Cantillon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 6.32% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cantillon Capital Management Llc sold 202,471 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% with the market. The hedge fund held 3.00M shares of the building materials company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $173.99M, down from 3.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cantillon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $51.48. About 3.48 million shares traded or 3.03% up from the average. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 1.45% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.45% the S&P500. Some Historical FAST News: 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q Net $174.3M; 01/05/2018 – Fastenal Company Recommends Rejection of Below-Market-Price Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corporation; 10/04/2018 – Fastenal Company Announces Cash Dividend; 09/05/2018 – Fastenal Presenting at Macquarie Group Conference Tomorrow; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q-End Accounts Receivable Up 19.8%; 01/05/2018 – FASTENAL CO. RECOMMENDS REJECTION OF BELOW-MARKET-PRICE

Quantbot Technologies Lp decreased its stake in Allison Transmission Holding (ALSN) by 42.54% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantbot Technologies Lp sold 29,934 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.65% with the market. The hedge fund held 40,430 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.10M, down from 70,364 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantbot Technologies Lp who had been investing in Allison Transmission Holding for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.10% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $42.8. About 1.20 million shares traded. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) has risen 3.67% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ALSN News: 08/03/2018 – Navistar to offer an Allison transmission standard with new lnternational® MV Series truck; 17/05/2018 – Allison Transmission Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 05/03/2018 – INFOSYS WINS CONTRACT FROM ALLISON TRANSMISSION: STATEMENT; 22/03/2018 – Six Companies Join the Auto-ISAC: Allison Transmission, Autoliv, Calsonic Kansei, Hitachi, Intel and Navistar; 26/04/2018 – IC Bus chooses Allison Transmission for its alternative fuel-powered CE Series school buses; 30/04/2018 – ALLISON TRANSMISSION BOOSTS 2018 NET SALES FORECAST; 05/03/2018 – lnfosys Selected by Allison Transmission to Provide Next-Generation Infrastructure Management Services; 06/03/2018 – FITCH RATES ALLISON TRANSMISSION’S PROPOSED NOTES ‘BB’/’RR4’; 14/03/2018 – Allison Transmission Receives California Air Resources Bd Certification for 2018 Hybrid-Electric Propulsion System Paired With Cummins Engines; 06/03/2018 – ALLISON TRANSMISSION SEEKS TO AMEND TERM B-3 LOAN DUE 2022

Analysts await Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) to report earnings on January, 16. They expect $0.60 earnings per share, up 33.33% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.45 per share. FAST’s profit will be $172.24M for 21.45 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.69 actual earnings per share reported by Fastenal Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.04% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.04 in 2018 Q3. Its the same as in 2018Q2. It is the same, as 31 investors sold FAST shares while 221 reduced holdings. only 81 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 233.70 million shares or 1.46% less from 237.15 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Victory Capital Incorporated holds 0.02% or 192,373 shares in its portfolio. City Hldgs invested in 282 shares. Essex Inv Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.05% or 7,500 shares in its portfolio. State Teachers Retirement has 382,622 shares. Kentucky-based Todd Asset Lc has invested 0.51% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Private Advisor Gru Limited accumulated 26,284 shares. 1.07M were reported by Provident Tru Co. Park Presidio Llc holds 900,000 shares or 5.26% of its portfolio. Citigroup holds 0% or 82,229 shares. Nordea Mngmt owns 0.14% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 1.08M shares. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac reported 155,971 shares. Carroll Finance Associates holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 1,845 shares. Bright Rock Capital Mgmt Ltd owns 32,400 shares for 0.61% of their portfolio. 1,888 were accumulated by Captrust Advisors. Comerica Fincl Bank invested in 0.04% or 86,668 shares.

More notable recent Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “TGLS vs. FAST: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now? – Nasdaq” on December 13, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Amgen’s AMG420 shows responses in myeloma trial, gets FDA fast track – Nasdaq” published on December 03, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Home Depot to Gain From Omni-Channel & Supply-Chain Actions – Nasdaq” on December 19, 2018. More interesting news about Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Galapagos’ Osteoarthritis Candidate Gets Fast Track Status – Nasdaq” published on November 28, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Reasons Why Roku Stock Will Bounce Back in 2019 – The Motley Fool” with publication date: December 18, 2018.

Since October 12, 2018, it had 5 buys, and 1 sale for $151 activity. $103,900 worth of stock was bought by FLORNESS DANIEL L on Friday, October 12. DOLAN MICHAEL JOHN sold $300,000 worth of stock or 5,000 shares. 1,500 shares were bought by Owen Terry Modock, worth $78,105. 500 shares were bought by Lewis Holden, worth $26,142. On Tuesday, October 23 Drazkowski William Joseph bought $41,948 worth of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) or 830 shares.

Among 20 analysts covering Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST), 9 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 45% are positive. Fastenal had 83 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird on Wednesday, December 6. As per Wednesday, January 17, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, April 12 by Robert W. Baird. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) on Thursday, January 19 with “Hold” rating. The company was maintained on Wednesday, January 17 by BMO Capital Markets. On Wednesday, April 19 the stock rating was upgraded by Credit Suisse to “Outperform”. On Monday, April 9 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Hold”. The rating was upgraded by Avondale to “Mkt Outperform” on Thursday, January 12. Longbow upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Tuesday, December 4 report. Raymond James upgraded the shares of FAST in report on Thursday, July 13 to “Strong Buy” rating.

Quantbot Technologies Lp, which manages about $581.51M and $1.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 18,532 shares to 58,815 shares, valued at $4.70 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chemed Corp (NYSE:CHE) by 5,686 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,472 shares, and has risen its stake in Shire Plc (NASDAQ:SHPG).

Analysts await Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) to report earnings on February, 13. They expect $0.95 EPS, up 17.28% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.81 per share. ALSN’s profit will be $123.17M for 11.26 P/E if the $0.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.27 actual EPS reported by Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.20% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Allison Transmission Holdings: Good Stock, Bad Price – Seeking Alpha” on January 27, 2018, also Zacks.com with their article: “4 GARP Stocks for a Winning Portfolio – December 12, 2018 – Zacks.com” published on December 12, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Allison Transmission Driving Unfamiliar Roads With Dim Headlights – Seeking Alpha” on May 30, 2018. More interesting news about Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Allison Transmission Holdings (ALSN) Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on October 30, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Allison Transmission Running Over The Bears – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 30, 2018.

Since August 20, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 insider sales for $28.71 million activity. 4,940 Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) shares with value of $242,082 were sold by Scroggins Eric C.. Dewey Lawrence E. sold 190,264 shares worth $9.84 million.