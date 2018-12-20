Office Depot Inc (ODP) investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in 2018 Q3. It’s up 0.49, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. The ratio increased, as 114 investment managers increased or started new positions, while 72 cut down and sold their positions in Office Depot Inc. The investment managers in our database now hold: 482.96 million shares, down from 493.58 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of investment managers holding Office Depot Inc in top ten positions decreased from 2 to 1 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 19 Reduced: 53 Increased: 72 New Position: 42.

Office Depot, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, supplies office services and products in North America. The company has market cap of $1.34 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, North American Retail and North American Business Solutions. It has a 21.79 P/E ratio. It offers office supplies, technology products and solutions, business machines and related supplies, facilities products, and office furniture, as well as copy and print services.

Analysts await Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) to report earnings on February, 27. They expect $0.08 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.08 per share. ODP’s profit will be $43.77 million for 7.63 P/E if the $0.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual earnings per share reported by Office Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -38.46% negative EPS growth.

Aristotle Fund L.P. holds 42.23% of its portfolio in Office Depot, Inc. for 6.96 million shares. Towle & Co owns 12.34 million shares or 3.61% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Fairpointe Capital Llc has 2.33% invested in the company for 28.19 million shares. The New York-based Adirondack Research & Management Inc. has invested 1.82% in the stock. Amg Funds Llc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 345,857 shares.

The stock decreased 4.31% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $2.44. About 2.88M shares traded. Office Depot, Inc. (ODP) has declined 12.69% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.69% the S&P500. Some Historical ODP News: 09/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT BOOSTS YR FORECAST; 19/03/2018 – Office Depot, Inc. Appoints Scott Kriss Senior Vice Pres and Chief Acctg Officer; 09/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT INC – SEES 2018 SALES ABOUT $10.8 BLN; 21/03/2018 – CFO Moves: Office Depot, Maersk, Outfront Media, Simon Property Group; 16/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT INC ODP.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.31, REV VIEW $10.88 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – Office Depot 1Q EPS 7c; 16/05/2018 – Office Depot Sees 2019-2020 Total Sales Growing at 0% to 2% Compound Annual Growth Rate; 09/04/2018 – Time Warner/AT&T: Shapiro expected to testify Wednesday; 11/04/2018 – CompuCom Recertifies as Microsoft Gold Partner and Cloud Solution Provider; 18/04/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT REPORTS CHANNEL PARTNER PACT WITH MICROCORP

