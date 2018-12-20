Pinnacle West Capital Corp (PNW) investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q3 2018. It’s up 0.22, from 0.94 in 2018Q2. The ratio is more positive, as 182 investment managers opened new or increased equity positions, while 157 decreased and sold their stakes in Pinnacle West Capital Corp. The investment managers in our database now hold: 89.43 million shares, up from 89.27 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of investment managers holding Pinnacle West Capital Corp in top ten equity positions decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 33 Reduced: 124 Increased: 123 New Position: 59.

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company increased Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) stake by 10.23% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company acquired 2,052 shares as Honeywell Intl Inc (HON)’s stock declined 11.81%. The Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company holds 22,102 shares with $3.68M value, up from 20,050 last quarter. Honeywell Intl Inc now has $98.32 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $132.81. About 599,429 shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has declined 6.00% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 10/04/2018 – WR GRACE DECLINES COMMENT ON HONEYWELL SPECULATION; 16/04/2018 – Bombardier’s Singapore Service Centre Completes its First Ka-band High-speed Internet Installation on In-service Global 6000 Aircraft; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl 1Q Adj EPS $1.95; 31/05/2018 – Honeywell Expands GoDirect Flight With New Connected Service Offerings For Pilots, Dispatchers; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SEES MINOR EFFECT FROM TARIFFS; 08/03/2018 – Comair Selects Honeywell Intl Inc. Cockpit Technologies for South Africa’s First Boeing 737 MAX Fleet; 07/04/2018 – Saudi Aramco studying chem plant addition at Port Arthur refinery; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 04/05/2018 – Honeywell Names Rabiller to Lead Transportation Spinoff; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS IT HAS PUT IN PLACE “AGGRESSIVE MITIGATION STRATEGIES” THAT LARGELY OFFSET ANY IMPACT TO CO – CONF CALL

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Honeywell: Excellent Entry Point – Seeking Alpha” on December 05, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Crash Protection For Honeywell – Seeking Alpha” published on November 30, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Honeywell shifts global HQ to Charlotte – Seeking Alpha” on December 01, 2018. More interesting news about Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for HON, ALGN and GSKY: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” published on December 19, 2018 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Mortgage company to invest $24M, create 1,000 jobs in Lancaster County – Charlotte Business Journal” with publication date: December 19, 2018.

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company decreased General Electric Co. (NYSE:GE) stake by 56,179 shares to 222,024 valued at $2.51M in 2018Q3. It also reduced United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) stake by 5,525 shares and now owns 101,775 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) was reduced too.

Among 7 analysts covering Honeywell International (NYSE:HON), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Honeywell International had 13 analyst reports since July 12, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, October 22, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Thursday, August 30. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Friday, August 24. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, December 17. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $158 target in Tuesday, October 30 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, July 12 by Deutsche Bank. The stock of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, July 23 by Citigroup. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, October 30 by Citigroup. JP Morgan maintained Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) on Monday, July 23 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, September 28 by Deutsche Bank.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.07, from 1.13 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 46 investors sold HON shares while 489 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 442 raised stakes. 484.04 million shares or 5.69% less from 513.23 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Tru Of Toledo Na Oh accumulated 13,310 shares. Burke And Herbert State Bank And Tru reported 4,455 shares stake. Ww Asset Mgmt has invested 0.37% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Systems invested in 0.14% or 60,939 shares. Focused Wealth Management reported 0.35% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Los Angeles Capital Mgmt Equity Rech owns 518,603 shares or 0.45% of their US portfolio. Strategic Global Advisors has 10,350 shares for 0.52% of their portfolio. Moreover, Advisory Inc has 0.5% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 184,594 shares. Linscomb & Williams invested in 0.05% or 3,609 shares. Highbridge Limited Liability Corp holds 0.12% or 30,213 shares. Wafra Incorporated owns 179,235 shares for 1.02% of their portfolio. Rmb Cap Ltd has 0.05% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 13,352 shares. Baker Avenue Asset Mngmt LP holds 43,030 shares. Boston Common Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Monetary Grp Inc holds 1.92% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 30,210 shares.

Since July 27, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 sales for $8.19 million activity. On Wednesday, November 14 the insider DAVIS D SCOTT sold $590,923. 9,996 shares valued at $1.59 million were sold by Kapur Vimal on Friday, July 27. PARDO JAIME CHICO /FA sold 13,400 shares worth $1.94M. Mikkilineni Krishna sold $4.06M worth of stock or 28,281 shares.

Reaves W H & Co Inc holds 1.48% of its portfolio in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation for 572,850 shares. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co owns 1.00 million shares or 1.2% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Ronna Sue Cohen has 1.06% invested in the company for 17,503 shares. The Massachusetts-based Opus Investment Management Inc has invested 0.78% in the stock. American Assets Investment Management Llc, a California-based fund reported 50,000 shares.

The stock increased 0.24% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $88.66. About 78,868 shares traded. Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (PNW) has risen 1.02% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PNW News: 02/05/2018 – Pinnacle West Capital Sees 2018 Consolidated Earned Return on Avg Common Equity Topping 9.5%; 03/05/2018 – S&P REVISES PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘POSITIVE’; RATING ‘A-‘; 03/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Pinnacle West Capital And Sub Otlks To Stable; 26/04/2018 – APS Issues RFP for Peaking Capacity; 07/05/2018 – APS Issues RFP for Forest Bioenergy Re; 02/05/2018 – PNW SEES FY ONGOING EPS $4.35 TO $4.55, EST. $4.46; 18/04/2018 – Pinnacle West Declares Quarterly Dividend; 02/05/2018 – Pinnacle West Capital Backs 2018 View of EPS $4.35-EPS $4.55; 15/03/2018 – Day & Zimmermann Awarded Maintenance Contract at Largest Power Production Plant in the U.S; 14/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Packaging Corporation of America, M&T Bank, Pinnacle West Capital, Agnico

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 sales for $2.37 million activity.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company has market cap of $9.94 billion. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar resources. It has a 19.7 P/E ratio. The firm serves approximately 1.2 million customers.