Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec increased Jd.Com Inc (JD) stake by 3.01% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec acquired 46,300 shares as Jd.Com Inc (JD)’s stock declined 22.69%. The Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 1.58M shares with $41.29 million value, up from 1.54 million last quarter. Jd.Com Inc now has $28.81B valuation. The stock decreased 1.29% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $19.91. About 17.85 million shares traded or 0.69% up from the average. JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has declined 46.21% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.21% the S&P500. Some Historical JD News: 29/03/2018 – Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com to list overseas apartments; 24/04/2018 – LESHI INTERNET SIGNS STRATEGIC PACT WITH JD.COM UNIT; 19/04/2018 – Tencent and; 09/05/2018 – JD.com and iQlYl Joint Membership Program Attracts a Combined One Million Users in the First Week; 16/04/2018 – JD.com takes $85mn stake in Allianz China unit; 19/04/2018 – Alibaba to invest $320 mln in Thailand, as rivals boost presence; 16/04/2018 – ALLIANZ CHINA GENERAL INSURANCE SAYS JD.COM’S UNIT TO INVEST 536.6 MLN YUAN FOR 33.33 PCT STAKE IN THE COMPANY; 17/04/2018 – Robots will replace humans in retail, says China’s JD.com; 09/05/2018 – FACTBOX-Walmart notches biggest foreign investment with $16 bln Flipkart deal; 24/04/2018 – JOHNSON CONTROLS, JD.COM IN AUTO BATTERY REPLACEMENT MKT PACT

Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA) had an increase of 9.3% in short interest. PTLA’s SI was 16.89M shares in December as released by FINRA. Its up 9.3% from 15.45 million shares previously. With 2.06M avg volume, 8 days are for Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA)’s short sellers to cover PTLA’s short positions. The SI to Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc’s float is 30.71%. The stock decreased 3.43% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $16.33. About 2.39M shares traded or 61.78% up from the average. Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) has declined 60.37% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.37% the S&P500. Some Historical PTLA News: 18/04/2018 – USGS: M 1.3 – 4km SSE of Portola Valley, CA; 12/03/2018 – PTLA: ANDEXXA SHOWED EXCELLENT/GOOD HEMOSTASIS IN 83% PATIENTS; 24/05/2018 – Portola Pharmaceuticals Receives $100M Milestone Payment From HealthCare Royalty Partners for FDA Approval of Andexxa; 24/05/2018 – AGC Biologics Cleared for Commercial Manufacture of Portola’s FDA-Approved Andexxa®; 03/05/2018 – PORTOLA PHARMACEUTICALS INC PTLA.O SAYS STUDY IS SCHEDULED TO BE INITIATED IN 2019 AND BE REPORTED IN 2023; 12/03/2018 – PORTOLA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – EXCELLENT OR GOOD HEMOSTASIS ACHIEVED IN 83 PERCENT OF PATIENTS IN ANNEXA-4; 12/03/2018 – PORTOLA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – THE INTERIM RESULTS INCLUDED SAFETY DATA FROM 227 OF 228 ENROLLED PATIENTS; 24/05/2018 – Portola Pharmaceuticals Receives $100 Million Milestone Payment from HealthCare Royalty Partners for FDA Approval of Andexxa®; 15/05/2018 – Brandywine Global Investment Mgmt Buys 1.2% Position in Portola; 23/03/2018 – EMA CHMP shows more teeth than FDA again this month $PTLA betrixaban — data were not considered reliable

Among 3 analysts covering Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Portola Pharmaceuticals had 6 analyst reports since August 10, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Friday, August 10. Credit Suisse downgraded the shares of PTLA in report on Friday, August 10 to “Underperform” rating. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of PTLA in report on Thursday, November 8 with “Neutral” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) on Thursday, October 11 with “Equal-Weight” rating. As per Monday, August 27, the company rating was upgraded by Credit Suisse. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $34 target in Monday, August 13 report.

Since August 21, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $10.08 million activity. On Tuesday, August 21 BIRD JEFFREY W bought $10.08M worth of Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) or 390,000 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.32, from 1.53 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 22 investors sold Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares while 48 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 65.93 million shares or 8.84% more from 60.58 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Pura Vida Ltd Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA). 9,748 are held by Royal National Bank Of Canada. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% or 11,029 shares. Moreover, Goldman Sachs Grp has 0% invested in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA). Raymond James & Assoc invested in 53,317 shares or 0% of the stock. Daiwa Secs Gru Inc accumulated 361 shares or 0% of the stock. Rhenman Prns Asset has 0.65% invested in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) for 242,302 shares. Cadian Mgmt Limited Partnership stated it has 5.02% of its portfolio in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA). Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 250 shares or 0% of the stock. Architects has invested 0% in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA). Macquarie Gru Ltd stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA). Stifel Corp holds 0% or 7,638 shares. Rock Springs Cap Lp stated it has 0.31% of its portfolio in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA). Thompson Davis And reported 0.1% stake. Ameritas Ptnrs stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA).

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients in the areas of thrombosis, other hematologic disorders, and inflammation. The company has market cap of $1.09 billion. The firm is developing Betrixaban, an oral once-daily inhibitor of Factor Xa that is in Phase III clinical stage for extended duration VTE prophylaxis in acute medically ill patients for 35 days of in-hospital and post-discharge use; Andexanet alfa, a recombinant protein, which is in Phase III and IV stages for reverse anticoagulant activity in patients treated with fXa inhibitor; and Cerdulatinib, an orally available dual kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical stage for hematologic, blood, cancers, and inflammatory disorders. It currently has negative earnings. It also develops Syk-selective inhibitors in pre-clinical stage for allergic conjunctivitis.

Among 7 analysts covering JD.com (NASDAQ:JD), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. JD.com had 10 analyst reports since August 17, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, November 20 by Macquarie Research. The company was maintained on Friday, August 17 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, December 13 by Mizuho. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Nomura given on Tuesday, November 20. As per Friday, August 17, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm has “Sector Weight” rating given on Monday, October 29 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, August 17 by Nomura. UBS maintained JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) rating on Friday, October 12. UBS has “Buy” rating and $28 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, August 17 by UBS. The rating was maintained by M Partners with “Buy” on Friday, December 7.