIR)’s stock declined 29.70%. The Brant Point Investment Management Llc holds 54,572 shares with $3.36M value, down from 64,572 last quarter. Flir Sys Inc now has $5.85 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $42.26. About 1.02M shares traded. FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) has declined 4.63% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FLIR News: 04/05/2018 – Lorex Launches New CAT6 Underground 10Gbps Cable; 25/04/2018 – STATE DEPT. CONCLUDES $30M SETTLEMENT W/ FLIR SYSTEMS; 25/04/2018 – Flir Systems Sees FY Adj EPS $2.11-Adj EPS $2.16; 12/04/2018 – Lorex Technology Launches Exclusive 2k HD MPX 8 Camera Security System Give-a-Way; 01/05/2018 – FLIR Introduces Saros, FLIR’s Next-Generation Outdoor Perimeter Security Camera Line for Commercial Businesses; 25/04/2018 – FLIR 1Q ADJ EPS 48C, EST. 42C; 17/05/2018 – Flir at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 25/04/2018 – FLIR SYSTEMS INC FLIR.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.76 BLN TO $1.79 BLN; 25/04/2018 – Flir Systems Extends CEO Jim Cannon’s Employment Agreement Through April 2022; 25/04/2018 – Flir Systems 1Q Adj EPS 48c

CDW Corp (CDW) investors sentiment is 1.01 in Q3 2018. It’s the same as in 2018Q2. The ratio is flat, as only 182 institutional investors opened new and increased positions, while 180 decreased and sold their stakes in CDW Corp. The institutional investors in our database now own: 130.75 million shares, down from 132.55 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of institutional investors holding CDW Corp in top ten positions increased from 10 to 11 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 21 Reduced: 159 Increased: 113 New Position: 69.

Since July 19, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 7 insider sales for $8.08 million activity. $2.67 million worth of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) was sold by FRANK JEFFREY on Friday, September 7. $60,010 worth of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) was sold by DUCHENE TODD M on Wednesday, August 15. LEWIS EARL R had sold 20,000 shares worth $1.25M on Thursday, August 30.

Brant Point Investment Management Llc increased Pvh Corp (NYSE:PVH) stake by 30,500 shares to 72,586 valued at $10.48 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Jack In The Box Inc (NASDAQ:JACK) stake by 62,717 shares and now owns 92,717 shares. Keycorp New (NYSE:KEY) was raised too.

Analysts await FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) to report earnings on February, 13. They expect $0.60 EPS, up 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. FLIR’s profit will be $83.00M for 17.61 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by FLIR Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.26% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.16, from 0.96 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 29 investors sold FLIR shares while 150 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 117.89 million shares or 0.67% less from 118.69 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd accumulated 371,419 shares. Chilton Capital Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.18% or 35,683 shares. Chicago Equity Prtnrs Lc accumulated 0.09% or 48,730 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 41,085 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. The California-based Los Angeles Capital Management Equity Research has invested 0.06% in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR). Wesbanco Natl Bank holds 0.02% of its portfolio in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) for 6,371 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated invested in 0.01% or 6,721 shares. Fenimore Asset Management Incorporated reported 1.11M shares. Nomura Asset Management Commerce Ltd owns 20,070 shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas owns 94,000 shares. Aqr Cap Limited Liability stated it has 3.11 million shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Voya Invest Limited Com has invested 0.02% in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR). Wellington Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership holds 92,079 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 993,507 are held by D E Shaw And Com. Ls Invest Advisors Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR).

CDW Corporation provides information technology solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. The company has market cap of $12.11 billion. It operates in two divisions, Corporate and Public. It has a 18.34 P/E ratio. The firm offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

The stock decreased 4.18% or $3.52 during the last trading session, reaching $80.73. About 944,281 shares traded. CDW Corporation (CDW) has risen 31.30% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.30% the S&P500. Some Historical CDW News: 02/05/2018 – CDW Declares Cash Dividend of $0.21 Per Share; 02/05/2018 – CDW 1Q Net $127M; 09/05/2018 – CDW Short-Interest Ratio Rises 24% to 7 Days; 02/05/2018 – CDW EXPECTS TO EXCEED ANNUAL IT MARKET GROWTH TARGET; 30/04/2018 – Singapore Bourse: Change In Cdw Holding Limited; 02/05/2018 – CDW 1Q EPS 82c; 02/05/2018 – CDW Reports Record First Quarter Net Sales; 19/04/2018 DJ CDW Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CDW); 25/05/2018 – CDW Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 02/05/2018 – CDW 1Q ADJ EPS $1.05, EST. 92C

Makaira Partners Llc holds 12.97% of its portfolio in CDW Corporation for 1.40 million shares. Fenimore Asset Management Inc owns 1.86 million shares or 5.81% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Atwood & Palmer Inc has 4.86% invested in the company for 419,100 shares. The New Jersey-based Groesbeck Investment Management Corp Nj has invested 3.79% in the stock. Sandhill Capital Partners Llc, a New York-based fund reported 215,340 shares.

