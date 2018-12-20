Cadence Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (APD) by 10.89% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadence Capital Management Llc sold 3,581 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 29,292 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.89M, down from 32,873 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadence Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Air Prods & Chems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $154.46. About 1.45M shares traded or 23.48% up from the average. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has declined 2.42% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.42% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q Net $416.4M; 07/05/2018 – Air Products Completes Acquisition of Shell’s Coal Gasification Technology/Patents, and Forms Strategic Alliance with Shell for; 30/04/2018 – Air Products to Highlight Industrial Gas Solutions for Optimizing Steelmaking Operations at AISTech 2018; 10/04/2018 – It’s a Gas! Praxair, Air Products Lead in Top U.S. Gas Plant Kickoffs of 2018, an Industrial Info News Alert; 08/03/2018 – Linde, Praxair expect bids for planned divestitures this month; 21/05/2018 – Winton Adds Flir, Exits CF Industries, Cuts Air Products: 13F; 05/05/2018 – Air Products Supplies Industrial Gases for NASA’s lnSight Launch to Mars; 08/05/2018 – Air Products at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference May 15; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AIMS TO SPEND $13B ON GROWTH OVER 5 YEARS; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC APD.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $182 FROM $181 ; RATING OUTPERFORM

Riggs Asset Managment Company decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 46.46% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riggs Asset Managment Company sold 17,135 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,743 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.46 million, down from 36,878 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Company who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $748.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.91% or $3.07 during the last trading session, reaching $157.82. About 48.43M shares traded or 23.23% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 05/05/2018 – The Apple Watch has a secret weapon that helps it dominate the market, and it’s not technology:; 01/05/2018 – APPLE SAYS NEW FEATURES, MARKETS COMING TO HOMEPOD SPEAKER SOON; 28/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs has slashed its Apple iPhone sales estimates for the first two quarters of the year; 24/05/2018 – Taipei Times: Apple tests self-driving vans internally; 17/04/2018 – National Post: Apple planning a news subscription service similar to Apple Music; 19/03/2018 – Apple developing own screens using next-generation MicroLED tech -Bloomberg; 01/05/2018 – APPLE 2Q EPS $2.73, EST. $2.64; 28/03/2018 – Andy Dane Carter’s Unlocked Now Web Series Debuts on e360tv this April to Stream on Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire and More; 24/04/2018 – Ireland expects hearings on Apple EU tax appeal in autumn; 25/05/2018 – A U.S. jury on Thursday said Samsung should pay $539 million to Apple for copying patented smartphone features. via @cnbctech

Since July 9, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $3.62 million activity. $2.98M worth of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) was sold by WILLIAMS JEFFREY E.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Could Apple Be a Millionaire-Maker Stock? – Nasdaq” on November 25, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Is the Apple Stock Plunge Overdone? – Nasdaq” published on November 28, 2018, Fool.com published: “Apple Stock Valuation: Buy, Sell, or Hold? – The Motley Fool” on December 05, 2018. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Saxo Bank speculates on Apple-Tesla linkup – Seeking Alpha” published on December 04, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Everything You Need to Know About Apple (AAPL) Stock in Five Charts – Nasdaq” with publication date: November 21, 2018.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $4.74 earnings per share, up 21.85% or $0.85 from last year’s $3.89 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $22.49B for 8.32 P/E if the $4.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.91 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 62.89% EPS growth.

Among 58 analysts covering Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), 34 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 23 Hold. Therefore 59% are positive. Apple Inc. had 459 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) rating on Monday, July 23. BMO Capital Markets has “Market Perform” rating and $184 target. The company was maintained on Thursday, December 17 by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Tigress Financial on Monday, December 4 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, October 23 by Maxim Group. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy” on Wednesday, August 1. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) earned “Buy” rating by Brean Capital on Wednesday, April 27. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 9 by Drexel Hamilton. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, September 27 by Mizuho. On Thursday, September 13 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy”. Maxim Group maintained it with “Buy” rating and $18000 target in Wednesday, August 2 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.04, from 0.71 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 54 investors sold AAPL shares while 1030 reduced holdings. 151 funds opened positions while 577 raised stakes. 2.68 billion shares or 3.22% less from 2.77 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Chevy Chase Incorporated invested 4.14% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Augustine Asset Mngmt holds 63,967 shares. Yhb Investment Inc reported 4.13% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Hikari Tsushin stated it has 7,975 shares or 0.42% of all its holdings. Cornercap Counsel Inc holds 9,562 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Tirschwell Loewy has 0.08% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Gabelli Funds Llc holds 412,022 shares. Federated Pa invested 0.63% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). United Service Automobile Association has invested 2.14% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, Private Wealth Advsrs has 7.16% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 85,810 shares. Roberts Glore & Communications Il holds 3.14% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 24,285 shares. Moreover, Perella Weinberg Partners Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership has 0.53% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Exchange Management holds 39,963 shares or 2.62% of its portfolio. Phocas Finance reported 8,417 shares. First Comml Bank Of Mount Dora Inv Services invested in 35,228 shares.

Since November 12, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $3.20 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.29, from 1.35 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 38 investors sold APD shares while 279 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 182.35 million shares or 0.57% less from 183.38 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Fincl Bank Of The West holds 6,448 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Rosenbaum Jay D stated it has 0.63% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Chesley Taft And Associates Ltd Liability Corporation, a Illinois-based fund reported 20,308 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.09% or 12,800 shares in its portfolio. Bryn Mawr Tru stated it has 14,870 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Gradient Investments Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.49% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 57,203 shares. Amer National Insur Tx accumulated 26,255 shares. 33 are owned by Next Fincl Inc. Wendell David Associate holds 0.47% or 18,157 shares in its portfolio. American Int Gp stated it has 87,511 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Long Road Counsel Ltd Com owns 1.4% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 12,585 shares. Talara Mgmt Lc holds 6.86% or 84,975 shares in its portfolio. 14,206 are held by Westpac Bk. Franklin Res holds 0.36% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 4.35 million shares. Cypress Capital Grp holds 13,378 shares.

Analysts await Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) to report earnings on January, 25. They expect $1.87 earnings per share, up 4.47% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.79 per share. APD’s profit will be $410.54M for 20.65 P/E if the $1.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.00 actual earnings per share reported by Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.50% negative EPS growth.

Among 22 analysts covering Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD), 18 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 82% are positive. Air Products & Chemicals had 70 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, October 8 the stock rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Buy”. The stock of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has “Positive” rating given on Thursday, September 14 by Susquehanna. Jefferies maintained the shares of APD in report on Thursday, July 13 with “Hold” rating. Vertical Research upgraded it to “Hold” rating and $14600 target in Monday, August 7 report. Citigroup maintained Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) on Friday, July 15 with “Neutral” rating. The company was maintained on Wednesday, October 7 by Susquehanna. The rating was upgraded by JP Morgan on Friday, August 12 to “Overweight”. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Friday, July 27 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, December 21 by Monness Crespi & Hardt. The rating was maintained by SunTrust with “Buy” on Thursday, October 26.