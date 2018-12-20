Braun Stacey Associates Has Lifted Its Boston Scientific Com (BSX) Position; Ca (CA) Has 0.78 Sentiment

Ca Inc (CA) investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q3 2018. It’s down -0.29, from 1.07 in 2018Q2. The ratio fall, as 187 hedge funds opened new and increased stock positions, while 241 sold and decreased their holdings in Ca Inc. The hedge funds in our database now have: 263.80 million shares, down from 277.86 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Ca Inc in top ten stock positions increased from 3 to 10 for an increase of 7. Sold All: 68 Reduced: 173 Increased: 89 New Position: 98.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc increased Boston Scientific Corp Com (BSX) stake by 12.9% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Braun Stacey Associates Inc acquired 21,795 shares as Boston Scientific Corp Com (BSX)’s stock rose 0.86%. The Braun Stacey Associates Inc holds 190,800 shares with $7.35M value, up from 169,005 last quarter. Boston Scientific Corp Com now has $47.02 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.96% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $33.98. About 7.30M shares traded. Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) has risen 44.37% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.37% the S&P500. Some Historical BSX News: 03/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP – DEAL IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMATERIAL TO BOSTON SCIENTIFIC ADJUSTED AND GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE; 16/05/2018 – Boston Scientific Announces Schedule of Presentations at EuroPCR 2018; 21/03/2018 – Boston Scientific Enters Definitive Agreement to Acquire Privately-Held NxThera for $306M Upfront Cash Paymen; 16/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC REPORTS PURCHASE OF NVISION MEDICAL; 28/03/2018 – Boston Scientific Prevails In U.K. Edwards Lifesciences Litigation; 16/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC-DEAL CONSISTS OF CASH PAYMENT OF $150 MLN, AND UP TO ADDITIONAL $125 MLN IN POTENTIAL CLINICAL & COMMERCIAL MILESTONES OVER 4 YEARS; 29/05/2018 – Boston Scientific Launches the HeartLogic™* Heart Failure Diagnostic in Europe; 16/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Buys Women’s Health Business nVision Medical — Deal Digest; 20/03/2018 – Late-breaking Clinical Trial Data Further Demonstrate Safety and Effectiveness of the RHYTHMIA™ Mapping System; 26/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP BSX.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32 FROM $31

Harvest Management Llc holds 5.91% of its portfolio in CA, Inc. for 226,800 shares. Alpine Associates Management Inc. owns 4.20 million shares or 5.1% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Kellner Capital Llc has 4.97% invested in the company for 316,700 shares. The Illinois-based Magnetar Financial Llc has invested 4.37% in the stock. Havens Advisors Llc, a New York-based fund reported 140,990 shares.

It closed at $44.44 lastly. It is down 0.00% since December 20, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CA News: 08/05/2018 – CA Inc 4Q Adj EPS 62c; 08/05/2018 – CA TECHNOLOGIES SEES FISCAL 2019 TOTAL REVENUE TO CHANGE IN A RANGE OF FLAT TO PLUS 1 PERCENT AS REPORTED; 10/04/2018 – Despite Major Vulnerability Disclosures Like WannaCry, New Research Finds that Open Source Components Fail to Receive Suitable Security Attention; 02/05/2018 – CA Technologies Named a Leader for Sixth Consecutive Time in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Full Life Cycle API Management; 19/04/2018 – Ostendio Announces New Appointment to Board of Directors; 08/05/2018 – CA INC – ACTIONS UNDER FISCAL 2019 PLAN ARE EXPECTED TO BE SUBSTANTIALLY COMPLETED BY END OF FISCAL YEAR 2019; 21/03/2018 – CA Technologies Named a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Application Performance Monitoring Suites; 08/05/2018 – CA TECHNOLOGIES: FORMER GLOBAL FIELD PRESIDENT ELSTER TO LEAVE; 25/04/2018 – Kenneth Arredondo, Former President and General Manager of CA Technologies Latin America and Asia Pacific & Japan, Joins the Board of Directors of TransparentBusiness; 07/05/2018 – BMC considers sale, draws KKR, Thoma Bravo interest

CA, Inc. provides software and solutions that help organizations to plan, develop, manage, and secure applications and enterprise environments in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $18.58 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Enterprise Solutions, Mainframe Solutions, and Services. It has a 40.11 P/E ratio. The Mainframe Solutions segment offers DevOps solutions and tools for development, testing, and deployment that support collaboration across the software development lifecycle and mobile to mainframe teams; activities intelligence and automation solutions; and security and compliance solutions.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.02, from 1.2 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 37 investors sold BSX shares while 189 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 1.20 billion shares or 0.24% less from 1.21 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Advisory Serv Network Ltd Llc stated it has 17,624 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Moors & Cabot invested in 40,449 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 231,655 shares. 204,255 are held by Dodge Cox. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc owns 2.96 million shares. Massachusetts Fincl Ma holds 0.05% or 3.00 million shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corporation invested in 12,271 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker Inc owns 9,480 shares. Trust Of Vermont reported 5,127 shares. Stratos Wealth Prtn, a Ohio-based fund reported 3,088 shares. Lord Abbett Co Limited Liability Corporation holds 1.41M shares. Bokf Na, a Oklahoma-based fund reported 5,979 shares. Altavista Wealth Management Inc holds 6,098 shares. Cls Invests Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Fmr Limited Liability Company holds 165.24 million shares or 0.72% of its portfolio.

Among 10 analysts covering Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Boston Scientific had 11 analyst reports since June 27, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, October 2 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. The stock of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) earned “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James on Tuesday, September 4. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Thursday, July 26 report. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy” on Thursday, October 25. Wells Fargo maintained Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) rating on Monday, September 17. Wells Fargo has “Outperform” rating and $42 target. Jefferies upgraded the shares of BSX in report on Tuesday, September 4 to “Buy” rating. The stock of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) earned “Buy” rating by Argus Research on Friday, October 26.