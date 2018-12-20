Brave Asset Management Inc decreased Freeport (FCX) stake by 89.98% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Brave Asset Management Inc sold 123,251 shares as Freeport (FCX)’s stock declined 19.02%. The Brave Asset Management Inc holds 13,724 shares with $191,000 value, down from 136,975 last quarter. Freeport now has $14.75B valuation. The stock decreased 3.96% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $10.18. About 26.47M shares traded or 28.53% up from the average. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) has declined 27.96% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.96% the S&P500. Some Historical FCX News: 12/04/2018 – Praxair Starts Up Gas Supply to New World-Scale Yara Freeport LLC Ammonia Plant; 07/03/2018 – Freeport-McMoRan Says Copper Market Is Primed for Another Rally; 24/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Freeport-McMoRan’s IDR at ‘BB+’; Outlook Negative; 24/04/2018 – Fuel Cycle Exchange (FCX) Debuts at MarTech Conference; 23/05/2018 – RIO TINTO PLC RIO.L – CONFIRMS THAT DISCUSSIONS BETWEEN RIO TINTO, INALUM AND FREEPORT ARE ONGOING, INCLUDING AS TO PRICE; 11/05/2018 – INDONESIA ISSUES DECREE REQUIRING SPECIAL MINING PERMIT HOLDERS PRODUCING FOR AT LEAST 5 YRS TO DIVEST 51 PCT TO INDONESIAN ENTITIES BY 2019; 20/03/2018 – FREEPORT CEO EXPECTS `SOMETHING’ THIS YEAR FROM GRASBERG TALKS; 11/03/2018 – US Coast Guard: Imagery Available: Coast Guard, good Samaritan rescues 4 people 15 miles southeast of Freeport, Bahamas; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT CEO SAYS INDONESIAN PRESIDENT FOCUSED ON GETTING DEAL; 12/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Seven Classes of JPMBB 2015-C28

Ecofin Ltd decreased Exelon Corp (EXC) stake by 2.31% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Ecofin Ltd sold 9,650 shares as Exelon Corp (EXC)’s stock rose 5.33%. The Ecofin Ltd holds 408,903 shares with $17.85 million value, down from 418,553 last quarter. Exelon Corp now has $44.21B valuation. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $45.72. About 7.49 million shares traded or 27.18% up from the average. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 15.17% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.17% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 15/05/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP – DEAL TO SUPPLY GRIDSTAR LITHIUM ENERGY STORAGE SYSTEM TO COMED; 08/05/2018 – Exelon Plans $28.8 Billion in Capital Spending Between 2018 and 2021, an Industrial Info News Alert; 30/04/2018 – EXELON CUTS DRESDEN 2 REACTOR POWER TO 84% FROM 100%: NRC; 29/03/2018 – Exelon to Close Massachusetts Power Plant Absent Market Changes; 16/04/2018 – EXELON’S LIMERICK 1 REACTOR RAISED TO 5% FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC; 04/05/2018 – Exelon Named a Top 50 Company for Diversity and Top 5 Company for Veterans by Diversitylnc; 23/03/2018 – Five Exelon Utilities Issue Request for Proposals Regarding Aggregation of Capacity Resources in PJM; 02/05/2018 – Exelon 1Q Net $585M; 21/05/2018 – EXELON RAISES CLINTON REACTOR TO 1% POWER FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC; 26/04/2018 – Exelon Announces Plan to Further Reduce Its Greenhouse Gas Emissions by 15 Percent

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.10, from 1.27 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 29 investors sold EXC shares while 245 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 232 raised stakes. 728.89 million shares or 0.93% less from 735.70 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Weiss Multi invested in 35,000 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans reported 258,765 shares stake. 7,338 are owned by Essex Services. Quantbot Techs LP reported 43,468 shares. Agf Invs holds 0% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) for 4,149 shares. Old Natl Commercial Bank In reported 0.01% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Great West Life Assurance Com Can holds 4.43 million shares. Piedmont Advisors Inc has 0.13% invested in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Utd Svcs Automobile Association invested in 1.72 million shares or 0.19% of the stock. 12,435 were reported by Clinton Gru Inc. Focused Wealth Mgmt reported 2,164 shares. North Star Invest Mgmt Corp owns 0.12% invested in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) for 23,900 shares. Edgestream Prtnrs Ltd Partnership invested in 69,978 shares. Coastline Tru holds 11,404 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Gradient Invests Ltd Llc holds 0.03% or 12,936 shares.

