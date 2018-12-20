Incline Global Management Llc increased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 56.6% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Incline Global Management Llc bought 2.26 million shares as the company’s stock declined 26.60% with the market. The hedge fund held 6.26M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $64.21M, up from 4.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Incline Global Management Llc who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.67% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $6.38. About 22.23M shares traded or 18.95% up from the average. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has declined 42.39% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.39% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 05/04/2018 – Japan advances casino resort bill but more delays seen likely; 09/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT, VICI PROPERTIES REPORT LETTER OF INTENT; 10/05/2018 – CAESARS HOPEFUL JAPAN CASINO IMPLEMENTATION BILL PASSES THIS YR; 07/03/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – QTRLY NET INCOME WAS $2 BLN, DRIVEN BY TAX BENEFIT OF $2.03 BLN RELATING TO U.S. TAX REFORM; 16/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Announces Repricing of CEOC $1.5B Senior Secured Term Loan; 09/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT,VICI LOI FOR ASSET SALE, LEASE AMENDMENTS; 26/04/2018 – Scientific Games Installs World’s First Land-Based PRIZM GAMETABLE® At Caesars Entertainment Resorts In Atlantic City; 10/05/2018 – CAESARS PRESIDENT OF INTL DEVELOPMENT STEVEN TIGHT SAYS ON BTV; 09/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment To Sell Real Estate Assets To Vici Properties — MarketWatch; 15/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment and Meraas Plan to Open Two Caesars Hotels & Beach Club in Dubai

Tt International increased its stake in Sina Corp (SINA) by 50.8% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tt International bought 300,601 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.56% with the market. The institutional investor held 892,374 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $62.00 million, up from 591,773 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tt International who had been investing in Sina Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.29% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $54.17. About 764,315 shares traded. SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) has declined 34.60% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.60% the S&P500. Some Historical SINA News: 13/03/2018 – SHANGHAI GOVT SAYS TALKS WITH TESLA STILL GOING ON: SINA.COM; 18/05/2018 – LU QI TO REMAIN AS BAIDU VICE CHAIRMAN: SINA.COM; 22/03/2018 – Sina Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/04/2018 – `I Am Gay, Not a Pervert’: Furor Erupts in China as Sina Weibo Bans Gay Content; 09/05/2018 – SINA 1Q NET REV. $440.8M, EST. $433.8M; 23/03/2018 – CHINA FOREIGN MIN: COURTESY ON ONE SIDE ONLY LASTS SO LONG:SINA

Since November 13, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 sale for $172,937 activity. Another trade for 17,834 shares valued at $146,453 was sold by Roca Marco.

Incline Global Management Llc, which manages about $222.93M and $1.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Masco Corp (Call) (NYSE:MAS) by 290,000 shares to 962,500 shares, valued at $35.23M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (Call) by 833,842 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 242,500 shares, and cut its stake in Worldpay Inc.

Among 12 analysts covering Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR), 8 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Caesars Entertainment had 18 analyst reports since December 14, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Thursday, August 2. Oppenheimer maintained it with “Buy” rating and $1500 target in Tuesday, June 6 report. The stock has “Hold” rating by Nomura on Friday, October 6. SunTrust maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, February 5 report. Oppenheimer maintained the shares of CZR in report on Tuesday, June 19 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer on Wednesday, May 31. The firm has “Underweight” rating given on Monday, December 14 by Barclays Capital. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, October 24 by SunTrust. Nomura upgraded the shares of CZR in report on Wednesday, March 7 to “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.59 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.06, from 1.53 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 32 investors sold CZR shares while 55 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 752.94 million shares or 2.02% more from 738.02 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Two Sigma Limited Com holds 0% or 56,864 shares in its portfolio. Jefferies Group Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Wealthtrust owns 100 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Eagle Asset has 712,266 shares. 34.50 million are held by Soros Fund Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation. Comerica Comml Bank stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 7,556 shares. Virtu Fin Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). J Goldman & Limited Partnership invested in 0.07% or 100,100 shares. 525,246 were reported by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement. Kwmg Lc owns 0% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 442 shares. Van Eck Associate Corporation reported 0% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Walleye Trading accumulated 453,016 shares. State Street accumulated 6.88M shares. Davidson Kempner Cap Management Lp invested in 7.50M shares.

Tt International, which manages about $8.38 billion and $895.65M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Banco Macro Sa (NYSE:BMA) by 291,869 shares to 429,698 shares, valued at $17.78M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allegion Pub Ltd Co (NYSE:ALLE) by 31,853 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 87,701 shares, and cut its stake in Pampa Energia S A (NYSE:PAM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.15, from 1.17 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 37 investors sold SINA shares while 45 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 41.47 million shares or 4.55% less from 43.45 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Bridgewater Lp invested in 0.01% or 7,112 shares. Quantbot Technologies Limited Partnership reported 0.01% stake. California Employees Retirement owns 84,381 shares. Aperio Grp Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA). Schwab Charles Investment Mgmt invested in 0% or 67,640 shares. Architects stated it has 0% in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA). Jpmorgan Chase & Communications reported 53,239 shares. Advsrs Asset holds 8,415 shares. Bank Of Montreal Can reported 4,597 shares stake. Credit Suisse Ag owns 256,174 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. British Columbia Inv Management has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA). Natixis holds 63,141 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Parametric Associate Ltd Liability stated it has 174,936 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Boston Prtnrs reported 22,004 shares. Susquehanna Interest Group Llp has 0.07% invested in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA).

