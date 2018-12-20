Brookside Capital Management Llc decreased Autozone Inc (AZO) stake by 33.72% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Brookside Capital Management Llc sold 13,661 shares as Autozone Inc (AZO)’s stock rose 15.80%. The Brookside Capital Management Llc holds 26,853 shares with $20.83M value, down from 40,514 last quarter. Autozone Inc now has $20.83 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.15% or $9.65 during the last trading session, reaching $826.22. About 576,533 shares traded or 60.81% up from the average. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 26.13% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.13% the S&P500. Some Historical AZO News: 03/05/2018 – CAM Group Adds Becton Dickinson, Exits AutoZone: 13F; 26/04/2018 – AutoZone to Release Third Quarter Earnings May 22, 2018; 07/05/2018 – Memphis Bus Jrnl: Exclusive: AutoZone under contract to purchase Downtown property; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3Q-End Inventory Rose 3.7%; 22/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – DOMESTIC SAME STORE SALES, OR SALES FOR STORES OPEN AT LEAST ONE YEAR, INCREASED 0.6% FOR QUARTER; 22/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – QTR-END INVENTORY INCREASED 3.7% OVER SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR; 20/03/2018 – AutoZone Board Authorizes Repurchase of Additional $1B Under Ongoing Share Repurchase Program

Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) had a decrease of 0.01% in short interest. PWR’s SI was 5.08 million shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 0.01% from 5.08 million shares previously. With 1.65 million avg volume, 3 days are for Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR)’s short sellers to cover PWR’s short positions. The SI to Quanta Services Inc’s float is 3.44%. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $28.64. About 2.10M shares traded or 45.06% up from the average. Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) has declined 20.13% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.13% the S&P500. Some Historical PWR News: 03/05/2018 – QUANTA SERVICES INC PWR.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $2.07 TO $2.47; 10/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S QUANTA COMPUTER 2382.TW SAYS MARCH SALES DOWN 2.65 PCT Y/Y; 03/05/2018 – QUANTA SERVICES INC – INCREASES 2018 REVENUE AND EARNINGS PER SHARE EXPECTATIONS; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Inova Diagnostics Incorporated- QUANTA-Lyser 240 EIA, Part #GS0241. The instrument is a fully automated, high-throughput,; 03/05/2018 – QUANTA SERVICES INC PWR.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP SHR $2.55 TO $2.95; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Inova Diagnostics Incorporated- QUANTA-Lyser 240 IFA, Part #GS0242. The instrument is a fully automated, high-throughput,; 25/04/2018 – Asetek: Asetek Receives confirmation of HPC award from Quanta Computer; 18/04/2018 – Quanta Services Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Quanta Services Rises for 10 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services Sees 2018 Rev $9.95B-$10.55B

Brookside Capital Management Llc increased Altaba Inc stake by 399,931 shares to 654,400 valued at $44.58 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) stake by 101,309 shares and now owns 575,000 shares. Ball Corp (NYSE:BLL) was raised too.

Since June 22, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 sales for $78.15 million activity. The insider GILES WILLIAM T sold $11.75M. $505,821 worth of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) was sold by Daniele Philip B.. Wright Kristen C. also sold $1.33 million worth of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) shares. Shares for $4.96M were sold by Hackney William R. on Friday, December 7. 5,387 shares valued at $4.05M were sold by Halsell Rodney C. on Friday, November 2. Another trade for 3,000 shares valued at $2.24M was sold by MCKENNA WILLIAM ANDREW. PLEAS CHARLES III had sold 9,500 shares worth $7.22M.

Among 8 analysts covering AutoZone (NYSE:AZO), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. AutoZone had 14 analyst reports since June 27, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, December 6 by Argus Research. The stock of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, July 20 by Wedbush. The rating was downgraded by Bank of America on Monday, September 17 to “Neutral”. On Monday, December 3 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. The stock of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, November 28 by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, September 19 by Citigroup. The company was upgraded on Wednesday, August 1 by Deutsche Bank. The company was maintained on Tuesday, November 6 by Morgan Stanley. Wedbush maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, November 21 report. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, September 5 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.14, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 46 investors sold AZO shares while 183 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 22.60 million shares or 3.88% less from 23.51 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ww Asset Mgmt accumulated 1,821 shares. Private Group accumulated 50,832 shares. Moreover, Camelot Portfolios Ltd Company has 0.19% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Mirae Asset Commerce Ltd reported 1,607 shares. North Star Investment Mgmt owns 0% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 55 shares. Kbc Group Nv has invested 0.03% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Liability stated it has 33 shares. Moreover, Exane Derivatives has 0% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Greenleaf Trust holds 702 shares. 6,850 were accumulated by Telemus Cap Ltd Liability. Comerica Commercial Bank reported 0.03% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Td Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 5.14% or 25,697 shares in its portfolio. Amer Intll stated it has 9,555 shares. Gulf International Comml Bank (Uk) Ltd reported 8,972 shares stake. Vigilant Capital Ltd Llc holds 0% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) or 4 shares.

More notable recent AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “AutoZone to hold Stockholders’ Meeting December 19, 2018 NYSE:AZO – GlobeNewswire” on December 11, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Winning With AutoZone – Seeking Alpha” published on December 07, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “AutoZone +4% after earnings topper – Seeking Alpha” on December 04, 2018. More interesting news about AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO), Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) – FedEx’s Delivery Service Aimed at Extending Online Fulfillment Cut-Off Times – Benzinga” published on December 18, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Game Plan For The Week – Cramer’s Mad Money (11/30/18) – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 03, 2018.

Among 3 analysts covering Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Quanta Services had 3 analyst reports since August 6, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, November 2 by Robert W. Baird. The rating was maintained by FBR Capital on Monday, August 6 with “Buy”. The stock of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Friday, November 2.

Quanta Services, Inc. provides specialty contracting services to the electric power, and gas and oil industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company has market cap of $4.20 billion. The companyÂ’s Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment provides network solutions comprising design, installation, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as other engineering and technical services. It has a 12.78 P/E ratio. It also provides emergency restoration services, including the repair of infrastructure.