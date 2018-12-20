Brave Warrior Advisors Llc increased its stake in Antero Res Corp (AR) by 2.08% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brave Warrior Advisors Llc bought 226,539 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.96% with the market. The hedge fund held 11.14M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $197.26M, up from 10.91M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors Llc who had been investing in Antero Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.99% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $9.75. About 8.67M shares traded or 66.14% up from the average. Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) has declined 29.73% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AR News: 26/04/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 29/03/2018 – Antero Resources Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO EXPECTS TO SEE GAS PRICE OF 0-5C/MMMBTU PREMIUM TO NYMEX; 13/04/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $23; 29/03/2018 – ExponentTelegram: Antero Resources: Investing in the future of West Virginia; 20/04/2018 – Antero Resources Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO IS NOT LOOKING TO EXPAND ITS CAPEX PLAN; 24/05/2018 – Antero Resources Short-Interest Ratio Rises 28% to 12 Days; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO’S MARCELLUS LIQUIDS WELLS ARE EVEN STRONGER THAN UTICA; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO NOT LOOKING TO LET GO OF `PRECIOUS’ UTICA INVENTORY

West Coast Financial Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 203.28% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Coast Financial Llc bought 21,444 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 31,993 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.07M, up from 10,549 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Coast Financial Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $208.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.92% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $28.65. About 76.29M shares traded or 92.76% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 17.31% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.31% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 11/05/2018 – The Daily Beast: EXCLUSIVE: It wasn’t just Michael Cohen–AT&T hit up other Trump allies, @lachlan reports; 20/04/2018 – U.S. SAID TO INVESTIGATE AT&T AND VERIZON OVER WIRELESS COLLUSION CLAIM – NYT , CITING; 27/03/2018 – AT&T Says Dish Chairman Ergen’s Views Undercut Deal Opposition; 26/03/2018 – AT&T TRIAL RESTART DELAYED AS COURT DEALS WITH ISSUE; 15/05/2018 – AT&T Says It Added More Than 3M Subscribers Over Past 4 Qtrs in Mexico; 11/05/2018 – Jonathan Landay: Exclusive: AT&T CEO says Cohen payments ‘big mistake,’ chief lobbyist retiring; 19/04/2018 – AT&T Abandons Plans for Vrio IPO in Blow to Efforts to Cut Debt; 25/04/2018 – AT&T CFO: PLANNING `DIFFERENTIATED’ TV OFFERS TAILORED TO USERS; 20/03/2018 – T, TWTR: Opening arguments in AT&T v Time Warner delayed by 1 day cuz of snow expected in DC area – ! $T $TWTR; 18/04/2018 – AT&T Scraps IPO of Vrio Unit in Setback for Debt Reduction Push

Since July 9, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 9 insider sales for $825.68 million activity. 13.00M Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) shares with value of $206.31M were sold by WARBURG PINCUS LLC. The insider KAGAN PETER sold 13.00 million shares worth $206.31M. Yoo K. Phil sold $55,000 worth of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) on Monday, July 9. The insider Connor Richard W. sold 6,907 shares worth $113,896. Warburg Pincus Private Equity VIII – L.P. had sold 5,194 shares worth $82,429. Warburg Pincus Private Equity X O&G – L.P. sold $206.23M worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.07, from 1.07 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 25 investors sold AR shares while 76 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 286.45 million shares or 0.19% more from 285.90 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. British Columbia Invest holds 0.01% or 64,435 shares. Neuberger Berman Gru holds 720,646 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt owns 503,148 shares. Sailingstone Capital Prns Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 32.35 million shares. Cibc Asset Management has 14,429 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Chilton Management Limited Liability Company has 0.04% invested in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) for 27,630 shares. Prelude Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 0.01% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Ontario – Canada-based Toronto Dominion Bancshares has invested 0% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Mariner Wealth Advisors accumulated 0.01% or 13,760 shares. Captrust Financial Advsr reported 2,228 shares. Dupont Capital Mgmt Corp holds 58,323 shares. Rwc Asset Mngmt Llp reported 138,483 shares. Westpac Bk reported 0% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Swiss Bancorporation holds 0.01% or 653,800 shares. Eqis Cap Management, a California-based fund reported 12,500 shares.

