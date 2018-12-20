Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc increased its stake in Magna Intl Inc (MGA) by 0.12% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc bought 6,595 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.56% with the market. The institutional investor held 5.41M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $284.17M, up from 5.41M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc who had been investing in Magna Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $45.42. About 1.23 million shares traded. Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) has declined 20.05% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MGA News: 02/04/2018 – MAGNA FORMS JV IN CHINA TO SUPPORT COMPOSITE LIFTGATE MARKET; 26/04/2018 – MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC – JOINT VENTURE AND PRODUCTION FACILITY WOULD ALLOW BOTH MAGNA AND BHAP TO FURTHER EXPAND PRESENCE IN CHINA; 26/04/2018 – Magna Wins LiDAR Business With BMW Group; 10/05/2018 – Red Tape in New Nafta Could Drive Automakers Away, Magna Warns; 29/03/2018 – Magna Provides Engineering Expertise to New Automaker VinFast; 09/04/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian All Cap Balanced Exits Magna International; 14/03/2018 – Auto parts maker Magna invests $200 million in Lyft; 14/03/2018 – Lyft, Magna in Deal to Develop Hardware, Software for Self-Driving Cars; 29/03/2018 – Magna Establishes Automatic Share Purchase Plan; 14/03/2018 – Magna, Lyft Co-developed Self-Driving Systems Can Be Deployed on Lyft Network as Well as for Entire Automotive Industry

Caledonia Investments Plc decreased its stake in Flowserve Corp (FLS) by 84.83% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caledonia Investments Plc sold 694,831 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.27% with the market. The institutional investor held 124,232 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.79 million, down from 819,063 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caledonia Investments Plc who had been investing in Flowserve Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.97% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $38.29. About 1.38M shares traded or 23.79% up from the average. Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) has risen 4.50% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.50% the S&P500. Some Historical FLS News: 10/05/2018 – Flowserve 1Q EPS 12c; 10/05/2018 – FLOWSERVE 1Q ADJ EPS 27C, EST. 27C; 10/04/2018 – Flowserve Announces the Appointment of Elizabeth Burger as Chief Human Resources Officer; 16/04/2018 – 2018 Mechanical Seals Procurement Global Market Report – Key Players are Flowserve, Trelleborg, Sulzer, Timken, and John Crane – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 10/05/2018 – Flowserve Sees 2018 Revenue Growth 3% to 6%; 21/04/2018 – DJ Flowserve Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FLS); 05/03/2018 Flowserve Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – FLOWSERVE CORP – REAFFIRMED ITS 2018 GUIDANCE, INCLUDING ITS REPORTED AND ADJUSTED EPS TARGET RANGE OF $0.95 TO $1.15 AND $1.50 TO $1.70, RESPECTIVELY; 05/04/2018 – Azima & Flowserve harness AI technology for machine maintenance; 26/03/2018 – Flowserve Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.01, from 0.89 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 21 investors sold FLS shares while 127 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 129.90 million shares or 6.15% less from 138.41 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Zeke Cap Ltd Company owns 32,682 shares. Merian (Uk) Limited has 15,500 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Gateway Advisers Limited Liability invested in 8,118 shares. Heartland Advsr invested in 0.79% or 216,664 shares. Arizona State Retirement stated it has 0.02% in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage, New York-based fund reported 72,432 shares. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas reported 15,403 shares stake. Ny State Teachers Retirement stated it has 0.03% in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS). Amundi Pioneer Asset owns 128,592 shares. Bluecrest Cap Mgmt Limited accumulated 0.01% or 4,046 shares. 23,038 were accumulated by Comml Bank Of Nova Scotia. Smithfield invested in 1,800 shares. Everence Capital Mgmt Incorporated, a Indiana-based fund reported 6,920 shares. 6,166 were reported by Etrade Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Co. Bb&T Secs Limited Co owns 0.01% invested in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) for 22,528 shares.

Analysts await Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) to report earnings on February, 21. They expect $0.57 EPS, up 14.00% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.5 per share. FLS’s profit will be $74.60 million for 16.79 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.49 actual EPS reported by Flowserve Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.33% EPS growth.

More important recent Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) news were published by: Gurufocus.com which released: “Mario Gabelli’s Gabelli Asset Fund 3rd Quarter Shareholder Commentary – GuruFocus.com” on December 12, 2018, also Businesswire.com published article titled: “Flowserve Announces 2018 Analyst Day – Business Wire”, Seekingalpha.com published: “Flowserve hosts analyst day, reiterates guidance – Seeking Alpha” on December 13, 2018. More interesting news about Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) was released by: Gurufocus.com and their article: “Charles de Vaulx’s IVA Worldwide Fund Takes Stake in Arcos Dorados in 1st Quarter – GuruFocus.com” with publication date: November 28, 2018.

Among 28 analysts covering Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS), 7 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 17 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Flowserve Corporation had 97 analyst reports since July 28, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Sell” rating by Vertical Research on Thursday, October 18. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, August 14 by Jefferies. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Buy” rating and $51 target in Monday, February 22 report. RBC Capital Markets upgraded Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) on Monday, February 19 to “Hold” rating. The stock of Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) has “Market Perform” rating given on Friday, November 3 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, December 13 by Robert W. Baird. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Friday, September 15 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Friday, November 3 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Underweight” rating given on Tuesday, December 18 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, July 27 by Oppenheimer.

Among 16 analysts covering Magna International (NYSE:MGA), 10 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Magna International had 65 analyst reports since August 6, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, January 17 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy”. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, September 14 by BMO Capital Markets. Macquarie Research downgraded the shares of MGA in report on Wednesday, November 9 to “Neutral” rating. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, March 14 by Susquehanna. As per Friday, January 19, the company rating was downgraded by TD Securities. The company was downgraded on Monday, October 16 by Goldman Sachs. The stock has “Hold” rating by Zacks on Thursday, August 6. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Monday, January 25. On Thursday, June 22 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Hold”. The company was maintained on Wednesday, January 10 by RBC Capital Markets.

More notable recent Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “How Far Could Magna International Fall? – Seeking Alpha” on April 16, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Magna Brings Innovative Vehicle Access Technologies to China With New Mechatronics Engineering Center – GlobeNewswire” published on December 05, 2018, Fool.ca published: “3 Dividend Stocks I’d Buy Right Now – The Motley Fool Canada” on December 19, 2018. More interesting news about Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Magna International: I Am Buying The Dip – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Magna International: Full Speed Ahead – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 13, 2018.