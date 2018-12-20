PURPLEBRICKS GROUP PLC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:PRPPF) had an increase of 18.82% in short interest. PRPPF’s SI was 920,000 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its up 18.82% from 774,300 shares previously. With 1,000 avg volume, 920 days are for PURPLEBRICKS GROUP PLC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:PRPPF)’s short sellers to cover PRPPF’s short positions. It closed at $1.8186 lastly. It is down 0.00% since December 20, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Cadian Capital Management Lp increased Yandex N V (YNDX) stake by 76.06% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Cadian Capital Management Lp acquired 1.75 million shares as Yandex N V (YNDX)’s stock declined 7.95%. The Cadian Capital Management Lp holds 4.05 million shares with $133.12M value, up from 2.30 million last quarter. Yandex N V now has $8.79B valuation. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $27.09. About 1.69M shares traded. Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) has declined 15.48% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.48% the S&P500. Some Historical YNDX News: 09/03/2018 – YANDEX YNDX.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $47 FROM $40; 04/04/2018 – YNDX, MA, FB: #NewsSatellite Russians will be able to transfer money via instant messengers; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Yandex; 25/04/2018 – Yandex 1Q Adjusted EBITDA $134.5M; 24/05/2018 – PROTEK PAO PRTK.MM AND YANDEX.MARKET SIGN AGREEMENT TO DEVELOP CATEGORY HEALTH ON NEW MARKETPLACE OF SBERBANK AND YANDEX; 27/04/2018 – SBERBANK, YANDEX COMPLETED DEAL FOR YANDEX.MARKET JV; 22/05/2018 – Boundless Introduces New Lightweight, Portable, Offline Basemap Server; 25/04/2018 – Yandex 1Q Net $32.3M; 27/04/2018 – SBERBANK, YANDEX HEADLINES PUBLISHED IN ERROR; 29/05/2018 – Russian search giant Yandex has launched its own home assistant smart speaker as it looks to take on the likes of the Amazon Echo and Google Home

Purplebricks Group plc engages in estate agency business in the United Kingdom and Australia. The company has market cap of $556.68 million. It provides services relating to the sale of properties. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as New Broom Limited and changed its name to Purplebricks Group plc in December 2015.

Cadian Capital Management Lp decreased Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI) stake by 699,607 shares to 1.21M valued at $262.37M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) stake by 70,000 shares and now owns 380,000 shares. American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) was reduced too.