More notable recent Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Antero Resources (AR) Announces $357 Million Hedge Monetization – StreetInsider.com” on December 18, 2018, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Even If It Stays Competitive, Shopify Stock Has Valuation Problems – Investorplace.com” published on December 19, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Energy Sector Update for 12/18/2018: MDR,AR,CEO – Nasdaq” on December 18, 2018. More interesting news about Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Snap Tries to Save Spectacles (Again) With New AR Features – The Motley Fool” published on November 26, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why These Natural Gas Stocks Plunged in November – The Motley Fool” with publication date: December 04, 2018.

Among 30 analysts covering Antero Resources (NYSE:AR), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 17 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Antero Resources had 111 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James on Tuesday, January 3. Morgan Stanley initiated Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) on Thursday, March 24 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The stock of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) earned “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Wednesday, April 25. GMP Securities reinitiated the shares of AR in report on Wednesday, September 28 with “Hold” rating. The stock of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, October 18 by Morgan Stanley. BMO Capital Markets maintained Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) rating on Monday, January 22. BMO Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $24.0 target. Robert W. Baird maintained it with “Buy” rating and $38.0 target in Thursday, October 12 report. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Thursday, May 24. The rating was downgraded by Evercore to “Market Perform” on Tuesday, July 19. The stock of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) earned “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs on Tuesday, November 17.

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “What Should I Do With My AT&T Shares? – Seeking Alpha” on December 11, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AT&T: No Rush To Unload This Asset – Seeking Alpha” published on December 07, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “AT&T (NYSE:T) Analyst Day: WarnerMedia Integration, Streaming On The Street’s Mind – Benzinga” on November 30, 2018. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Should Investors Load Up on MU Stock Before Earnings Report? – Investorplace.com” published on December 18, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AT&T: 25% Upside In This Beaten-Down Dividend Aristocrat – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 21, 2018.

Among 37 analysts covering AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T), 17 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 18 Hold. Therefore 46% are positive. AT&T Inc. had 101 analyst reports since July 27, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, November 26, the company rating was upgraded by Moffett Nathanson. Cowen & Co maintained the shares of T in report on Tuesday, July 18 with “Hold” rating. The rating was downgraded by J.P. Morgan on Tuesday, June 19 to “Hold”. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, October 11 report. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, December 11 by Citigroup. As per Tuesday, September 1, the company rating was maintained by Macquarie Research. The firm has “Mkt Perform” rating given on Thursday, January 26 by FBR Capital. Cowen & Co maintained it with “Hold” rating and $41.0 target in Monday, September 18 report. On Monday, December 3 the stock rating was upgraded by JP Morgan to “Overweight”. The stock of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, July 19.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q3 2018. Its down 1.31, from 2.31 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 97 investors sold T shares while 673 reduced holdings. 133 funds opened positions while 634 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.17% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Campbell And Communications Investment Adviser holds 8,100 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Sequoia Fincl Advisors Llc, Ohio-based fund reported 52,290 shares. 21,962 were accumulated by New England Private Wealth Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation. Keating Investment Counselors Incorporated accumulated 46,990 shares or 0.68% of the stock. Moreover, Carroll Fincl Associates has 0.25% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 71,374 shares. 9.86M were reported by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys. Beach Investment Counsel Pa holds 85,220 shares. Moreover, Mcmillion Mngmt has 0.15% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Van Eck Assoc invested 0.03% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Moreover, Bingham Osborn Scarborough Ltd has 0.07% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Ohio-based Dean Inv Associate Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.45% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). John G Ullman And holds 0.12% or 20,058 shares in its portfolio. Aimz Inv Advsrs Ltd Liability invested in 0.47% or 21,565 shares. Hillsdale Invest Mgmt Inc has 50 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Argent Tru holds 1.14% or 298,129 shares.

West Coast Financial Llc, which manages about $486.79 million and $433.67M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 26,905 shares to 3,143 shares, valued at $475,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 18,342 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 58,833 shares, and cut its stake in Emerson Elec Co (NYSE:EMR).