Analysts await Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) to report earnings on February, 6. They expect $0.59 earnings per share, up 7.27% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.55 per share. EXC’s profit will be $570.54M for 19.37 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual earnings per share reported by Exelon Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.95% negative EPS growth.

More important recent Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Exelon sues FirstEnergy Solutions over delays on $140M asset sale – Seeking Alpha” on November 27, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com published article titled: “Exelon’s Annova LNG export plant passes first FERC environmental test – Seeking Alpha”, Globenewswire.com published: “Recent Analysis Shows Verizon Communications, MGM Resorts International, Exelon, Axon Enterprise, MDC, and TG Therapeutics Market Influences â€” Renewed Outlook, Key Drivers of Growth – GlobeNewswire” on December 12, 2018. More interesting news about Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) was released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Jim Cramer Weighs In On Exelon, Okta, Wrkco And More – Benzinga” with publication date: December 04, 2018.

Among 10 analysts covering Exelon (NYSE:EXC), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Exelon had 13 analyst reports since July 9, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Monday, July 9. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, November 19. As per Friday, August 17, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. As per Tuesday, November 6, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, September 21. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of EXC in report on Monday, September 17 with “Market Perform” rating. On Tuesday, September 11 the stock rating was downgraded by SunTrust to “Hold”. Morgan Stanley maintained Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) rating on Monday, July 16. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $43 target. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, September 11 with “Equal-Weight”. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, September 24 by Macquarie Research.

More notable recent Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Freeport-McMoran (FCX) call put ratio 9 calls to 1 put with focus on December 11, 11.50 and 12 calls – StreetInsider.com” on December 18, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Indonesia’s president wants Freeport divestment wrapped up soon – Seeking Alpha” published on November 29, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Deep Value At Freeport-McMoRan – Seeking Alpha” on September 11, 2018. More interesting news about Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “A Structural Valuation Of Freeport-McMoRan – Seeking Alpha” published on September 20, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Freeport-McMoRan: Free Of Debt Problems, Free Of Indonesian Problems? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 26, 2018.

Brave Asset Management Inc increased Alps Etf Tr (AMLP) stake by 35,089 shares to 329,750 valued at $3.52M in 2018Q3. It also upped Ishares Tr (DVY) stake by 56,781 shares and now owns 185,809 shares. Ishares Tr (PFF) was raised too.

Since October 30, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $836,250 activity. $836,250 worth of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) was sold by MATHER COURTNEY on Tuesday, October 30.

Among 7 analysts covering Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 14% are positive. Freeport-McMoRan had 8 analyst reports since June 29, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by FBR Capital given on Wednesday, September 19. The company was upgraded on Thursday, July 26 by Deutsche Bank. The rating was maintained by FBR Capital with “Buy” on Thursday, October 25. On Wednesday, November 7 the stock rating was downgraded by RBC Capital Markets to “Underperform”. Morgan Stanley maintained Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) rating on Friday, June 29. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $16 target. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, August 2 by Bank of America. The company was maintained on Wednesday, October 17 by Citigroup.

Analysts await Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) to report earnings on January, 24. They expect $0.26 EPS, down 49.02% or $0.25 from last year’s $0.51 per share. FCX’s profit will be $376.74 million for 9.79 P/E if the $0.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Freeport-McMoRan Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.71% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.02, from 1.08 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 55 investors sold FCX shares while 198 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 983.61 million shares or 3.09% less from 1.01 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 6,040 were reported by Trustmark Bankshares Trust Department. New York State Teachers Retirement Sys has 2.12M shares. Landscape Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 56,257 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Virtu Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0% or 21,411 shares. Tocqueville Asset Lp reported 14,043 shares. Convergence Inv Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.26% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). First Allied Advisory Service Incorporated accumulated 25,872 shares. Piedmont Invest Advsr owns 15,061 shares. State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.05% or 3.24M shares. Renaissance Ltd Co holds 0.03% or 2.13 million shares. Essex Investment Mngmt Lc has invested 0.29% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Pennsylvania-based Marathon Trading Investment Management Ltd Co has invested 0.02% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Jefferies Group Incorporated holds 223,792 shares. Baker Avenue Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership accumulated 95,113 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Lenox Wealth Mngmt owns 1,325 shares.