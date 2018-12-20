Agf Investments America Inc increased its stake in Wabtec Corp. (WAB) by 24.71% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Agf Investments America Inc bought 15,880 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 80,152 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.41M, up from 64,272 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Agf Investments America Inc who had been investing in Wabtec Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.11% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $69.55. About 799,519 shares traded. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has risen 9.20% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.20% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ratings Of Wabtec, With Senior Unsecured At Baa3, On Announced Merger With Ge Transportation; Outlook Negative; 03/04/2018 – DOJ IN SETTLEMENT W/ KNORR-BREMSE AG, WESTINGHOUSE AIR BRAKE; 07/05/2018 – Wabtec Backs FY Rev $4.1B; 22/05/2018 – Wabtec (WAB) Wabtec and GE Transportation to Merge (Transcript); 21/05/2018 – GE, WABTEC LEADERS DISCUSS DEAL IN CONFERENCE CALL; 26/03/2018 – WABTEC BUYS ANNAX, A LEADING SUPPLIER OF PUBLIC ADDRESS,; 21/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS RATINGS OF WABTEC, WITH SR UNSECURED AT Baa3, O; 20/04/2018 – General Electric reportedly discussing sale of rail unit to Wabtec; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – OBTAINED FULL COMMITMENTS FOR $2.9 BLN BRIDGE FACILITY AND EXPECTS TO PUT IN PLACE PERMANENT DEBT FINANCING PRIOR TO DEAL CLOSING; 20/05/2018 – GE Nears $20 Billion Deal To Sell Transportation Unit To Wabtec: Report — MarketWatch

Bush Odonnell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (MA) by 36.08% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bush Odonnell Investment Advisors Inc bought 2,953 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,138 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.48 million, up from 8,185 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bush Odonnell Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Mastercard Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $188.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.59% or $4.84 during the last trading session, reaching $182.28. About 3.19 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 32.53% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.53% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 02/04/2018 – MASTERCARD NAMES CHOON PHONG GOH TO BOARD; 21/03/2018 – EQUIFAX INC – EQUIFAX BOARD NOW CONSISTS OF 12 DIRECTORS, ALL OF WHOM ARE INDEPENDENT; 30/04/2018 – Mastercard Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 11/04/2018 – Mastercard Contributes $100 Million Installment to Inclusive Growth Fund; 25/03/2018 – Move Over, Mastercard. Upstarts Gain in Hot India Payments Space; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard’s Revenue Boosted by Increased Consumer Spending–3rd Update; 15/05/2018 – TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LTD – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 18/04/2018 – Mastercard to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSCIENCE; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Rev $3.6B

Since July 26, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 10 selling transactions for $27.58 million activity. BROOKS ROBERT J had sold 20,000 shares worth $2.21 million. The insider DeNinno David L sold 18,690 shares worth $2.04M. 55,000 shares were sold by KASSLING WILLIAM E, worth $6.01M. Mastalerz John A Jr had sold 3,238 shares worth $355,014. WAHLSTROM SCOTT sold $1.10 million worth of stock or 10,000 shares. 104,000 Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (NYSE:WAB) shares with value of $11.36M were sold by NEUPAVER ALBERT J.

Among 18 analysts covering Wabtec (NYSE:WAB), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 61% are positive. Wabtec had 45 analyst reports since December 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, February 9 report. The stock has “Mkt Perform” rating by FBR Capital on Wednesday, July 26. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (NYSE:WAB) rating on Tuesday, May 8. Stifel Nicolaus has “Buy” rating and $106 target. KeyBanc Capital Markets upgraded the shares of WAB in report on Wednesday, April 26 to “Overweight” rating. The stock of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (NYSE:WAB) earned “Neutral” rating by Longbow on Wednesday, October 26. Cowen & Co initiated the shares of WAB in report on Wednesday, December 13 with “Buy” rating. William Blair upgraded the shares of WAB in report on Wednesday, December 21 to “Outperform” rating. On Friday, February 16 the stock rating was upgraded by Wolfe Research to “Buy”. The rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs on Thursday, February 4 to “Neutral”. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 25 by KeyBanc Capital Markets.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.03, from 0.82 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 38 investors sold WAB shares while 139 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 87.84 million shares or 7.00% less from 94.45 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Coastline Tru, a Rhode Island-based fund reported 3,000 shares. Wells Fargo & Communication Mn invested in 0.01% or 225,585 shares. Capital Inc Ca reported 30,350 shares. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Corp reported 186,392 shares. Fiera Capital Corporation invested in 0% or 2,802 shares. Next Finance has 280 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Stifel holds 74,480 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Pnc Fincl holds 524,078 shares. Axa owns 49,146 shares. Swiss Commercial Bank holds 0.03% or 276,700 shares. 3,517 are held by Advisory Rech. Hbk Sorce Advisory Lc reported 2,031 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. West Chester Cap Advisors holds 0.57% of its portfolio in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (NYSE:WAB) for 4,337 shares. Dudley And Shanley Inc reported 4.88% of its portfolio in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Limited Liability Partnership Ma stated it has 0.01% in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (NYSE:WAB).

Agf Investments America Inc, which manages about $1.29 billion and $287.66 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 21,145 shares to 24,617 shares, valued at $962,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Moody’s Corp. (NYSE:MCO) by 2,039 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,773 shares, and cut its stake in Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

More notable recent Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (NYSE:WAB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wabtec’s Biggest-Ever Deal Should Be Transformative – Seeking Alpha” on May 30, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “GE Stock Could Double Investors’ Money – The Motley Fool” published on August 20, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “If The PBGC Pressures General Electric, The Stock Could Crater – Seeking Alpha” on November 20, 2018. More interesting news about Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (NYSE:WAB) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Wabtec Issues Statement Regarding Planned Merger With GE Transportation – GlobeNewswire” published on September 14, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wabtec updates on GE Transportation deal – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 17, 2018.

More notable recent Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “3 Big Stock Charts for Monday: Dollar Tree, Scana and Mastercard – Investorplace.com” on December 17, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “3 High-Quality Stocks Goldman Sachs Recommends for 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on December 18, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “GE: Just The Facts Ma’am – Seeking Alpha” on December 18, 2018. More interesting news about Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Mastercard Stock Popped 5% – The Motley Fool” published on November 26, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why Capital One, Discover, and Mastercard Are Falling Today – Motley Fool” with publication date: December 04, 2018.

Since November 2, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 1 insider sale for $473,978 activity. DAVIS RICHARD K had bought 2,475 shares worth $486,015.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.01, from 0.96 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 27 investors sold MA shares while 531 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 393 raised stakes. 734.72 million shares or 0.86% less from 741.07 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Godshalk Welsh Management Incorporated invested in 1,000 shares. Int Limited Ca holds 2.39% or 34,433 shares. 176,524 were reported by Primecap Mgmt Com Ca. 6,035 were accumulated by Spectrum Asset Mgmt (Nb Ca). Vantage Inv Ptnrs has invested 0.66% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Arrowmark Colorado reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Hudock Grp Inc Limited Liability Corp owns 50 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System owns 53,400 shares or 0.51% of their US portfolio. Baillie Gifford & owns 5.68 million shares for 1.37% of their portfolio. Tocqueville Asset Limited Partnership stated it has 0.56% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Fred Alger Mngmt holds 0% or 3,918 shares in its portfolio. Wellington Mgmt Group Ltd Liability Partnership, Massachusetts-based fund reported 5.59M shares. Puzo Michael J holds 53,213 shares. M&R Cap Management has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Community Retail Bank Na invested in 0.03% or 620 shares.