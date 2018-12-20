Cambridge Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 13.21% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Advisors Inc sold 3,105 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,401 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.61M, down from 23,506 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $740.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.99% or $4.8 during the last trading session, reaching $156.09. About 38.13 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 17/05/2018 – BACKSTORY-Calculating the gender gap in the technology sector; 29/03/2018 – Jim Cramer says the comments from Apple CEO Tim Cook about Facebook’s data leak scandal are “unbelievable.”; 05/03/2018 – Apple’s Tax Billions Said Guarded by Bank of New York (Correct); 20/04/2018 – Apple may replace the iPhone X, but if so, it’s likely because a new flagship model is coming not because consumers aren’t interested in the current phone; 10/05/2018 – Apple, Goldman Could Launch New Card Next Year; 20/05/2018 – Google takes on Apple and Spotify with new music service; 07/05/2018 – “The top tech companies do have a very strong profit position right now but Apple has the most of all,” Gates says; 05/03/2018 – MacDailyNews: Apple’s Irish tax billions said guarded by Bank of New York; 24/03/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook called for “calm heads” and more open trade amid rising fears of a trade war between the United States and China; 30/04/2018 – Recode Daily: The T-Mobile-Sprint merger would shrink the U.S. wireless market to just three national players Plus, Apple and Tesla report earnings this week, rental scooters are terrorizing San Francisco, and ’70s environmental recordings move from vinyl to an app

Overlook Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Netease (NTES) by 13.52% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Overlook Holdings Ltd bought 102,316 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.71% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 858,938 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $195.97M, up from 756,622 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Overlook Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Netease for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $233.08. About 545,341 shares traded. NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) has declined 26.07% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.07% the S&P500. Some Historical NTES News: 22/05/2018 – Franklin Dynatech Adds DocuSign Inc., Exits Netease; 11/05/2018 – Origin Asset Adds BlackRock, Exits Skyworks, Cuts Netease: 13F; 26/03/2018 – China’s NetEase aims to make online retail as large as games; 04/05/2018 – NetEase Cloud Music and Big Hit Entertainment team up to launch BTS’ song catalog; 11/05/2018 – HSBC Adds Santander Brasil, Exits Sensata, Cuts Netease: 13F; 16/05/2018 – Netease 1Q Net $119.9M; 14/05/2018 – Comgest Exits Criteo, Cuts Netease, Buys More Cognizant: 13F; 07/03/2018 Strategic Cooperation Between NetEase Cloud Music and HIM International Music Inc; 17/05/2018 – ADRs End Mostly Lower; NetEase Trades Actively; 16/03/2018 – Merlin Network agrees non-exclusive music licensing with NetEase, Alibaba and Tencent

Among 20 analysts covering NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES), 14 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 70% are positive. NetEase had 57 analyst reports since August 12, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Monday, September 21 with “Outperform”. As per Tuesday, August 25, the company rating was downgraded by Zacks. The stock of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 16 by Jefferies. On Friday, August 10 the stock rating was maintained by Nomura with “Buy”. The stock of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) earned “Neutral” rating by Nomura on Friday, January 22. The rating was upgraded by Daiwa Securities to “Buy” on Thursday, May 17. The stock has “Buy” rating by Nomura on Friday, November 16. The firm earned “Underperform” rating on Wednesday, January 11 by Bernstein. The stock of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, November 17 by Nomura. The stock has “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Tuesday, October 3.

Among 58 analysts covering Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), 34 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 23 Hold. Therefore 59% are positive. Apple Inc. had 459 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, December 19 by Nomura. RBC Capital Markets maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) on Friday, April 20 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Pacific Crest given on Wednesday, October 28. As per Wednesday, December 16, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Buy” on Wednesday, October 28. Robert W. Baird maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 5 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray given on Friday, May 26. Global Equities Research maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) on Tuesday, August 25 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, August 26 by Rosenblatt. Robert W. Baird maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) on Wednesday, May 2 with “Buy” rating.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $4.74 earnings per share, up 21.85% or $0.85 from last year’s $3.89 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $22.49 billion for 8.23 P/E if the $4.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.91 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 62.89% EPS growth.

Since July 9, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $3.62 million activity. WILLIAMS JEFFREY E also sold $2.98 million worth of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) on Monday, July 9.