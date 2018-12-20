Alpha Security Group Corp (HDS) investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2018 Q3. It’s down -0.06, from 1.16 in 2018Q2. The ratio has worsened, as 153 funds opened new and increased positions, while 139 decreased and sold holdings in Alpha Security Group Corp. The funds in our database now have: 169.25 million shares, down from 170.07 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of funds holding Alpha Security Group Corp in top ten positions decreased from 9 to 7 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 23 Reduced: 116 Increased: 104 New Position: 49.

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec decreased Oneok Inc (OKE) stake by 31.29% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec sold 25,572 shares as Oneok Inc (OKE)’s stock declined 8.36%. The Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 56,155 shares with $3.81M value, down from 81,727 last quarter. Oneok Inc now has $22.43B valuation. The stock decreased 2.45% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $54.52. About 3.59M shares traded or 48.14% up from the average. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has risen 12.88% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.88% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 15/03/2018 U.S. regulators ask power/gas utilities to look at rates after tax cut; 19/04/2018 – ONEOK BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 79.5C/SHR FROM 77C, EST. 79C; 01/05/2018 – Oneok 1Q Net $264.5M; 02/05/2018 – ONEOK DOES NOT EXPECT BAKKEN FLARING RULE CHANGE TO IMPACT CO; 03/04/2018 – ONEOK GAS LINES SAY ELECTRONIC DATA INTERCHANGE IS UNAVAILABLE; 19/04/2018 – ONEOK BOOSTS QTRLY DIV; 19/04/2018 – Oneok Raises Dividend to 79.5c Vs. 77c; 01/05/2018 – ONEOK INC SEES FY NET INCOME $955M TO $1.16B, EST. $1.02B; 03/04/2018 – OKE: NOTIFICATION TO CUSTOMERS MISINTERPRETED; 01/05/2018 – ONEOK INC SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $2.22B TO $2.42B, EST. $2.26B

The stock decreased 2.60% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $36.03. About 2.65 million shares traded or 33.13% up from the average. HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (HDS) has declined 1.99% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.99% the S&P500. Some Historical HDS News: 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC HDS.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.99 TO $3.21; 05/03/2018 HD Supply Completes Acquisition Of A.H. Harris; 19/04/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS- ON APRIL 18, BOARD ACCEPTED BETSY S. ATKINS’S RESIGNATION AND REDUCED SIZE OF BOARD FROM 9 TO 8 EFFECTIVE WITH HER RESIGNATION; 25/04/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: HD Supply Recalls Ceiling Fans Due to Impact Hazard (Recall Alert); 14/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC HDS.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $44; 25/04/2018 – CONSUM PROD SFTY: HD SUPPLY RECALLS CEILING FANS DUE TO IMPACT; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC HDS.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $5.76 BLN TO $5.91 BLN; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR RAISES HD SUPPLY TO ‘BB+’; OTLK STBL; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY 4Q ADJ EBITDA $152M, EST. $141.5M; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrds HD Supply Inc. To ‘BB+’; Otlk Stbl

More notable recent HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Tuesday 12/18 Insider Buying Report: HDS, PATK – Nasdaq” on December 18, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Is HD Supply (HDS) a Great Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on November 28, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for December 4, 2018 : BMO, DG, AZO, HDS, DCI, CONN, GMS, MOV, SECO, EMKR – Nasdaq” on December 03, 2018. More interesting news about HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “More on HD Supply’s FQ3 – Seeking Alpha” published on December 04, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Game Plan For The Week – Cramer’s Mad Money (11/30/18) – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 03, 2018.

HD Supply Holdings, Inc. operates as an industrial distributor in North America. The company has market cap of $6.42 billion. The companyÂ’s Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products. It has a 22.76 P/E ratio. The Company’s Waterworks segment provides pipes, fittings, valves, hydrants, and meters for use in the construction, maintenance, and repair of water and waste-water systems, as well as fire-protection systems; and smart meters, fusible piping solutions, and engineered treatment plant services and products.

Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc holds 14.01% of its portfolio in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. for 845,000 shares. Jana Partners Llc owns 6.02 million shares or 7.82% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Timucuan Asset Management Inc Fl has 5.07% invested in the company for 1.83 million shares. The New York-based Corsair Capital Management L.P. has invested 3.75% in the stock. Sasco Capital Inc Ct, a Connecticut-based fund reported 1.49 million shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.17, from 1.33 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 36 investors sold OKE shares while 217 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 289.04 million shares or 1.67% less from 293.95 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Mark Asset invested 0.13% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Hall Laurie J Trustee holds 1,650 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Harvest Fund Advsrs Limited Com invested in 3.70M shares. Horizon Investments Ltd Liability Corporation, North Carolina-based fund reported 24,400 shares. Signalpoint Asset Mgmt Ltd Company reported 3,154 shares stake. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc holds 3,976 shares. Alpine Global Mngmt Limited Liability Corp owns 3,344 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Tarbox Family Office invested 0% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Shell Asset Management Company has 28,096 shares. Three Peaks Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 60,216 shares. Hilltop owns 0.09% invested in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) for 6,514 shares. Financial Advisory holds 0.11% or 7,351 shares. British Columbia Mngmt Corp reported 0.09% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Moreover, Garrison Bradford And Assocs Inc has 0.3% invested in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Prudential Public Ltd Com has 155,206 shares.

More notable recent ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Better Buy: Kinder Morgan vs. ONEOK – The Motley Fool” on November 30, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Behind-the-Scenes Conversation: Should I Buy More of This Market-Crushing High-Yield Stock? – The Motley Fool” published on December 19, 2018, Fool.com published: “Is ONEOK a Buy? – The Motley Fool” on December 15, 2018. More interesting news about ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Ignore Seadrill Partners: Here Are 3 Better Stocks – The Motley Fool” published on November 26, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Get Paid While You Wait: 3 Top Dividend Stocks in the Midstream Sector – The Motley Fool” with publication date: November 21, 2018.

Analysts await ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) to report earnings on February, 25. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 44.23% or $0.23 from last year’s $0.52 per share. OKE’s profit will be $308.52M for 18.17 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.75 actual earnings per share reported by ONEOK, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec increased Aptiv Plc stake by 14,434 shares to 23,886 valued at $2.00M in 2018Q3. It also upped Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) stake by 14,600 shares and now owns 1.79M shares. Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) was raised too.