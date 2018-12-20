Buckhead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Express Scripts Hldg Co (ESRX) by 33.64% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckhead Capital Management Llc sold 20,223 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.50% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 39,885 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.79M, down from 60,108 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Express Scripts Hldg Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.83% or $2.71 during the last trading session, reaching $93.09. About 7.70M shares traded or 81.54% up from the average. Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX) has risen 42.43% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.43% the S&P500. Some Historical ESRX News: 16/05/2018 – ValueAct Dumps Microsoft, Express Scripts — Barron’s Blog; 08/03/2018 – EXPRESS SCRIPTS HOLDING CO – UPON CLOSING OF TRANSACTION, CIGNA SHAREHOLDERS WILL OWN APPROXIMATELY 64% OF COMBINED COMPANY; 09/03/2018 – Express Scripts: Cigna Entered Commitment for $26.7B Bridge Loan Facility for Deal Financing; 09/03/2018 – Moody’s Reviews Express Scripts’ Ratings; Direction Uncertain; 07/03/2018 – Deal Could Come as Soon as Thursday; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: ROBBINS OF GLENVIEW RECOMMENDS EXPRESS SCRIPTS ESRX.O , CVS HEALTH CVS.N AND MCKESSON CORP MCK.N; 08/03/2018 – Cigna announced Thursday it planned to acquire pharmacy benefit manager Express Scripts in a $67 billion deal; 08/03/2018 – Cigna Agrees to Buy Express Scripts (Video); 08/03/2018 – FITCH PLACES EXPRESS SCRIPTS’ ON NEGATIVE WATCH WITH CIGNA BID; 08/03/2018 – CIGNA EXPECTS 2021 EARNINGS OF $20 TO $21 PER SHARE, UP FROM TARGET OF $18 PER SHARE, DUE TO EXPRESS SCRIPTS DEAL

National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives increased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 25.53% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives bought 6,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.05% with the market. The institutional investor held 29,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.77 million, up from 23,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $252.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.00% or $3.62 during the last trading session, reaching $86.93. About 9.46M shares traded or 7.45% up from the average. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has declined 2.93% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.93% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 06/03/2018 – TOTAL UK GROCERY SALES IN 12 WEEKS TO FEB. 25 UP 3.2 PCT – KANTAR WORLDPANEL; 06/03/2018 – Tesco, Morrisons lead big four pack as inflation eases – Kantar Worldpanel; 20/05/2018 – MEDIA-For Amazon, deal with India’s Flipkart was a non-starter – Business Standard; 04/05/2018 – Walmart Seeking Stake in Indian E-Commerce Giant Flipkart — 5th Update; 22/05/2018 – SoftBank: Selling Entire Stake in India’s Flipkart to Walmart; 23/04/2018 – Walmart Close To $12 Billion Deal For India’s Flipkart After Earlier Amazon Chatter: Bloomberg — MarketWatch; 14/05/2018 – Walmart: The Digital Business Might Be Back on Track — Barrons.com; 07/05/2018 – WALMART – BY AUGUST-END, IN U.S. STATES THAT ALLOW ACCESS, PHARMACISTS TO USE CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE TRACKING TOOL; 12/04/2018 – Progressive Grcr: Walmart May Soon Be Ready to Hit Amazon Hard in India; 26/04/2018 – Walmart, With Billions to Spend, Seeks Flipkart E-Commerce Site in India

Analysts await Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX) to report earnings on February, 26. They expect $2.67 earnings per share, up 23.61% or $0.51 from last year’s $2.16 per share. ESRX’s profit will be $1.50 billion for 8.72 P/E if the $2.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.43 actual earnings per share reported by Express Scripts Holding Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.88% EPS growth.

Buckhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.27 billion and $326.08M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hanesbrands Inc (NYSE:HBI) by 61,255 shares to 164,570 shares, valued at $3.03M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.69 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.09, from 0.78 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 62 investors sold ESRX shares while 398 reduced holdings. 117 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 458.93 million shares or 0.78% less from 462.54 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Whitnell & has 1.74% invested in Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX). Capital Ltd Limited Co stated it has 412 shares. City Holdg Company has invested 0.01% in Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX). Creative Planning reported 53,808 shares. Delta Asset Limited Tn owns 607 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Cortland Assoc Mo invested in 11.68% or 792,860 shares. Swiss Bancshares, Switzerland-based fund reported 1.79 million shares. Csat Invest Advisory Lp reported 48 shares. Palladium Prtnrs Limited owns 20,221 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Lmr Prtnrs Llp holds 5.31% of its portfolio in Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX) for 879,150 shares. Atwood Palmer reported 136 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tig Advsr Llc invested in 5.92% or 1.32M shares. Moreover, Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has 0.14% invested in Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX) for 635,353 shares. Caprock Grp reported 0.08% stake. First Bancshares Of Mount Dora Inv Svcs invested in 0.5% or 12,329 shares.

Among 25 analysts covering Express Scripts (NASDAQ:ESRX), 6 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 16 Hold. Therefore 24% are positive. Express Scripts had 73 analyst reports since July 30, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Leerink Swann maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, May 3 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Wednesday, October 25. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, May 3 by Barclays Capital. Leerink Swann maintained Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX) on Monday, October 5 with “Outperform” rating. The rating was downgraded by Robert W. Baird on Friday, July 20 to “Neutral”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Jefferies given on Friday, May 26. Wells Fargo upgraded Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX) rating on Friday, March 9. Wells Fargo has “Hold” rating and $80.0 target. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Buy” rating and $8500 target in Thursday, June 1 report. The stock of Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, March 8 by Mizuho. As per Thursday, November 1, the company rating was maintained by Leerink Swann.

Among 38 analysts covering Wal-Mart Stores Inc (NYSE:WMT), 18 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 20 Hold. Therefore 47% are positive. Wal-Mart Stores Inc had 175 analyst reports since August 14, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Cowen & Co on Monday, September 12. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Sunday, September 6 by Deutsche Bank. Gordon Haskett downgraded the shares of WMT in report on Thursday, May 17 to “Accumulate” rating. On Wednesday, November 15 the stock rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Buy”. On Monday, October 5 the stock rating was maintained by Macquarie Research with “Neutral”. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $90 target in Wednesday, November 8 report. On Monday, June 6 the stock rating was upgraded by Jefferies to “Buy”. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan on Wednesday, February 21 with “Neutral”. The stock has “Neutral” rating by UBS on Friday, November 10. The stock has “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird on Monday, October 2.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.11, from 1.13 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 37 investors sold WMT shares while 534 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 827.80 million shares or 1.41% less from 839.67 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Susquehanna Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.03% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Boys Arnold & Com owns 0.41% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 31,002 shares. First Foundation has 6,218 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. First Interstate Retail Bank reported 62,847 shares. The New York-based Tompkins Financial has invested 0.47% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Gotham Asset Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 1.17% or 904,970 shares. Community Trust & Invest holds 1.05% or 97,671 shares in its portfolio. Fund Evaluation Gp Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.31% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Hexavest has 394,240 shares for 0.47% of their portfolio. Amer & Mngmt reported 300 shares stake. Quebec – Canada-based Fiera Cap Corporation has invested 0% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). South State reported 0.42% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Cleararc Cap Incorporated reported 37,147 shares stake. Bragg Fincl Advsrs Inc owns 73,687 shares or 0.93% of their US portfolio. Guardian Advisors Limited Partnership has invested 0.96% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Since August 17, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 48 insider sales for $5.10 billion activity. WALTON ALICE L had sold 230,500 shares worth $22.06 million on Wednesday, September 5. McKenna Judith J sold $1.17M worth of stock. WALTON JIM C also sold $50.60 million worth of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) shares. The insider Canney Jacqueline P sold 1,575 shares worth $150,388. Biggs M. Brett sold 18,421 shares worth $1.77 million. Bartlett Daniel J sold $277,497 worth of stock or 2,883 shares.