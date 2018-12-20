Nbw Capital Llc increased its stake in Enlink Midstream Llc (ENLC) by 4.69% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nbw Capital Llc bought 18,921 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.12% with the market. The institutional investor held 422,684 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.95 million, up from 403,763 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nbw Capital Llc who had been investing in Enlink Midstream Llc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.58% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $10.21. About 2.71 million shares traded or 152.24% up from the average. EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) has declined 31.77% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.77% the S&P500. Some Historical ENLC News: 14/05/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 19/03/2018 – ENLINK MIDSTREAM SEES NO IMPACT ON REVISED FERC POLICY; 03/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC at Deutsche Bank Energy Bus Tour Tomorrow; 29/03/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Presenting at Mizuho Energy Summit Apr 9; 15/05/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream Declares Quarterly Distributions for First Quarter 2018; 27/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Presenting at Conference May 17; 19/03/2018 EnLink Midstream Expects No Impact to Financial Results Related to Revised FERC Policy; 19/03/2018 – EnLink Midstream Expects No Impact to Fincl Results Related to Revised FERC Policy

Btim Corp increased its stake in Csg Systems Intl Inc (CSGS) by 64.77% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btim Corp bought 175,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 447,221 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $17.95M, up from 271,421 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btim Corp who had been investing in Csg Systems Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $32.86. About 227,340 shares traded or 43.44% up from the average. CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) has declined 27.91% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.91% the S&P500. Some Historical CSGS News: 02/05/2018 – CSG Systems 1Q Adj EPS 69c; 21/05/2018 – Strata-X Has High Graded an Area Within the Serowe CSG Fairway; 08/03/2018 – CSG Systems Gets $350M Credit Agreemen; 29/03/2018 – CSG SMART SCIENCE & TECHNOLOGY SAYS IT PLANS TO BOOST UNIT’S CAPITAL BAY 200 MLN YUAN; 19/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates CSG Sys Intl $350M Sr Scd Debt ‘BBB-‘ (Recov: 1); 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Csg’s B3 Cfr, Downgrades First-lien Debt To B3; 03/04/2018 – Navy News Stand: CSG-10 Bids Farewell to Rear Adm. Paparo, Welcomes Rear Adm. Meier during Change of Command; 20/04/2018 – ROVSING A/S ROVS.CO – WINS SERVICE CONTRACT FROM CNES FOR CSG; 21/05/2018 – CSG NAMES ROLLAND JOHNS AS CFO; 20/04/2018 – ROVSING GROUP WINS SERVICE CONTRACT FROM CNES FOR CSG

Among 21 analysts covering EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC), 4 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 14 Hold. Therefore 19% are positive. EnLink Midstream LLC had 80 analyst reports since August 6, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $12 target in Friday, February 19 report. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of ENLC in report on Wednesday, August 17 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Friday, November 17. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Friday, January 15 by Wells Fargo. The firm earned “Underperform” rating on Monday, February 8 by Robert W. Baird. As per Tuesday, January 16, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. Citigroup maintained EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) on Thursday, November 2 with “Buy” rating. As per Monday, June 20, the company rating was downgraded by Barclays Capital. The company was maintained on Monday, April 24 by RBC Capital Markets. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of ENLC in report on Thursday, November 2 with “Hold” rating.

Nbw Capital Llc, which manages about $677.00 million and $371.50M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners Lp by 25,769 shares to 256,110 shares, valued at $9.41 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3,036 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 61,668 shares, and cut its stake in Ubs Alerian Mlp/ Mlpi (MLPI).

Among 2 analysts covering CSG Systems (NASDAQ:CSGS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. CSG Systems had 7 analyst reports since November 5, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Tuesday, February 27 with “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Wednesday, August 16. Stifel Nicolaus maintained CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) on Thursday, September 22 with “Buy” rating. As per Thursday, March 17, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. On Thursday, November 5 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy”. As per Thursday, November 5, the company rating was downgraded by First Analysis. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Monday, July 10.

Btim Corp, which manages about $7.26B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) by 7,091 shares to 126,164 shares, valued at $6.98 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 14,061 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 255,931 shares, and cut its stake in Herman Miller Inc (NASDAQ:MLHR).

