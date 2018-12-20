Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc decreased Cdw Corp (CDW) stake by 2.17% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc sold 92,721 shares as Cdw Corp (CDW)’s stock rose 2.41%. The Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc holds 4.17 million shares with $370.95 million value, down from 4.26 million last quarter. Cdw Corp now has $12.38 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.04% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $82.53. About 131,055 shares traded. CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) has risen 31.30% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.30% the S&P500. Some Historical CDW News: 02/05/2018 – CDW EXPECTS TO EXCEED ANNUAL IT MARKET GROWTH TARGET; 31/05/2018 – CDW HOLDING LTD CDWH.Sl – YOSHIKAWA MAKOTO APPOINTED CHAIRMAN

Cadence Capital Management Llc increased Whirlpool Corp (WHR) stake by 51.82% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Cadence Capital Management Llc acquired 8,335 shares as Whirlpool Corp (WHR)’s stock declined 7.76%. The Cadence Capital Management Llc holds 24,418 shares with $2.90M value, up from 16,083 last quarter. Whirlpool Corp now has $7.16 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.95% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $112.26. About 97,271 shares traded. Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) has declined 31.59% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.59% the S&P500. Some Historical WHR News: 23/05/2018 – Whirlpool Joins Bertelsmann in Delaying Bond Amid Choppy Markets; 24/05/2018 – Whirlpool Corporation Announces Preliminary Results of Modified Dutch Auction Tender Offer; 30/05/2018 – Whirlpool Corporation Announces Final Results Of Modified Dutch Auction Tender Offer; 24/04/2018 – Whirlpool Corporation Announces Sale Of Embraco Compressor Business And A Modified Dutch Auction Tender Offer; 26/04/2018 – Whirlpool: Tender Offer Scheduled to Expire on May 23; 22/04/2018 – DJ Whirlpool Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WHR); 06/03/2018 – Refreshed Appliance Shopping Experience Coming to Robinson Sears Hometown Store; 08/05/2018 – Whirlpool Corp Enhances Voice Capabilities With Google Home in Connected Appliances; 08/05/2018 – WHIRLPOOL TO INCLUDE GOOGLE ASSISTANT IN SOME APPLIANCES; 22/05/2018 – Whirlpool Corp Hires Banks to Arrange Global Investor Call Later on Tuesday

Cadence Capital Management Llc decreased Ladenburg Thalman Fin Svcs I (NYSEMKT:LTS) stake by 151,356 shares to 498,686 valued at $1.35M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) stake by 4,349 shares and now owns 88,240 shares. Netapp Inc (NASDAQ:NTAP) was reduced too.

Among 7 analysts covering Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 29% are positive. Whirlpool had 8 analyst reports since July 10, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, October 18 report. Credit Suisse downgraded Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) on Wednesday, November 28 to “Neutral” rating. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Tuesday, July 24. RBC Capital Markets downgraded Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) on Wednesday, July 25 to “Sector Perform” rating. Longbow downgraded the shares of WHR in report on Tuesday, July 24 to “Neutral” rating. JP Morgan downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Tuesday, October 9 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.15, from 0.72 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 57 investors sold WHR shares while 173 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 55.77 million shares or 2.32% less from 57.10 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Macquarie Gru has 71,815 shares. Primecap Communication Ca invested in 7.65M shares. Alpine Woods Cap Invsts Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.14% invested in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) for 5,600 shares. Chevy Chase Inc has 53,150 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Css Limited Com Il reported 8,730 shares stake. Lsv Asset has 0.39% invested in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) for 2.19 million shares. High Pointe Capital Management Limited Liability Corp accumulated 7,130 shares. Lau Associates Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.43% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Schneider Mngmt Corporation holds 5,000 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Spinnaker holds 3,495 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. The Pennsylvania-based Smithfield Tru Co has invested 0.01% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Huntington Bank & Trust has invested 0.01% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Barclays Public Limited holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) for 336,957 shares. Invesco has invested 0.02% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reported 201,004 shares.

More notable recent Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Whirlpool (WHR) Chairman Jeff M. Fettig to Retire; CEO Marc Bitzer to Succeed – StreetInsider.com” on December 17, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Whirlpool, GrafTech International, Thermon Group, White Mountains Insurance Group, Air Industries Group, and Heat Biologics â€” What Drives Growth in Today’s Competitive Landscape – GlobeNewswire” published on November 23, 2018, Investorplace.com published: “15 Winning Stocks to Buy in 2019 (That Were Losers in 2018) – Investorplace.com” on December 14, 2018. More interesting news about Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For November 28, 2018 – Benzinga” published on November 28, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “A Bit Oversold On Whirlpool – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 24, 2018.

Since July 26, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $198,817 activity. The insider Dietz Diane M. bought 1,600 shares worth $198,817.

Since July 10, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 24 insider sales for $22.34 million activity. $333,000 worth of CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) was sold by ROTHER CHRISTINA V. on Wednesday, October 10. 6,138 shares were sold by TROKA MATTHEW A., worth $522,282. $1.32 million worth of CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) was sold by CORLEY CHRISTINA M on Wednesday, September 12. 10,000 shares were sold by ECKROTE DOUGLAS E, worth $876,910 on Monday, November 5. $531,296 worth of CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) was sold by LEAHY CHRISTINE A. On Thursday, August 16 the insider Richards Thomas E sold $1.48 million. $216,074 worth of CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) was sold by KULEVICH FREDERICK J..

Analysts await CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) to report earnings on February, 6. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, up 17.35% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.98 per share. CDW’s profit will be $172.48M for 17.94 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual earnings per share reported by CDW Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.01% negative EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering CDW (NASDAQ:CDW), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. CDW had 2 analyst reports since July 18, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) rating on Friday, August 3. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $89 target. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Wednesday, July 18 by Raymond James.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc increased Diplomat Pharmacy (NYSE:DPLO) stake by 55,637 shares to 154,294 valued at $2.99M in 2018Q3. It also upped Old Dominion Fght (NASDAQ:ODFL) stake by 427,391 shares and now owns 3.68M shares. Northern Tr Corp (NASDAQ:NTRS) was raised too.

Investors sentiment is 1.01 in Q3 2018. Its the same as in 2018Q2. It is flat, as 21 investors sold CDW shares while 159 reduced holdings. only 69 funds opened positions while 113 raised stakes. 130.75 million shares or 1.36% less from 132.55 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Macquarie Gru Limited reported 5,100 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Brant Point Investment Management Limited Com accumulated 68,509 shares. Cwm Limited Company has 69 shares. Parametrica owns 3,212 shares. Fjarde Ap reported 51,693 shares stake. Thompson Davis accumulated 100 shares. Kemnay Advisory Svcs accumulated 0.4% or 14,640 shares. Smithfield Trust stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). D E Shaw & holds 0.03% of its portfolio in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) for 319,814 shares. New York-based Fenimore Asset Mngmt has invested 5.81% in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Price T Rowe Assoc Md owns 313,406 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Bluemountain Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 87,132 shares. Origin Asset Management Llp reported 283,411 shares. Synovus has 0% invested in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) for 1,470 shares. Voya Mgmt Limited Company owns 127,822 shares.