Focused Investors Llc decreased its stake in Anthem Inc. (ANTM) by 0.41% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Focused Investors Llc analyzed 2,900 shares as the company's stock rose 5.36% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 702,200 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $192.44M, down from 705,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Focused Investors Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $65.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.34% or $6.04 during the last trading session, reaching $251.57. About 2.36M shares traded or 111.22% up from the average. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 23.71% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.71% the S&P500.

Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Cadiz Inc. (CDZI) by 8.73% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought 35,000 shares as the company's stock declined 13.07% with the market. The hedge fund held 436,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.86M, up from 401,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership who had been investing in Cadiz Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $216.13 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $8.81. About 122,379 shares traded or 25.40% up from the average. Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI) has declined 27.82% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.82% the S&P500.

Among 25 analysts covering Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM), 19 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 76% are positive.

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $2.21 EPS, up 71.32% or $0.92 from last year’s $1.29 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $571.60M for 28.46 P/E if the $2.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.81 actual EPS reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -41.99% negative EPS growth.