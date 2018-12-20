Dana Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Broadridge Finl Solutions In (BR) by 48.94% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dana Investment Advisors Inc sold 142,728 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 148,896 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $19.65 million, down from 291,624 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Broadridge Finl Solutions In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $96.2. About 1.63 million shares traded or 42.57% up from the average. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) has risen 11.33% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.33% the S&P500. Some Historical BR News: 11/05/2018 – Broadridge Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 08/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE 3Q REV. $1.07B, EST. $1.02B; 14/05/2018 – Broadridge Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 – Recent Analysis Shows ILG, Diamond Offshore Drilling, Interactive Brokers Group, NxStage Medical, Broadridge Financial Solution; 27/03/2018 – BROADRIDGE BUYS ISRAELI FINTECH STARTUP ACTIVEPATH; 31/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Broadridge Financial Solutions, Pacific Ethanol, MAG Silver, Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V, Camping Wor; 08/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE BOOSTS FY 2018 EPS FORECAST; 08/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE FINANCIAL – RAISING FY2018 GUIDANCE FOR ADJUSTED EPS GROWTH TO 31-35% , REAFFIRMING OUTLOOK FOR REVENUE GROWTH & MARGIN EXPANSION; 18/04/2018 – New Investor Communications Technology Portal Announced by Broadridge; 09/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE BUYS FUNDASSIST TO FURTHER EXPAND REGULATORY

Palladium Partners Llc increased its stake in Comcast Corp New Cl A (CMCSA) by 5.52% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palladium Partners Llc bought 18,755 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.72% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 358,528 shares of the television services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $12.70 million, up from 339,773 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palladium Partners Llc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $160.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $35.19. About 101 shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has declined 1.43% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 26/04/2018 – WJHG-TV: BREAKING: NBC News is reporting Bill Cosby has been found guilty of sexual assault in his retrial. More details to…; 23/05/2018 – COMCAST WORK TO FINANCE ALL-CASH OFFER WELL ADVANCED; 19/05/2018 – Hollywood’s China dreams get tangled in trade talks; 22/05/2018 – Comcast’s Bid to Buy Sky Buoyed by British Official; 10/05/2018 – Comcast’s proposed break-up fee would be payable if the deal runs into regulatory trouble; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Comcast cash bid may spark Fox shareholder revolt; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST: CASH CONSIDERATION FOR SKY IMPLIES £22.0B VALUE; 21/05/2018 – Amazon taps former NBC exec to help run TV programming; 25/04/2018 – Comcast Corporation Announces a Firm Superior Cash Offer for Sky plc; 09/05/2018 – COMCAST CORP CMCSA.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.19/SHR

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.12, from 1.07 in 2018Q2.

Since September 21, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $550,461 activity. The insider BLOCK ARTHUR R sold 6,448 shares worth $228,775.

Palladium Partners Llc, which manages about $1.69B and $1.47B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:FB) by 10,285 shares to 95,661 shares, valued at $15.73M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amgen Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2,101 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 79,990 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co Com (NYSE:BA).

Among 36 analysts covering Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA), 27 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive.

Analysts await Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) to report earnings on February, 14. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, down 10.13% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.79 per share. BR’s profit will be $82.89 million for 33.87 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual earnings per share reported by Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.13% negative EPS growth.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $4.48B and $2.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Allison Transmission Hldgs I (NYSE:ALSN) by 73,305 shares to 365,115 shares, valued at $18.99 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Avangrid Inc by 30,041 shares in the quarter, for a total of 197,440 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

