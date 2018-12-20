C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd decreased its stake in Anadarko Petroleum Co (APC) by 99.74% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd sold 4,230 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.18% with the market. The institutional investor held 11 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1,000, down from 4,241 at the end of the previous reported quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd who had been investing in Anadarko Petroleum Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.70% or $2.2 during the last trading session, reaching $44.59. About 6.69 million shares traded or 35.08% up from the average. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has risen 7.90% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.90% the S&P500. Some Historical APC News: 04/04/2018 – Midstates Petroleum Announces Agreement for Sale of Anadarko Basin Producing Properties for $58 M; 02/05/2018 – ANADARKO: NO INTENTION OF INCREASING ACTIVITY AT CURRENT PRICES; 11/05/2018 – Anadarko Presenting at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 22; 18/05/2018 – ANADARKO PETROLEUM APC.N SEEKING $14-$15 BLN FROM BANKS, EXPORT CREDIT AGENCIES FOR MOZAMBIQUE LNG PROJECT; 04/04/2018 – MIDSTATES PETROLEUM – AS PER SALE AGREEMENT, CO’S UNIT TO SELL SUBSTANTIALLY ALL ITS WELLS, RELATED LEASES LOCATED IN ANADARKO BASIN IN TEXAS, OKLAHOMA; 09/05/2018 – Argentina offshore auction attracts oil producers, blocks being defined -Energy Min; 02/05/2018 – ANADARKO ENDS FIRST-QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL; 04/05/2018 – Anadarko at MUFG Securities Houston Energy Tour May 14; 09/05/2018 – ARGENTINA’S GOVERNMENT TO ENCOURAGE OIL PRODUCERS TO COLLABORATE WITH REFINERS IN FUEL PRICES STABILIZATION PLAN -ENERGY MIN; 12/04/2018 – REG-TGS announces expansion of its 2018 onshore seismic activity with third project in the Anadarko Basin

Howland Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 11.21% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howland Capital Management Llc bought 22,956 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 227,755 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $22.40 million, up from 204,799 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $120.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $90.03. About 4.88M shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 18.51% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.51% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 02/05/2018 – Medtronic: U.S. FDA Approves Infuse Bone Graft in New Spine Surgery Indications Using PEEK Interbody Implants; 19/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC PLC – ARCTIC FRONT ADVANCE CYROABLATION SYSTEM IS NOT APPROVED FOR TREATING PERSISTENT AF IN UNITED STATES; 10/04/2018 – Medtronic Expands Visualase(TM) MRI-Guided Laser Ablation System to European Markets with CE Mark Approval; 24/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC PLC MDT.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $5.14 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC SEES FY ADJ EPS $5.10 TO $5.15, EST. $5.15; 11/05/2018 – Medtronic Study Confirms Feasibility of New Extravascular Approach to ICD Therapy; 30/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC REPORTS FDA APPROVAL OF INFUSE(TM) BONE GRAFT IN NEW; 06/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC TO DISPOSE OF REST OF LIFETECH SCIENTIFIC STAKE; 20/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC NEW ANALYSES CONFIRM PATIENTS W/ MEDTRONIC CRT; 15/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC SAYS ADAPTIVCRT SHOWS IMPROVED PATIENT SURVIVAL

Among 43 analysts covering Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC), 36 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 84% are positive. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation had 161 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Friday, July 29 with “Equal-Weight”. The stock of Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, December 11 by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, April 18 by Piper Jaffray. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, September 21 by MUFG Securities Americas Inc. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, October 18. As per Tuesday, March 29, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Monday, November 2 by IBERIA Capital Partners. The company was maintained on Thursday, December 21 by Barclays Capital. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $62.0 target in Thursday, September 28 report. The rating was downgraded by Raymond James on Tuesday, January 3 to “Mkt Perform”.

