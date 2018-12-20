Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd decreased Carnival Corp (CCL) stake by 22.56% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd sold 6,080 shares as Carnival Corp (CCL)’s stock declined 9.10%. The Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd holds 20,866 shares with $1.33M value, down from 26,946 last quarter. Carnival Corp now has $34.63 billion valuation. The stock decreased 9.49% or $5.22 during the last trading session, reaching $49.79. About 11.29 million shares traded or 175.73% up from the average. Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) has declined 14.85% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.85% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 06/03/2018 – Highly Acclaimed Singer And Actress Elaine Paige Named Godmother Of New Seabourn Ovation; 24/05/2018 – Queen Latifah Names New Carnival Horizon in Naming Ceremony Showcasing Talented Young Artists of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital®; 05/03/2018 – Holland America Line’s World-Renowned Culinary Council Takes on a New Focus That Taps into the Expertise of its Seven Celebrity Chefs; 06/03/2018 – Carnival PLC: Voting Rights and Capital; 08/04/2018 – Honor World Carnival is Coming to Vietnam; 09/04/2018 – New Carnival Horizon Takes Cruise Retail Offerings To The Next Level With Most Expansive Shopping Space In The Fleet; 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL REVERSES LOSS IN LONDON, RISES 0.5% AFTER FY RESULT; 18/05/2018 – Princess Cruises Releases South America 2019-2020 Cruise Vacations; 22/03/2018 – Carnival Sees 2Q Adj EPS 56c-Adj EPS 60c; 22/04/2018 – DJ CARNIVAL CORP PAIRED CTF, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CCL)

Broadfin Capital Llc increased Heron Therapeutics Inc (HRTX) stake by 191.21% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Broadfin Capital Llc acquired 191,213 shares as Heron Therapeutics Inc (HRTX)’s stock declined 28.09%. The Broadfin Capital Llc holds 291,213 shares with $9.22 million value, up from 100,000 last quarter. Heron Therapeutics Inc now has $1.74B valuation. The stock decreased 6.94% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $22.26. About 1.29 million shares traded or 21.17% up from the average. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) has risen 74.30% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 74.30% the S&P500. Some Historical HRTX News: 28/03/2018 – Heron Therapeutics Intends to Use Offering Proceeds for Commercial Launch of HTX-011, Marketing of Sustol and Cinvanti; 18/05/2018 – Cornish cornucopia: Patrick Heron at Tate St Ives; 21/03/2018 – INFORM P LYKOS SA LYKr.AT SAYS WINS MANAGEMENT OF HERON’S CUSTOMERS’ BILLS SINCE MARCH 1ST; 10/05/2018 – Heron Therapeutics 1Q Loss $52.3M; 15/05/2018 – Bridger Management Buys New 1.8% Position in Heron Therapeutics; 27/03/2018 – HERON SAYS WOODLAWN PROJECT ON TRACK FOR YEAR END COMMISSIONING; 21/05/2018 – HERON RESOURCES LTD HRR.AX – AWARDS KEY TAILINGS MINING CONTRACTS; 27/03/2018 – Recro Pharma: Data Shows IV Meloxicam Provides Rapid and Sustained Pain Relief Following Bunionectomy Surgery; 26/03/2018 – HERON THERAPEUTICS INC HRTX.O : NORTHLAND CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $55 FROM $50; 26/03/2018 – Heron Therapeutics Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Since October 1, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $449,842 activity. PEREZ ARNALDO sold $449,842 worth of Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) on Monday, October 1.

More notable recent Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Carnival Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on December 19, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Carnival: Choppy Waters Ahead? – Seeking Alpha” published on December 16, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Carnival updates on new vessels – Seeking Alpha” on December 17, 2018. More interesting news about Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Just Dropped 5.5% – Motley Fool” published on December 20, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Conagra Brands, DBV Technologies, and Carnival Slumped Today – Motley Fool” with publication date: December 20, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.12, from 1.36 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 61 investors sold CCL shares while 203 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 235 raised stakes. 387.50 million shares or 0.15% less from 388.07 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Chevy Chase Tru owns 332,333 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Cetera Advisor Ntwk Lc reported 6,033 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Davidson Investment Advsrs holds 1.64% or 259,484 shares. Pension Serv holds 0.13% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) or 488,996 shares. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 0.01% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Co owns 0.04% invested in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) for 65,948 shares. Moreover, Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0.02% invested in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Sit Inv Assocs Incorporated reported 0.62% stake. Lazard Asset Ltd Llc has 0% invested in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). 581,178 were accumulated by Principal Financial. Srb Corp accumulated 8,868 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Tradewinds Cap Ltd reported 804 shares. First Natl Trust has 0.35% invested in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) for 53,461 shares. Korea Corp invested in 0.07% or 223,109 shares. Wetherby Asset Mngmt invested in 6,342 shares or 0.05% of the stock.

Among 9 analysts covering Carnival (NYSE:CCL), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 78% are positive. Carnival had 12 analyst reports since June 26, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Buckingham Research maintained it with “Buy” rating and $85 target in Friday, September 28 report. The stock of Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, June 27. As per Friday, July 6, the company rating was downgraded by Argus Research. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, September 28 by Deutsche Bank. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of CCL in report on Friday, September 28 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy” on Tuesday, June 26. The company was maintained on Wednesday, August 8 by Citigroup. The rating was upgraded by Berenberg to “Buy” on Wednesday, June 27. As per Thursday, September 13, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. The company was maintained on Tuesday, June 26 by Wells Fargo.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd increased C H Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) stake by 3,430 shares to 17,814 valued at $1.74 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Ametek Inc New (NYSE:AME) stake by 9,350 shares and now owns 78,987 shares. L3 Technologies Inc was raised too.

More notable recent Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Aclaris Therapeutics, Extreme Networks, Care, Air Lease, Globus Medical, and Heron Therapeutics â€” New Horizons, Emerging Trends, and Upcoming Developments – GlobeNewswire” on November 27, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “RSI Alert: Heron Therapeutics (HRTX) Now Oversold – Nasdaq” published on September 20, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Heron Therapeutics (HRTX) Q3 Earnings Preview: What to Expect – Nasdaq” on October 29, 2018. More interesting news about Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Heron Therapeutics down 4% premarket ahead of block trade – Seeking Alpha” published on September 12, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Heron’s Way Ahead: Is There Further Upside? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 28, 2018.