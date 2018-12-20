National Retail Properties Inc (NNN) investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q3 2018. It’s up 0.08, from 1.35 in 2018Q2. The ratio has improved, as 159 institutional investors increased or started new equity positions, while 111 cut down and sold holdings in National Retail Properties Inc. The institutional investors in our database reported: 140.69 million shares, up from 140.00 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of institutional investors holding National Retail Properties Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 25 Reduced: 86 Increased: 111 New Position: 48.

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased Genuine Parts Co Com (GPC) stake by 99.85% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board sold 26,600 shares as Genuine Parts Co Com (GPC)’s stock declined 2.44%. The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 39 shares with $4,000 value, down from 26,639 last quarter. Genuine Parts Co Com now has $13.78B valuation. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $93.89. About 435,193 shares traded. Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) has risen 5.88% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GPC News: 23/04/2018 – Genuine Parts Company Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – UPON CLOSE OF DEAL, COMBINED COMPANY, WHICH WILL BE CALLED ESSENDANT, WILL BE LED BY ESSENDANT PRESIDENT AND CEO RIC PHILLIPS; 19/04/2018 – Genuine Parts Maintains 2018 Rev and Earnings Outlook; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – S.P. RICHARDS PRESIDENT AND CEO RICK TOPPIN WILL BE APPOINTED CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF COMBINED COMPANY; 16/05/2018 – GENUINE PARTS CO. COMMENTS ON MERGER PACT W/ ESSENDANT; 16/05/2018 – Staples: Essendant Said It Wasn’t Able to Hold Talks With Staples Due to Deal With Genuine Parts; 19/04/2018 – Genuine Parts 1Q Adj EPS $1.27; 12/04/2018 – Genuine Parts to Spin Off S.P. Richards, Which Will Then Merge With Essendant; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – DEAL CREATES A CO WITH PRO FORMA 2017 NET SALES OF ABOUT $7 BLN, $300 MLN IN ADJUSTED EBITDA, 4.2% ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGINS; 19/04/2018 – Genuine Parts 1Q EPS $1.20

National Retail Properties, Inc. is a publicly owned equity real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $7.91 billion. The firm acquires, owns, manages, and develops retail properties in the United States. It has a 26.15 P/E ratio. It provides complete turn-key and built-to-suit development services including market analysis, site selection and acquisition, entitlements, permitting, and construction management.

Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc holds 2.1% of its portfolio in National Retail Properties, Inc. for 119,520 shares. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc owns 2.12 million shares or 2.06% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. has 1.53% invested in the company for 4.09 million shares. The Massachusetts-based Aew Capital Management L P has invested 1.35% in the stock. Eii Capital Management Inc., a New York-based fund reported 37,830 shares.

More notable recent National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Add STORE Capital To Your Shopping List – Seeking Alpha” on December 13, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Sleeping Well At National Retail Properties – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “National Retail Properties declares $0.50 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on October 15, 2018. More interesting news about National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “National Retail Properties: Slow And Steady Wins The Race – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Don’t Fear The REIT, Sir – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 02, 2018.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 selling transactions for $3.16 million activity.

Analysts await National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) to report earnings on February, 12. They expect $0.62 EPS, down 1.59% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.63 per share. NNN’s profit will be $98.67M for 20.04 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual EPS reported by National Retail Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.46% negative EPS growth.

The stock increased 0.36% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $49.69. About 514,677 shares traded. National Retail Properties, Inc. (NNN) has risen 21.95% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.95% the S&P500. Some Historical NNN News: 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties 1Q Rev $152.8M; 16/04/2018 Common Dividend Declared by National Retail Properties, Inc; 17/04/2018 – National Retail Properties President & CEO Jay Whitehurst interviewed by Advisor Access; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties Sees 2018 Core FFO/Share $2.62 to $2.66; 01/05/2018 – NATIONAL RETAIL 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 67C, EST. 65C; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties 1Q FFO 67c/Shr; 15/05/2018 – NATIONAL RETAIL PROPERTIES, DECLARES DIVIDENDS FOR 5.70% SERIES; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.51-Adj EPS $1.55; 01/05/2018 – Record First Quarter 2018 Operating Results And Increased 2018 Guidance Announced By National Retail Properties, Inc; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties Sees 2018 Adj FFO/Share $2.66 to $2.70

More notable recent Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Dividend Stocks That Should Pay You for the Rest of Your Life – The Motley Fool” on November 27, 2018, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Automotive Minute: NAPA Auto Parts partners with startup PartsTech – Atlanta Business Chronicle” published on December 13, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Dividend Champion Spotlight: Genuine Parts Company – Seeking Alpha” on August 31, 2018. More interesting news about Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Genuine Parts – The Company Too Many Investors Choose To Ignore – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Genuine Parts updates on Essendant deal – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 10, 2018.

Among 2 analysts covering Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Genuine Parts had 2 analyst reports since July 20, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Underperform” rating on Tuesday, October 30 by Bank of America. Wedbush maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $100 target in Friday, July 20 report.

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased Pdc Energy Inc Com (NASDAQ:PDCE) stake by 51,000 shares to 133,600 valued at $6.54M in 2018Q3. It also upped Xerox Corp Com New stake by 36,906 shares and now owns 258,985 shares. Cbre Group Inc Cl A (NYSE:CBG) was raised too.

Since July 26, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 insider sale for $260 activity. $50,145 worth of Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) was sold by Neill James R on Thursday, July 26. HOLDER JOHN R had bought 500 shares worth $50,405 on Monday, November 26.

Analysts await Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) to report earnings on February, 19. They expect $1.32 EPS, up 17.86% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.12 per share. GPC’s profit will be $193.72M for 17.78 P/E if the $1.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual EPS reported by Genuine Parts Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.81% negative EPS growth.