More notable recent Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Anadarko Petroleum Is On A Buyback Binge – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Anadarko Petroleum to sell midstream assets to Western Gas Partners for $4B – Seeking Alpha” published on November 08, 2018, Bizjournals.com published: “Enbridge completes acquisitions of remaining Houston-based MLP operations – Houston Business Journal” on December 20, 2018. More interesting news about Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “APC, NBL among premarket gainers – Seeking Alpha” published on November 07, 2018 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Enbridge completes $3.3B acquisition of Spectra MLP – Houston Business Journal” with publication date: December 17, 2018.

Analysts await Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) to report earnings on February, 5. They expect $0.84 EPS, up 366.67% or $0.66 from last year’s $0.18 per share. APC’s profit will be $423.60 million for 13.27 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Anadarko Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd, which manages about $447.15 million and $105.59M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,645 shares to 2,669 shares, valued at $603,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) by 1,820 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1,832 shares, and has risen its stake in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.08, from 0.92 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 66 investors sold APC shares while 253 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 410.78 million shares or 4.16% less from 428.61 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Hudock Capital Limited Liability, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1,066 shares. Boston Private Wealth Limited holds 0.02% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) or 9,803 shares. Mariner Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Grassi Inv Mngmt accumulated 0.14% or 13,750 shares. Essex Invest Mgmt Com Ltd Liability stated it has 96,957 shares. Janney Limited Co accumulated 119,054 shares. Palisade Management Lc Nj reported 4,180 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Duncker Streett And Incorporated reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Robeco Institutional Asset Bv invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Reliant Inv Management Ltd Com holds 54,620 shares or 2.56% of its portfolio. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Ltd Company holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) for 76,000 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund has 114,955 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Fdx has 13,731 shares. Deltec Asset Management Lc has invested 2.08% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Stevens Management Lp reported 0.47% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.09, from 0.98 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 24 investors sold MDT shares while 440 reduced holdings. 140 funds opened positions while 355 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 0.96% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Aimz Invest Limited Company invested in 1.21% or 19,121 shares. Cohen Klingenstein Limited Liability Corporation holds 29,300 shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. Cwm Ltd Liability Com has 135,968 shares. Coastline Trust Company reported 16,770 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. South State invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). 38,335 are owned by Keating Investment Counselors. Welch And Forbes Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0.28% or 120,132 shares. Burke Herbert National Bank & Trust Trust Communication holds 4,481 shares. Chicago Equity Ltd Company accumulated 15,382 shares. 587,580 are owned by Utd Finance Advisers Limited Com. Bessemer reported 15,125 shares. Counselors holds 0.4% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 93,193 shares. Davis holds 18,673 shares or 1.04% of its portfolio. Intersect Cap Lc has 2,159 shares. Cetera Advisor Netwr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 20,759 shares.

More notable recent Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Surprising Medtronic Is Making Strides – Seeking Alpha” on November 23, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “JPMorgan Upgrades Medtronic After String Of Outperformances (NYSE:MDT) – Benzinga” published on December 19, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Medtronic Announces First Patient Treated in TERMINATE AF Clinical Trial – GlobeNewswire” on December 03, 2018. More interesting news about Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “Diabetes Will Lead Medtronic’s Near Term Earnings Growth – Forbes” published on November 23, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Medtronic Completes Acquisition of Mazor Robotics NYSE:MDT – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: December 19, 2018.

Howland Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.25 billion and $1.32B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VGK) by 11,195 shares to 493,669 shares, valued at $27.75M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Columbia Etf Tr Ii by 484,507 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 543,879 shares, and cut its stake in Akamai Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKAM).

Among 31 analysts covering Medtronic (NYSE:MDT), 20 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 65% are positive. Medtronic had 103 analyst reports since August 10, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies maintained it with “Buy” rating and $100 target in Friday, August 26 report. Needham maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, February 21 report. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Wednesday, August 22 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Buy” rating by Needham on Wednesday, November 23. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Sunday, August 20 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Wednesday, August 22. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Hold” rating and $96 target in Wednesday, August 22 report. Guggenheim initiated Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) on Thursday, June 9 with “Neutral” rating. Oppenheimer maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, June 26 report. JP Morgan downgraded the shares of MDT in report on Tuesday, January 3 to “Neutral” rating.