Buckhead Capital Management Llc increased Hanesbrands Inc (HBI) stake by 59.29% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Buckhead Capital Management Llc acquired 61,255 shares as Hanesbrands Inc (HBI)’s stock declined 15.87%. The Buckhead Capital Management Llc holds 164,570 shares with $3.03 million value, up from 103,315 last quarter. Hanesbrands Inc now has $4.30B valuation. The stock decreased 1.65% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $11.92. About 426,502 shares traded. Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) has declined 27.36% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.36% the S&P500. Some Historical HBI News: 24/04/2018 – HanesBrands Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands 1Q EPS 22c; 28/03/2018 – HanesBrands Makes Significant Strides Toward 2020 Environmental Goals; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Sees 2018 Full-Year Tax Rate 16%; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Backs 2018 EPS $1.54-EPS $1.62; 15/05/2018 – HANESBRANDS INC HBI.N – COMPANY REAFFIRMS 2(ND)-QUARTER AND ALL FULL-YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE; 01/05/2018 – HANESBRANDS REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR FY; 15/05/2018 – HANESBRANDS INC HBI.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $6.72 BLN TO $6.82 BLN; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands 1Q Adj EPS 26c; 02/04/2018 – HanesBrands Earns Ninth Consecutive U.S. EPA Energy Star Partner of the Year Award for Environmental Excellence

Stockbridge Partners Llc decreased Realpage Inc (RP) stake by 2% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Stockbridge Partners Llc sold 55,308 shares as Realpage Inc (RP)’s stock declined 16.88%. The Stockbridge Partners Llc holds 2.70 million shares with $178.20M value, down from 2.76M last quarter. Realpage Inc now has $4.25B valuation. The stock decreased 0.96% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $46.94. About 3,566 shares traded. RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) has risen 14.07% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.07% the S&P500. Some Historical RP News: 10/04/2018 – RealPage’s Propertyware Division Launches Asset Protection Plan and Cash Payments; 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE INC – CLICKPAY IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMATERIAL TO REALPAGE’S 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA; 03/05/2018 – RealPage Sees 2Q Rev $213.9M-$215.9M; 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE TO BUY CLICKPAY; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC RP.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $1.46 TO $1.51; 20/04/2018 – RealPage to Acquire ClickPay for $218.5 Million; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC RP.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $0.38 TO $0.44; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE SEES FY REV $859.3M- $867.5M, SAW $834.6M-$844.6M; 10/05/2018 – Seattle-Based Property Manager Blanton Turner to Switch Entire Portfolio to RealPage Software; 17/04/2018 – Single Family Housing Leader HomeRiver Group Selects RealPage’s Propertyware Platform

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 23 insider sales for $169.20 million activity. $12.93M worth of RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) was sold by WINN STEPHEN T. HILL W BRYAN sold $1.55 million worth of stock or 25,000 shares. The insider Seren Capital – Ltd. sold $6.61M. The insider Chaney William P sold $1.57 million. Glover Ashley Chaffin had sold 18,000 shares worth $1.11M on Thursday, August 30. 6,500 RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) shares with value of $343,070 were sold by KANE CHARLES. Monk David G also sold $1.23 million worth of RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) shares.

Analysts await RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) to report earnings on February, 26. They expect $0.27 earnings per share, up 107.69% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.13 per share. RP’s profit will be $24.44M for 43.46 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual earnings per share reported by RealPage, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Among 4 analysts covering Realpage (NASDAQ:RP), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Realpage had 5 analyst reports since June 21, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, August 3 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight”. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, September 14 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. J.P. Morgan initiated the shares of RP in report on Thursday, June 21 with “Buy” rating. As per Wednesday, November 21, the company rating was upgraded by RBC Capital Markets.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.56, from 1.52 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 30 investors sold RP shares while 84 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 73.38 million shares or 3.77% more from 70.71 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Us Bank De reported 4,003 shares. Art Advisors Ltd Llc holds 0.1% or 32,700 shares in its portfolio. Portolan Capital Management Limited Company holds 0.74% or 113,993 shares in its portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0% invested in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) for 6,308 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Company holds 6,756 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bermuda-based Fil Limited has invested 0.01% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Fifth Third Natl Bank, a Ohio-based fund reported 116,598 shares. Bluecrest Management Limited holds 0.07% or 39,061 shares. 711,509 were accumulated by Amer Century Companies. California Employees Retirement holds 153,436 shares. Piedmont Invest owns 0.01% invested in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) for 5,177 shares. Proshare Advsr Ltd Liability Co reported 4,549 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cortina Asset Management Llc invested in 1.13% or 368,371 shares. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Tru has invested 0.24% of its portfolio in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). King Luther Cap Corporation stated it has 0.59% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.06, from 0.8 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 60 investors sold HBI shares while 180 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 351.16 million shares or 1.42% less from 356.23 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. First Republic Investment accumulated 14,799 shares. Bell Bank & Trust has invested 0.15% in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Geode Capital Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.02% or 4.45M shares in its portfolio. Optimum accumulated 2,556 shares. Yorktown Mgmt And Research Comm holds 0.25% or 46,500 shares. Oakworth owns 980 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, First Personal Financial has 0.01% invested in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) for 865 shares. Jane Street Grp Inc Llc has 29,485 shares. Earnest Partners Ltd holds 0% or 178 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Bankshares Of The West has 0.06% invested in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). 79,534 are owned by State Of Wisconsin Invest Board. 205,210 are owned by Stifel Fincl Corp. Ls Investment Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 19,748 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Putnam Invs Llc owns 487,055 shares. Hightower Advsr Limited Company stated it has 337,759 shares.

Since November 2, 2018, it had 4 insider buys, and 4 insider sales for $231,549 activity. 10,100 shares valued at $147,340 were bought by Hytinen Barry on Tuesday, November 20. 40,688 Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) shares with value of $602,711 were sold by Upchurch W Howard Jr. NELSON RONALD L bought $296,600 worth of stock. 15,000 shares were sold by Mathews Jessica Tuchman, worth $203,594 on Friday, December 14. JOHNSON JOIA M sold 20,000 shares worth $330,322. Another trade for 6,500 shares valued at $97,370 was made by Evans Gerald on Monday, November 19.

Among 9 analysts covering Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 22% are positive. Hanesbrands had 12 analyst reports since June 21, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) earned “Buy” rating by Buckingham Research on Wednesday, October 17. Nomura maintained Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) on Friday, November 2 with “Neutral” rating. Citigroup maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $18 target in Monday, December 3 report. On Friday, November 2 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight”. On Thursday, August 2 the stock rating was downgraded by Barclays Capital to “Equal-Weight”. The stock of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) earned “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, August 2. The rating was maintained by Buckingham Research on Thursday, August 16 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, August 2 by Bank of America. On Friday, November 2 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Neutral”. The rating was maintained by Macquarie Research on Thursday, August 23 with “Neutral”.