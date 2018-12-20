Northwestern Corporation (NYSE:NWE) had a decrease of 4.04% in short interest. NWE’s SI was 1.83 million shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 4.04% from 1.91 million shares previously. With 283,200 avg volume, 7 days are for Northwestern Corporation (NYSE:NWE)’s short sellers to cover NWE’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $61.86. About 3,683 shares traded. NorthWestern Corporation (NYSE:NWE) has risen 1.89% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NWE News: 24/04/2018 – NORTHWESTERN 1Q EPS $1.18, EST. $1.16; 25/05/2018 – NHC SAYS TROPICAL STORM ALBERTO FORMS OVER THE NORTHWESTERN CARIBBEAN SEA; 22/03/2018 – Twelve Northwestern Mutual Advisors Named to the Financial Times’ “Top 400 Financial Advisors;” One Named to Barron’s “Top 1200; 29/03/2018 – Northwestern Memorial Hospital Surgeon First in Illinois to Repair Aortic Valve with Novel Ring; 13/03/2018 – NaturEner USA Goes Live on the PCI Cloud Platform to Manage Contract Settlements for its Renewable Wind Balancing Authorities in the Northwestern U.S; 24/04/2018 – NorthWestern 1Q EPS $1.18; 31/05/2018 – Northwestern University and Deerfield Management launch Lakeside Discovery to provide tomorrow’s solutions in healthcare; 24/04/2018 – NORTHWESTERN CORP NWE.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.55/SHR; 24/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within LATAM Airlines Group S.A, Tupperware Brands, NorthWestern,; 20/03/2018 – RPT-NORTHWESTERN ENERGY – TO ACQUIRE TWO DOT WIND FARM LLC, A 9.7-MEGAWATT WIND PROJECT NEAR CENTRAL MONTANA COMMUNITY OF TWO DOT

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial clients in Montana, South Dakota, and Nebraska, the United States. The company has market cap of $3.11 billion. It operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations divisions. It has a 17.29 P/E ratio. The firm generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as has municipal franchises to purchase, transport, and distribute natural gas.

Among 4 analysts covering NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. NorthWestern had 6 analyst reports since July 10, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, October 1 by Credit Suisse. The stock has “Underperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, July 19. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Monday, September 17 report. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Monday, December 17 report. The company was maintained on Monday, November 19 by Barclays Capital.

Since November 2, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 sale for $473,978 activity. Shares for $959,993 were sold by Haythornthwaite Richard on Monday, December 17. Another trade for 2,475 shares valued at $486,015 was made by DAVIS RICHARD K on Friday, November 2.

