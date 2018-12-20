Jensen Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Best Buy Co. Inc. (BBY) by 132.04% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jensen Investment Management Inc bought 4,780 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.12% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,400 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $667,000, up from 3,620 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Best Buy Co. Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $50.96. About 4.90 million shares traded or 17.96% up from the average. Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) has declined 4.60% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.60% the S&P500. Some Historical BBY News: 24/05/2018 – CORRECT: BEST BUY SAYS NOT UPDATING FULL-YEAR VIEWS; 14/03/2018 – SIGNET JEWELERS LTD – MCCOLLAM SERVED AS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, CHIEF ADMINISTRATIVE, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF BEST BUY CO; 22/04/2018 – DJ Best Buy Co Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BBY); 22/03/2018 – U.S. retailer Best Buy cuts ties with China’s Huawei; 24/05/2018 – BEST BUY CO INC – QTRLY ENTERPRISE COMPARABLE SALES INCREASED 7.1%; 21/03/2018 – BEST BUY IS SAID TO SEVER TIES TO HUAWEI ON SECURITY CONCERNS; 16/04/2018 – MacRumors: Deals: Exclusive Twelve South HiRise Duet Discount, Nest at Best Buy, and More; 14/05/2018 – PRICER: Best Buy Commits to Additional Pricer ESL Deployment; 25/05/2018 – BEST BUY CO INC BBY.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.45/SHR; 24/05/2018 – Best Buy Delivers Solid Start Though Some Headwinds Seen Ahead

Broadview Advisors Llc increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation (ZION) by 3.41% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadview Advisors Llc bought 6,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.44% with the market. The institutional investor held 187,950 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.43 million, up from 181,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadview Advisors Llc who had been investing in Zions Bancorporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.55% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $40.13. About 3.60M shares traded or 29.27% up from the average. Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) has declined 12.36% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.36% the S&P500. Some Historical ZION News: 10/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP – AS PART OF PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED INTERNAL REORGANIZATION, CO ENTERED INTO DEAL, PLAN OF MERGER WITH WHOLLY-OWNED BANK UNIT, ZB, N.A; 29/03/2018 – First Foundation Bank Expands Banking Team, Adds New Branch Managers and Relationship Banker; 25/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp 1Q Net $231M; 24/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS ZIONS’ RATINGS & STABLE OUTLOOK; 10/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Barclays Conference May 15; 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp: Business Confidence, Economic Conditions Across Western U.S. Are Strong; 26/04/2018 – Zions Bancorporation Board Declares Dividends; 14/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Zions’ Ratings And Stable Outlook

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.43, from 1.23 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 48 investors sold ZION shares while 172 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 120 raised stakes. 176.28 million shares or 3.63% less from 182.93 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. U S Glob Investors holds 0.19% or 7,720 shares in its portfolio. Asset One stated it has 0.03% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Raymond James Finance reported 32,543 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Limited holds 8,330 shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.02% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Columbus Circle Invsts reported 0.59% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). 682,053 are held by Ejf Capital Limited. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada invested in 0% or 197,377 shares. Hrt Fincl Lc accumulated 11,090 shares. Lpl Fincl Ltd Liability Co invested in 29,995 shares or 0% of the stock. Mastrapasqua Asset holds 0.19% or 19,715 shares. Trust Department Mb Finance Bank & Trust N A invested in 149,611 shares or 0.79% of the stock. Citadel Limited Liability owns 4.13M shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Life Ins holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) for 5,400 shares. Advisor Prns Limited Liability stated it has 7,898 shares.

Among 34 analysts covering Zions Bancorporation (NASDAQ:ZION), 22 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 65% are positive. Zions Bancorporation had 156 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Tuesday, January 23 with “Buy”. The company was upgraded on Monday, May 9 by Raymond James. Keefe Bruyette & Woods maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, February 26 report. On Tuesday, November 22 the stock rating was downgraded by Macquarie Research to “Neutral”. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Hold” on Monday, October 23. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, December 12 by Keefe Bruyette & Woods. The rating was downgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Equal-Weight” on Wednesday, November 16. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of ZION in report on Tuesday, July 24 with “Market Perform” rating. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy” on Friday, September 15. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, March 2 by Barclays Capital.

Broadview Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.12 billion and $586.66M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Range Res Corp (NYSE:RRC) by 78,350 shares to 315,950 shares, valued at $5.37M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amn Healthcare Services Inc (NYSE:AHS) by 43,430 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 99,170 shares, and cut its stake in Varex Imaging Corp.

More notable recent Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Zions Bancorporation Series A Floating-Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock Ex-Dividend Reminder – Nasdaq” on November 27, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “ZION vs. BOH: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Nasdaq” published on November 28, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Global Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Adhesives Market Will Reach USD 1.68 Billion By 2024: Zion Market Research – GlobeNewswire” on December 19, 2018. More interesting news about Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Analysts Anticipate 14% Upside For The Holdings of NTSX – Nasdaq” published on December 06, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Is Zions (ZION) Up 0.4% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” with publication date: November 21, 2018.

Since August 21, 2018, it had 2 insider purchases, and 6 insider sales for $1.19 million activity. The insider Linderman LeeAnne B sold $295,428. $471 worth of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) shares were bought by Murphy Edward F. Hume Alexander had sold 4,046 shares worth $220,557 on Tuesday, August 21. Shares for $135,325 were sold by Young Mark Richard on Wednesday, August 29. LAURSEN THOMAS E sold $66,744 worth of stock. 12,000 Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) shares with value of $567,614 were sold by ANDERSON A SCOTT.

Among 31 analysts covering Best Buy Co (NYSE:BBY), 9 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 18 Hold. Therefore 29% are positive. Best Buy Co had 123 analyst reports since August 10, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) earned “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Friday, February 16. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Telsey Advisory Group on Friday, May 26. Jefferies downgraded Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) on Monday, August 15 to “Hold” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Raymond James given on Wednesday, August 24. The company was maintained on Friday, March 2 by UBS. The rating was upgraded by PiperJaffray to “Overweight” on Monday, March 27. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, September 20 by Telsey Advisory Group. The company was downgraded on Wednesday, June 15 by Credit Suisse. Vetr upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $34.72 target in Monday, August 10 report. The stock of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, August 26 by Jefferies.

Jensen Investment Management Inc, which manages about $7.21 billion and $8.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nike Inc Cl B (NYSE:NKE) by 699,002 shares to 2.18 million shares, valued at $184.65 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 3,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 117,940 shares, and cut its stake in Praxair Inc (NYSE:PX).

Since August 29, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 selling transactions for $6.08 million activity. 2,131 shares valued at $165,969 were sold by Watson Mathew on Wednesday, September 12. Nelsen Keith J sold $2.69 million worth of stock or 33,473 shares. Saksena Asheesh sold $2.11M worth of stock or 26,309 shares. $388,309 worth of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) was sold by Walker Patricia H on Wednesday, August 29.